- Trainer: Kevin Ryan
- Jockey: Kevin Stott
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Saturday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ayr on Saturday.
"...he should prove a cut above these..."
Timeform on Juan Elcano
NAP
There are a range of abilities on show here and, Juan Elcano, who recorded his first win since his debut when successful in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, is fancied to get back on the up. He was only beaten narrowly by Bangkok in the York Stakes on his next start before finding the competition too hot in a good renewal of the Juddmonte International at York last time. He has to carry a penalty back in listed company but he should prove a cut above these if putting his best foot forward.
NEXT BEST
Scot's Grace looked a potentially useful filly when making a winning debut at Kempton in July, and she shaped better than the bare result in the Sirenia Stakes over the same course and distance last time. She wasn't the fastest away from the stalls on that occasion and met considerable interference in the straight, starting to find her stride when badly hampered entering the final furlong. She remains with potential and she is well worth another chance now making her turf debut.
EACH WAY
A typically open and competitive renewal of the Ayr Gold Cup where a chance is taken on Ostilio. He is yet to win for current connections but very much caught the eye in the Beverley Bullet last time and is potentially well treated now back in a handicap. He finished strongly over the minimum trip on that occasion, strongly leaving the impression that he would appreciate the return to this trip, and he is now 8 lb lower in the handicap than when winning at Doncaster in 2018.
Smart Stat
Grifter - 13:20 Ayr
3 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Ayr 18th Sep (1m2f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 18 September, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Juan Elcano
|Euchen Glen
|Maydanny
|Palavecino
|Platinumcard
|Juan De Montalban
|The Flying Ginger
|Yaaser
|Bobby Shaftoe
|Judgment Call
Ayr 18th Sep (6f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 18 September, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Head Mistress
|Hala Hala Athmani
|Hellomydarlin
|Scots Grace
|Rishes Baar
|Canonized
|Lady Of Yapham
|Crazyland
|Choux
|Nazanin
|Misty Ayr
|Sadmah
|Snooze N You Lose
|Little Prayer
|Designer
Ayr 18th Sep (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 18 September, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Great Ambassador
|Commanche Falls
|Popmaster
|Just Frank
|Ostilio
|Bielsa
|Gulliver
|Fivethousandtoone
|Summerghand
|Sunday Sovereign
|Count Dorsay
|Pendleton
|Mr Wagyu
|Snazzy Jazzy
|Venturous
|Volatile Analyst
|Hey Jonesy
|Edraak
|Mr Lupton
|Motagally
|Above
|Lexington Dash
|Brad The Brief
|Lahore