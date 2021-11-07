Kempton Racing Tips: Isolate in a league of his own

NAP

Isolate - 14:30 Kempton

Isolate justified strong support when scoring over course and distance last month and a 5 lb rise in the weights is not severe as he won with plenty in hand. Isolate impressed with how readily he quickened clear and assumed control, and there could be more to come over fences given his lightly raced profile.

No. 6 Isolate (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 122

NEXT BEST

Alpha Carinae - 15:30 Kempton

Alpha Carinae didn't kick on as expected over hurdles after registering a smooth success at Perth and she was especially disappointing on her final start of the campaign at Newbury. However, this point winner could be a different proposition over fences and makes her return with the Olly Murphy yard firing on all cylinders. A wind operation since last seen could also be a positive.

No. 3 Alpha Carinae (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 121

EACH-WAY

Amelia's Dance - 16:00 Kempton

Wise Glory is understandably favourite given the useful level he showed on the Flat and there's a chance he simply proves in a different league to his rivals, but he's not rock-solid based on what he's shown over hurdles. With eight runners in the race, and therefore three places on offer, there's a nice each-way shape to the contest and Amelia's Dance looks likely to go well as she found some improvement to score at Stratford and backed that up with a creditable third at Hereford. She is a strong-travelling mare and should be suited by this sharp test.