Ryan Moore: Astro King has conditions in favour and can go well in Cambridgeshire

Well-bred filly can show us some promise

13.15 - Love You Grandpa

She's a well-bred filly owned by King Power. It's obviously a competitive Newmarket maiden and this is her first run but hopefully she will show us a bit for the future.

In his best form and should run a good race

13:50 - Howth

I thought he ran a very good race on Irish Champions Weekend. The step up to 1m that day really seemed to suit him. That was a career best and he comes into this race in the best form he has been in. He hasn't got masses to find with the favourite Masekela or Royal Patronage on the figures. I think he'll run a good race.

Won nicely on debut but this is a hot Cheveley Park

14:25 - Tenebrism

No. 10 (11) Tenebrism (Usa) SBK 11/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

She is a very useful Caravaggio filly out of Immortal Verse who was top-class. She won nicely on her debut at Naas but that was back in March. Obviously, things haven't been straightforward for her since then. However, she's been doing things nicely at home and I'd be hopeful she'd run well but I do think it's a very strong Cheveley Park. Sacred Bridge has done nothing wrong in her career so far, Sandrine has been good all year and Zain Claudette beat Sandrine at York so it's clearly a hot race.

Still progressing and this is a step up in class

15:00 - HMS Endeavour

He's won his last two starts at Navan and Dundalk. He's by War Front out of a top-class mare Lady Eli. This looks a very competitive race. Perfect Power looked very good in the Morny, Armor has been running well and Asymmetric has been running well in plenty of top races. HMS endeavour has been progressing with each start, but this is a step up in class and he'll have to improve to be in the mix here.

Conditions in his favour and he should run well

15:40 - Astro King

He's been in good form all year. He was second in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot when he had an impossible task trying to give weight to Real World. He ran a good race at York and looked as though he was crying out for the extra furlong.

No. 9 (17) Astro King (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 102

This is a typically very competitive Cambridgeshire. You've got all sorts of horses with chances in here and I think luck in-running will play a massive part, but I think conditions are looking in his favour now so hopefully he'll run well.

Been working nicely and one for the future

16:15 - Parameter

She's a nice filly by Le Havre. She's been working nicely. She will need this race and she will come on for it and I think she will do even better when she goes up in distance in the future.

Looks fairly handicapped

16:50 - Cashew

She's been a busy filly. I won on her at Windsor on soft ground earlier this season. She ran very well in a sales race at the Curragh on her last start and she looks fairly handicapped off a mark of 83.

In good form and should run well again

17:24 - The Attorney

He's had a good year running consistently and winning twice at Leicester and Lingfield. He ran well again last time out when just finding one too good on the July course last month and he runs off an unchanged mark here. He should run well again.

