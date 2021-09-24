Horse Racing Tips: Saturday's best bets and insight in one place

Joseph O'Brien: Good Heavens has solid chance at Curragh

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has promising entries on both sides of the Irish sea on Saturday at Curragh, Listowel and Newmarket. Read his exclusive thoughts on their chances.

Joseph says: "Good Heavens shaped with promise on his debut at Gowran Park and took a really good step forward when second at this course and distance last time. He was still a bit green on the latter occasion and I'd be hopeful that he will come forward from that again. That form looks to give him a solid chance in this company and hopefully he'll be able to put his experience to good use."

No. 4 (1) Good Heavens (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Timeform: Three best bets for Saturday at Newmarket

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Saturday, starting with the 14:25.

Timeform say: "This looks a competitive renewal of the Cheveley Park Stakes, but on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, it is the Ger Lyons-trained Sacred Bridge who is very much the one to beat. Unbeaten in four starts, she was seriously impressive when bolting up in the Round Tower Stakes over this trip at the Curragh last time, leading on the bridle two furlongs out and showing a smart turn of foot to quickly put the race to bed. Lyons completed the same double with Lightening Pearl in 2011 and Sacred Bridge has strong claims of emulating her."

No. 8 (3) Sacred Bridge SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: Astro King has conditions in favour and can go well in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Moore has a full book of eight rides at Newmarket on Saturday, and he has a big chance of landing the ultra-competitive Cambridgeshire Handicap on Astro King.

Ryan says: "He's been in good form all year. He was second in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot when he had an impossible task trying to give weight to Real World. He ran a good race at York and looked as though he was crying out for the extra furlong.

No. 9 (17) Astro King (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 102

"This is a typically very competitive Cambridgeshire. You've got all sorts of horses with chances in here and I think luck in-running will play a massive part, but I think conditions are looking in his favour now so hopefully he'll run well."

Mark Milligan: Anmaat can play a big part in Cambridgeshire

Mark Milligan has a bet in the big one at Newmarket as well as a nicely-priced juvenile that should go well.

Mark says: "Anmaat is a relatively unexposed three-year-old who has improved in leaps and bounds over the last couple of months and could well have more to offer. His progress looked to have stalled when only second at Newbury in July but he's subsequently won his last two races, including when taking the scalp of the previously unbeaten Faisal at Doncaster last time.

"Quickening to lead under two furlongs from home, the son of Awtaad only needed to be ridden out to hold off the runner-up, coming home a decisive winner. His sharp turn of foot could well prove to be a potent weapon in this sort of strongly run race and he looks worth siding with each-way on enhanced place terms."