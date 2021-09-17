Horse Racing Tips: Saturday's best bets and ambassador insight

Timeform: Three best bets at Ayr on Saturday

Timeform recommend their three best bets for the meeting at Ayr on Saturday start in the 13:55...

Timeform say: "There are a range of abilities on show here and, Juan Elcano, who recorded his first win since his debut when successful in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, is fancied to get back on the up.

"He was only beaten narrowly by Bangkok in the York Stakes on his next start before finding the competition too hot in a good renewal of the Juddmonte International at York last time. He has to carry a penalty back in listed company but he should prove a cut above these if putting his best foot forward."

No. 2 (2) Juan Elcano SBK 1/1 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Kevin Blake: Royal Scimitar looks sharp at Ayr

Kevin Blake has tipped winners for two Saturdays in a row so our man is aiming for the hat-trick this week with bets at Ayr and Newbury.

Kevin says: "For a very long time Royal Scimitar was shaping as though a drop back to sprint trips would very much suit him. When he eventually did drop in trip, he shaped extremely well in a strong handicap at Newmarket, finishing a close fourth despite being drawn on the wrong side. His next outing came in the Shergar Cup at Ascot and he was again very unfortunate, finishing a close third despite blowing the start and racing alone on the near side.

While his last two runs haven't been quite as promising, he did run a good race on his latest start when second to the progressive Popmaster at Ascot after missing the kick.

No. 4 (9) Royal Scimitar (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 97

"The key to his chance in this contest could well be the first-time blinkers, as the hope is that they will sharpen him up at the stalls and through the race. There is ample evidence that he has more than enough ability to win off his current mark over this trip and the blinkers might just help draw out all of that potential improvement."

Timeform: Three best bets for Newbury on Saturday

Timeform recommend their three best bets for the meeting at Newbury on Saturday including their NAP in the 15:25...

Timeform say: "Aramaic looked a colt really going places when scoring readily on handicap debut at York earlier this month. He appeared to have been let in lightly by the handicapper and he duly proved that to be the case, quickly going clear entering the final furlong and just kept up to his work in the closing stages. He may get a stronger pace to aim at here, which will bring about even more improvement, and he is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick before having his sights raised further.

No. 7 (3) Aramaic (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 94

Mark Milligan: Ostilio to make his mark in Ayr Gold Cup

Mark Milligan has taken a look at Saturday's racing both at home and in North America and has a trio of selections beginning with the big race at Ayr.

Mark says: "Regular followers of this column will know that this kind of competitive sprint handicap isn't really my bag, but I can't resist having a few quid on Paul Midgley's Ostilio, who could be lurking on a good mark himself and is a much bigger price than the favourite.

"He was a seven-furlong listed winner for the Crisfords last year and has steadily found his form for his current yard, catching the eye when a strong-finishing fourth in the Beverley Bullet last time.

"The step back up to six furlongs, and a guaranteed strong pace, look sure to see this one to good effect, and his trainer has few peers when it comes to laying out sprint handicappers. Look to get involved with this one each-way on enhanced place terms."

Joseph O'Brien: Jo March looks a leading contender

Joseph O'Brien has 11 weekend runners across three meetings with his best chance of a winner or two coming among his eight at Gowran Park on Saturday.

Joseph says: "Jo March ran her best race yet when a close fourth in a handicap at Naas last time. She seemed well suited by the longer trip there and while she has pulled a wide draw here, she looks to be a leading contender for this."

Ryan Moore: Bolshoi Ballet can lead rivals a merry dance at Belmont

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has just the one ride this weekend but it's one that he expects to run well at Belmont on Saturday night...

Ryan says: "This will be his third run in the States in three months and I think a return to Belmont Park will suit. We won the 'Belmont Derby' over 1m2f in July and he then dropped back in trip when fourth to State Of Rest in the 'Saratoga Derby'. You can put a line through that run as the ground was firm and a bit rough following their long season. He just never felt comfortable on the tight track and ground. Actually, you can excuse his only two bad runs this season, Saratoga and Epsom when he was struck into.

"I don't know much about the home challenge, but they have struggled on the turf against the visitors this season. I'm drawn eight of eight but Belmont is a very fair track and that's not a concern. All said, my lad's a good mover with plenty of potential and he should go very well."

