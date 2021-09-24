Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

NAP

Sacred Bridge - 14:25 Newmarket

This looks a competitive renewal of the Cheveley Park Stakes, but on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, it is the Ger Lyons-trained Sacred Bridge who is very much the one to beat. Unbeaten in four starts, she was seriously impressive when bolting up in the Round Tower Stakes over this trip at the Curragh last time, leading on the bridle two furlongs out and showing a smart turn of foot to quickly put the race to bed. Lyons completed the same double with Lightening Pearl in 2011 and Sacred Bridge has strong claims of emulating her.

No. 8 (3) Sacred Bridge SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Chichester - 15:40 Newmarket

Chichester was deeply impressive when bolting up in a first-time visor at Ayr last week, drawing quickly clear in a well-run race with his jockey even able to ease down a touch. This is obviously a much hotter handicap but he looks well treated under a penalty and possesses all the attributes to play a big part if in the same sort of form.

No. 28 (10) Chichester SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 91

EACH WAY

Outside World - 16:50 Newmarket

Mark Johnston saddled the winner of this race in 2019 and Outside World could be another for the yard. She displayed a willing attitude when striking on nursery debut at Goodwood and she shapes as though she could have even more to offer over this longer trip.