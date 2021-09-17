Ryan Moore: Bolshoi Ballet can lead rivals a merry dance at Belmont

My lad should go well on return to Belmont

Belmont Park, 22:45 - Bolshoi Ballet

Having travelled to Longchamp last Sunday, he never got the opportunity to run in the 'Prix Niel' because of a minor passport irregularity. That was disappointing, as an Arc trial like the 'Neil' is always a good opportunity to see where a horse stands with the big race in mind. It wasn't too be though, so Aidan has sent him here for the 1m4f Jockey Club Invitational as an alternative.

This will be his third run in the States in three months and I think a return to Belmont Park will suit. We won the 'Belmont Derby' over 1m2f in July and he then dropped back in trip when fourth to State Of Rest in the 'Saratoga Derby'. You can put a line through that run as the ground was firm and a bit rough following their long season. He just never felt comfortable on the tight track and ground. Actually, you can excuse his only two bad runs this season, Saratoga and Epsom when he was struck into.

The Great Voltigeur winner, Yibir, runs here for Charlie Appleby and he has to be respected. The placed horse in the Voltigeur, The Mediterranean and Youth Spirit ran ok in the St Leger. Tokyo Gold has to reverse Belmont Derby form with us. The step up to 1m4f could help. While Solider Rising was 3L in front of us in Saratoga, he's not without a chance.

I don't know much about the home challenge, but they have struggled on the turf against the visitors this season. I'm drawn eight of eight but Belmont is a very fair track and that's not a concern. All said, my lad's a good mover with plenty of potential and he should go very well.