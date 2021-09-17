To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Newbury
There is a competitive card at Newbury on Saturday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way bet at Newbury on Saturday...

"...he is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick before having his sights raised further..."

Timeform on Aramaic

NAP

Aramaic - 15:25 Newbury

Aramaic looked a colt really going places when scoring readily on handicap debut at York earlier this month. He appeared to have been let in lightly by the handicapper and he duly proved that to be the case, quickly going clear entering the final furlong and just kept up to his work in the closing stages. He may get a stronger pace to aim at here, which will bring about even more improvement, and he is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick before having his sights raised further.

NEXT BEST

Dubai Poet - 13:10 Newbury

Dubai Poet was an expensive yearling and offered plenty to work on when finishing fourth in a maiden over course and distance last month and that race is beginning to work out. He seems sure to do better now with that experience under his belt and, provided none of the newcomers are above average, he should take all the beating.

EACH WAY

Paxos - 13:40 Newbury

Paxos won back-to-back handicaps on the all-weather earlier this year, including a success over course and distance, and he is best not judged too harshly on his run at Windsor last month where he was caught out wide throughout. As a result, he was also stuck out on the wing in the straight which did him no favours, and that was his first start for 10 weeks, so he is entitled to strip fitter. He remains on a fair mark and will be hard to keep out of the places.

Smart Stat

Aramaic - 15:25 Newbury

Smart Stat: 20% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2017 season (saddles *AL AASY and ILARAAB*)

Recommended bets

Back Dubai Poet @ 2.89/5 in the 13:10 Newbury
Back Paxos @ 7.513/2 in the 13:40 Newbury
Back Aramaic @ 4.67/2 in the 15:25 Newbury

