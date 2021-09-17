To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Saturday

Ayr Gold Cup
The Ayr Gold Cup is the feature race on Saturday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ayr on Saturday.

"...he should prove a cut above these..."

Timeform on Juan Elcano

NAP

Juan Elcano - 13:55 Ayr

There are a range of abilities on show here and, Juan Elcano, who recorded his first win since his debut when successful in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, is fancied to get back on the up. He was only beaten narrowly by Bangkok in the York Stakes on his next start before finding the competition too hot in a good renewal of the Juddmonte International at York last time. He has to carry a penalty back in listed company but he should prove a cut above these if putting his best foot forward.

NEXT BEST

Scot's Grace - 15:05 Ayr

Scot's Grace looked a potentially useful filly when making a winning debut at Kempton in July, and she shaped better than the bare result in the Sirenia Stakes over the same course and distance last time. She wasn't the fastest away from the stalls on that occasion and met considerable interference in the straight, starting to find her stride when badly hampered entering the final furlong. She remains with potential and she is well worth another chance now making her turf debut.

EACH WAY

Ostilio - 15:40 Ayr

A typically open and competitive renewal of the Ayr Gold Cup where a chance is taken on Ostilio. He is yet to win for current connections but very much caught the eye in the Beverley Bullet last time and is potentially well treated now back in a handicap. He finished strongly over the minimum trip on that occasion, strongly leaving the impression that he would appreciate the return to this trip, and he is now 8 lb lower in the handicap than when winning at Doncaster in 2018.

Smart Stat

Grifter - 13:20 Ayr

3 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Juan Elcano @ 2.56/4 in the 13:55 Ayr
Back Scot's Grace @ 6.05/1 in the 15:05 Ayr
Back Ostilio @ 13.0012/1 in the 15:40 Ayr

Ayr 18th Sep (1m2f Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 September, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Juan Elcano
Euchen Glen
Maydanny
Palavecino
Platinumcard
Juan De Montalban
The Flying Ginger
Yaaser
Bobby Shaftoe
Judgment Call
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 18th Sep (6f Grp 3)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 September, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Head Mistress
Hala Hala Athmani
Hellomydarlin
Scots Grace
Rishes Baar
Canonized
Lady Of Yapham
Crazyland
Choux
Nazanin
Misty Ayr
Sadmah
Snooze N You Lose
Little Prayer
Designer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 18th Sep (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 September, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Great Ambassador
Commanche Falls
Popmaster
Just Frank
Ostilio
Bielsa
Gulliver
Fivethousandtoone
Summerghand
Sunday Sovereign
Count Dorsay
Pendleton
Mr Wagyu
Snazzy Jazzy
Venturous
Volatile Analyst
Hey Jonesy
Edraak
Mr Lupton
Motagally
Above
Lexington Dash
Brad The Brief
Lahore
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips