bet365 Gold Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their runner-by-runner guide to the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday.
"Enrilo travelled much like the best horse when first past the post in this last year off 1 lb lower but was subsequently disqualified for hanging into the fast-finishing Kitty's Light."
bet365 Gold Cup
15:32 Sandown, Saturday
Live on ITV
1. Win My Wings (Christian Williams/ Rob James (7))
Much improved over marathon trips to win last three starts, notably Eider Chase (33f) at Newcastle and Scottish National at Ayr, making a mockery of 8 lb rise for latest victory under this rider. Hit harder this time with a 14 lb higher mark to overcome, but that looks justified.
2. Potterman (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)
Awarded this race last year off 2 lb lower (would have had to settle for only third but for the carnage that unfolded). Mixed record this term but arrives on the back of a good success in four-runner handicap at Kelso. Highly respected.
3. Hewick (John Hanlon, Ireland/ Jordan Gainford (3))
Most progressive in the autumn, making the most of a good opportunity to land the Durham National at Sedgefield in October. Shaped better than being pulled up might suggest after five months off in Midlands National at Uttoxeter five weeks ago, badly hampered by loose horse.
4. Kitty's Light (Christian Williams/ Jack Tudor)
Yet to win this season but has taken his form up another notch, excellent second in Kempton handicap and Scottish National last two starts. Beaten seven lengths by his stable companion in latter event and 12 lb better off now (though Win My Wings had fair bit in hand). Most unlucky not to win this 12 months ago.
5. Enrilo (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)
Took well to chasing last season, finishing first past post in this off 1 lb lower. Shaped encouragingly before falling in Ladbrokes Trophy on return and excuses at Cheltenham next time. Back on track in this headgear when fourth at Kempton and remains unexposed at marathon trips. Big run expected.
6. Domaine de l'Isle (Sean Curran/ Brian Hughes)
Dual winner in handicap chases last spring but not at that level this term, already behind when unseating at The Chair in the Grand National two weeks ago.
7. Fidux (Alan King/ Daryl Jacob)
Likeable type who showed surprising stamina upped to a marathon distance for the first time when fourth in the Scottish National at Ayr last time, albeit beaten 24 lengths. Making the frame probably best he can do here once again.
8. Streets of Doyen (John McConnell, Ireland/ Brian Hayes)
Opened his account over fences at Galway last summer but has largely struggled since, albeit out of his depth in a Grade 1 at the Cheltenham Festival latest.
9. Flegmatik (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)
Confirmed previous promise when taking 3m handicap at Kempton and defied 7 lb rise in decisive fashion back there two months ago. This a different test (unraced beyond three miles) but respected all the same.
10. Cap du Nord (Christian Williams/ Sam Twiston-Davies)
Capitalised on a handy mark in 14-runner handicap chase at Kempton (24f) but disappointed at Aintree since, not surprising given his inconsistent profile. Left the impression this extreme distance was just beyond him when fifth 12 months ago.
11. Via Dolorosa (David Pipe/ Tom Scudamore)
Useful in France and has matched that form for his current yard in landing three-mile handicaps at Southwell and Fakenham. Struggled in Scottish National next time, however, and let down by jumping in Topham at Aintree six days later.
12. Prime Venture (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)
Seen to maximum advantage when landing veterans chase (Series Final) here (3m) in January. Not disgraced when sixth in Scottish National last time but was ultimately well held. Others make more appeal.
13. Step Back (Mark Bradstock/ Lily Bradstock (7))
Won this in 2018 off 5 lb higher and also third the following year. Enhanced good record at this track when winning a veterans event last season but not so good nowadays and well held all three starts this season. Now tried blinkered.
14. Musical Slave (Philip Hobbs/ Tom O'Brien)
Has been a much safer jumping conveyance this year and his form has improved for it, scoring in a small field here last month before back to something like his very best in first-time headgear when following up at Haydock last week. Needs considering off same mark (due to go up 7 lb).
15. El Paso Wood (David Pipe/ Philip Armson (5))
Completed four-timer in French Provinces last year and gained first win for this yard at Wincanton (26.7f) in January. Mixed record since, however, pulled up in Scottish National latest. 3 lb out of weights.
Timeform Analyst's Verdict
Enrilo travelled much like the best horse when first past the post in this last year off 1 lb lower but was subsequently disqualified for hanging into the fast-finishing Kitty's Light, which handed the race to the untroubled Potterman. There shouldn't be much to choose between them again with all three arriving at the top of their game, but Enrilo is better off at the weights so is taken to make amends. Win My Wings is another obvious contender after her romp in the Scottish National three weeks ago.
1. Enrilo
2. Kitty's Light
3. Win My Wings
