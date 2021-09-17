Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Saturday

NAP

Juan Elcano - 13:55 Ayr

There are a range of abilities on show here and, Juan Elcano, who recorded his first win since his debut when successful in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, is fancied to get back on the up. He was only beaten narrowly by Bangkok in the York Stakes on his next start before finding the competition too hot in a good renewal of the Juddmonte International at York last time. He has to carry a penalty back in listed company but he should prove a cut above these if putting his best foot forward.

No. 2 (2) Juan Elcano SBK 1/1 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Scot's Grace - 15:05 Ayr

Scot's Grace looked a potentially useful filly when making a winning debut at Kempton in July, and she shaped better than the bare result in the Sirenia Stakes over the same course and distance last time. She wasn't the fastest away from the stalls on that occasion and met considerable interference in the straight, starting to find her stride when badly hampered entering the final furlong. She remains with potential and she is well worth another chance now making her turf debut.

No. 14 (4) Scot's Grace (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Ostilio - 15:40 Ayr

A typically open and competitive renewal of the Ayr Gold Cup where a chance is taken on Ostilio. He is yet to win for current connections but very much caught the eye in the Beverley Bullet last time and is potentially well treated now back in a handicap. He finished strongly over the minimum trip on that occasion, strongly leaving the impression that he would appreciate the return to this trip, and he is now 8 lb lower in the handicap than when winning at Doncaster in 2018.

