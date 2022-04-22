Ryan Moore: Cadamosto in with a good chance at Navan on Saturday

Shouldn't lack speed against strong opponent

14:00 - Aesop's Fables

He is by No Nay Never out of a sprinting mare, and a half-brother to our Windsor Castle winner and Abbaye runner-up Washington DC, so there is no shortage of speed in his pedigree. The raced horse, Midnight Toker, sets a fair standard for us all newcomers to aim at, though.

Good chance after great race at Ascot

15:41 - Cadamosto

We have three fair shots on this but I ride Cadamosto. He was impressive when winning on his debut at Dundalk and we went to Ascot thinking he had a decent chance in the Norfolk. In the end, I thought he ran a great race to finish a close fourth considering he raced on the far rail.

We didn't see him after a below-par run in the Railway Stakes over 6f in June , but he clearly has a good chance here on that Ascot run.

No. 1 (5) Cadamosto (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Should go well despite penalty

16:15 - Concert Hall

She was another of ours who perhaps wasn't at her best on her final start at two, but she certainly didn't run badly in the Fillies' Mile. Being by Dubawi out of an Oaks winner in Was, the step up to 1m2f looks sure to suit and she should be going well here, for all she does carry a 3lb penalty, which is never helpful.

Needs to improve to win

16:46 - Kyprios

He won first time up in 2020 and 2021, and hopefully he can carry on the freshness trend here. He didn't run up to expectations in the Lingfield Derby Trial and this is the first we have seen of him since, as he got withdrawn at Royal Ascot after getting worked up at the start.

His pedigree gives you every hope that 1m6f and upwards will suit him this season, but he does need to be improving to win this.

No. 6 (6) Kyprios (Ire) EXC 1.01 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Sharpened up and will relish trip

17:55 - Newfoundland

Although he beat only one home on his debut at Leopardstown earlier in the month, I actually thought this brother to Snowfall shaped pretty encouragingly for me there. I think you will see a sharper horse here, and the longer trip will suit.