Paul Nicholls: Greaneteen has strong claims of defending Celebration Chase on Saturday

Arrives in top order and loves fast ground

13:50 - Knappers Hill

Having qualified for this valuable final with a comfortable victory at Newton Abbot a week ago he arrives at Sandown in top order. Although he has to give weight all round his form is smart, he loves fast ground and must have a decent chance.

Trip looks ideal and drier ground may suit

14:25 - Saint Calvados

Things haven't gone his way this season since he ran so well in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day before tiring late on. There was a bit more promise last time at Aintree and this trip looks ideal for Saint Calvados. Although all his winning has been achieved in testing conditions I'm sure he appreciates drier ground these days.

Very happy with Greaneteen while Rouge can go well also

15:00 - Greaneteen & Rouge Vif

No. 1 Greaneteen (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Greaneteen has a great record at Sandown, won this race a year ago, and then landed the Tingle Creek in style in December. He is nice and fresh as he returns to defend his crown.

I'm very happy with Greaneteen who is in good order, has the ground in his favour and looks to have a lovely chance of winning again.

Rouge Vif was struggling badly with his breathing at Kempton in January and seems much happier since we sent him for a tie forward operation to put that right. He had some smart form at this trip in the past, is in good shape now and he did a nice piece of work with Greaneteen on an away day last week. It wouldn't surprise me to see him run into a place.

This has been the plan and he's ready to run for his life

15:32 - Enrilo

He won this race a year ago before losing it in the stewards' room afterwards. The way he travelled and jumped that day was eye-catching and a return to Sandown for another crack at the bet365 Gold Cup has been the plan all season. Enrilo ran well at Kempton two months ago, is thriving now the warmer weather has arrived and is ready to run for his life.

Two good chances but Harry prefers Scaramanga

16:07 - McFabulous & Scaramanga

McFabulous comes here off the back of a decent run at Liverpool where he kept on to finish third in the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle behind Epatante and Monmiral. While McFabulous is in slightly calmer waters now he does have to carry a 6lbs penalty. He will be going chasing next season.

Harry Cobden chose to ride Scaramanga on the basis that he is fresh and well at home after a winter break and has a fair chance at the weights. He is a tough dual purpose horse who gained a deserved first success on the flat at Newbury last summer.

No. 3 Scaramanga (Ire) EXC 2.34 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Scaramanga is rated 150 over hurdles now, avoids any penalties, is going nicely at home and won the staying handicap on this card a year ago. We've kept him for a spring campaign because he can't handle soft ground.

Nice chance with fast ground suiting

16:40 - Flic Ou Voyou

I was very pleased with his run into second place behind Killer Kane at this track last month before he unseated Bryony Frost with a bad mistake at Ayr. Hopefully he will have learned from that because he is usually a sound jumper and he has had plenty of schooling recently. Fast ground suits Flic Ou Voyou who was only just beaten in the novice handicap hurdle at this meeting 12 months ago. Hopefully he has a nice chance.

Halo an interesting contender while Samarrive deserves his shot

17:17 - Halo Des Obeaux & Samarrive

The original plan was to go chasing with Halo Des Obeaux this season but we changed our minds after he fell at this track in December. He won over hurdles at Auteuil in France before joining us, and and ran with great promise on his first start for us at Worcester when a close third giving weight to I Like To Move It.

This looks a suitable option for him before he goes back over fences. He is an interesting contender.

Samarrive has found life tough since being raised 11lbs to a mark of 141 after winning a handicap decisively at Sandown in December. I then turned him out a bit too soon at Ascot. He ran better last time in the Imperial Cup, is now back to a mark of 137, and deserves a shot at this end of season handicap.