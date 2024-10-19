Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and Ryan Moore insight for Ascot British Champions Day

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Saturday horse racing cheat from Betfair
Get the best bets for Ascot Champions Day horse racing from Betfair tipsters plus Ryan Moore insight

Get the best bets for British Champions Day at Ascot from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more tipsters plus Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on his rides as the Flat season reaches its finale...

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the brilliant stayer Kyprios in the opening race at Ascot on British Champions Day (13:20), and the horse is unbeaten so far this season, winning all six starts by at least one length.

The Betfair Sporstbook have super-boosted Kyprios's price to win again today by at least one length from 4/51.80 to 5/42.25. To take advantage of this price just click on the odd in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Kyprios to Win by 1+ lengths in 13:20 Ascot

SBK5/4

Champions Day cheat sheet.png

13:20 Ascot - Ryan Moore says Kyprios my standout chance on Champions Day

Ryan Moore: "What is left to say. He's the best stayer in the business and we'll be looking to achieve another unblemished season. Last year we gave best to Trawlerman in this, but it was a truncated season coming back from his lay-off. This renewal is a very different proposition having got the better of the Godolphin runner in the Gold Cup. My lad sets the clear standard here and they all have to try and come up to it."

Recommended Bet

Kyprios

SBK8/11

13:55 Ascot - Katie Midwinter says Swingalong would be worthy winner

Katie Midwinter: "Swinglaong has been deserving of a win at the highest level considering she has been consistently performing in high-quality races, including when second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"No stranger to outrunning her odds, this Karl Burke-trained filly is tough and game, and she is always one to keep on side in similar contests. From an each-way angle, she is the pick of the field and would be a worthy winner."

Recommended Bet

Back Swingalong each-way

SBK11/1

14:35 Ascot - Mark Milligan says conditions will suit Quantanamera

Mark Milligan: "A daughter of Lope De Vega, Andreas Suborics' filly Quantanamera had been shaping up well enough over 1m 2f this year before taking her form to a new level when stepping back up to 1m 4f in a Group 2 contest at Deauville last time. She comfortably came home ahead of another soft ground specialist in Arrest, and a repeat of that form will give her as good a chance as any in here."

Recommended Bet

Back Quantanamera each-way

SBK8/1

15:15 Ascot - Daryl Carter says Charyn can deliver a big run

Daryl Carter: "Charyn has been excellent this term, and this is less deep than the numbers suggest. Tamfana is a filly on the upgrade, and is respected, but she has a way to go to match the outstanding Charyn at his best.

"Everything looks in place for a big run, draw, ground, track, trip and the class of opposition for a strong NAP. I'd make him an EVENS chance, but he has been a little weak in the early markets, and you may even catch a touch of 2/1 - already 2.9 on the Betfair Exchange."

Recommended Bet

Back Charyn

SBK13/8

15:55 Ascot - Kevin Blake says Economics has class to win Champion Stakes

Kevin Blake: "While there is always scope for an unexpected outcome on testing ground at the backend of the season, Economics is sufficiently low mileage this year to raise strong hopes that he will be able to produce his best on the day.

"The shape of the race appeals as being more likely to suit him than Calandagan and that is enough to swing the argument in his favour in my mind at least. Buckle up, it promises to be a cracker.

Recommended Bet

Back Economics

SBK6/4

16:35 Ascot - Daryl Carter says Godwinson has plenty in his favour

Daryl Carter: "Earlier this season, I felt he had the potential to be a group horse, and after just a handful of runs, he still has time on his side. There's little doubt that he has been at his best when the ground is on the slower side, and stall 13 should be ideal for him.

"He may not be Tom Marquand's choice, but Silvestre De Sousa has an excellent strike rate for this yard. The selection looks to have plenty in his favour, and he has gone under the radar for this contest. Back him at 16/1 or bigger. He went off at 18/1 for the Cambridgeshire, so don't expect a price collapse."

Recommended Bet

Back Godwinson

SBK20/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Guineas

1,000 Guineas Tips: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide for the fillies' Classic at Newmarket on Sunday

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 66/1 Punchestown pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 3: There is a big day in Beckett Rock

  • Rachael Blackmore
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 3: There is a big day in Beckett Rock

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Spillane's has to be the answer at 5/2

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Spillane's has to be the answer at 5/2

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 80/1 British raider on day one

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: National Hunt season review, highs and lows

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Minella Cocooner can get there sooner

  • Max Liu
Racing...Only Bettor

Dancing Gemini is fit

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor