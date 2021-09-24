Joseph O'Brien: Good Heavens has solid chance at Curragh

Curragh

Good Heavens must put experience to good use

13:55 - Good Heavens and Nusret

Good Heavens shaped with promise on his debut at Gowran Park and took a really good step forward when second at this course and distance last time. He was still a bit green on the latter occasion and I'd be hopeful that he will come forward from that again. That form looks to give him a solid chance in this company and hopefully he'll be able to put his experience to good use.

No. 4 (1) Good Heavens (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Nusret is a lovely big horse that will make up into a better three-year-old. He is ready to start off and we'll be hoping that he shows good promise for the future.

Aiming to build on first win

14:30 - Swan Bay

Swan Bay made a really promising debut in a maiden at the Curragh in August and was quite unlucky not to win on the day. He learned a lot that day and put it to good use when winning a maiden at Galway in great style a couple of weeks ago. He's a horse that we always hoped would be stakes class and we are looking forward to seeing how he fits into this company.

Exciting acquisition makes her debut for us

16:10 - Twilight Spinner and Speak In Colours

Twilight Spinner is a filly that joined us a couple of months ago after being purchased by Scott Heider. She looked a very promising filly in her three races for David O'Meara and we were thrilled to be sent her. We decided to take our time with her after she arrived and give her time to adapt to her new regime. Her recent work has been good and, while it is a tough ask taking on the boys in Group company for her first start for us, we are hopeful that she'll acquit herself well. We are very excited about her future.

Speak In Colours has had a tough season so far and hasn't hit the heights we are so accustomed to with him. Hopefully he will show more here, but it would be hard to be confident in his chance.

Looking to rediscover his best at shorter trip

16:45 - Mazagran

Mazagran made a really promising start for us when winning at Limerick, but hasn't been seen to quite as good effect in his two runs since. We feel he needs plenty of pace in front of him to show him to best effect, so we have decided to try him at this shorter trip in the hope that it will suit him. It will be interesting to see how he fares.

Drop in class could help her build on promise

17:20 - Time To Burn

Time To Burn made an encouraging debut at Fairyhouse, but hasn't built on that in two starts since. The handicapper has been fair with his initial assessment of her, so we'll just be hoping that she can start to belatedly build on the promise of her debut now she is dropping in class.

Newmarket

Capable of competing in a strong race

14:25 - Velocidad

Velocidad impressed in winning her first two starts including the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh, but the race didn't go her way in the Prix Morny last time. She didn't get any cover and got bumped twice, so we aren't judging her too harshly on that. She returns to fillies-only company here and while it is a very strong race, we'll be hoping that she returns to form and runs a good race.

Two talents that could both run big races

15:40 - Raise You and Dance Jupiter

Raise You is a talented horse that hasn't always had the best of luck. His latest run in the Galway Mile was one of those occasions as he was repeatedly denied a clear run and would have finished a fair bit closer with more luck. This course and distance will suit him well and while we would have preferred a softer surface for him, we are hopeful that he'll run well.

No. 12 (16) Dance Jupiter (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 36 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 97

Dance Jupiter is a horse that we've always liked and would have expected him to have won a big race by now. He had a setback after his penultimate start that slowed down our season with him, but he made an encouraging return to the track when a never-nearer second in a rated race at Punchestown earlier this month. We've had this race in mind for him for a while and although more rain would have suited him, this type of race over this trip should suit him well. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ran a big race.

Listowel

Hoping he can continue run of good performances

14:15 - Isotope

Isotope has been running well on the Flat in recent starts and has shown he can be competitive off this sort of mark over hurdles in the recent past, so we'll be hoping that he can run well here.

Needs to show more promise

16:35 - Touch Of Oscar

Touch Of Oscar has yet to fire this season and we are hoping that first-time blinkers will bring about a return to form. It would be hard to be confident in his chance until he shows more promise.