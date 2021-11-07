To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Kempton Racing Tips: Isolate in a league of his own

Horse racing at Kempton
There's a jumps card at Kempton on Monday

Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Monday.

NAP

Isolate - 14:30 Kempton

Isolate justified strong support when scoring over course and distance last month and a 5 lb rise in the weights is not severe as he won with plenty in hand. Isolate impressed with how readily he quickened clear and assumed control, and there could be more to come over fences given his lightly raced profile.

NEXT BEST

Alpha Carinae - 15:30 Kempton

Alpha Carinae didn't kick on as expected over hurdles after registering a smooth success at Perth and she was especially disappointing on her final start of the campaign at Newbury. However, this point winner could be a different proposition over fences and makes her return with the Olly Murphy yard firing on all cylinders. A wind operation since last seen could also be a positive.

EACH-WAY

Amelia's Dance - 16:00 Kempton

Wise Glory is understandably favourite given the useful level he showed on the Flat and there's a chance he simply proves in a different league to his rivals, but he's not rock-solid based on what he's shown over hurdles. With eight runners in the race, and therefore three places on offer, there's a nice each-way shape to the contest and Amelia's Dance looks likely to go well as she found some improvement to score at Stratford and backed that up with a creditable third at Hereford. She is a strong-travelling mare and should be suited by this sharp test.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Isolate @ 3.814/5 in the 14:30 at Kempton
NEXT BEST - Back Alpha Carinae @ 4.57/2 in the 15:30 at Kempton
EACH-WAY Back Amelia's Dance @ 5.04/1 in the 16:00 at Kempton

Kempton 8th Nov (2m2f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 8 November, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Isolate
Zoffee
Darebin
Rockstar Ronnie
Our Power
Court Royale
Fairway Freddy
Due Reward
Generous Day
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 8th Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 8 November, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lilly Pedlar
Get The Appeal
Lost In Montmartre
Alpha Carinae
Born In Borris
Hawthorn Cottage
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 8th Nov (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 8 November, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wise Glory
Amelias Dance
Inn The Bull
Kensington Art
Thahab Ifraj
Zuba
Man Of Light
James Park Woods
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips