Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and Ryan Moore insight for Ascot British Champions Day

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for British Champions Day at Ascot

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Ryan Moore says Kyprios is best chance of his rides

Ryan Moore rides the brilliant stayer Kyprios in the opening race at Ascot on British Champions Day (13:20), and the horse is unbeaten so far this season, winning all six starts by at least one length.

Ryan Moore: "What is left to say. He's the best stayer in the business and we'll be looking to achieve another unblemished season. Last year we gave best to Trawlerman in this, but it was a truncated season coming back from his lay-off. This renewal is a very different proposition having got the better of the Godolphin runner in the Gold Cup. My lad sets the clear standard here and they all have to try and come up to it."

Katie Midwinter: "Swinglaong has been deserving of a win at the highest level considering she has been consistently performing in high-quality races, including when second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"No stranger to outrunning her odds, this Karl Burke-trained filly is tough and game, and she is always one to keep on side in similar contests. From an each-way angle, she is the pick of the field and would be a worthy winner."

Mark Milligan: "A daughter of Lope De Vega, Andreas Suborics' filly Quantanamera had been shaping up well enough over 1m 2f this year before taking her form to a new level when stepping back up to 1m 4f in a Group 2 contest at Deauville last time. She comfortably came home ahead of another soft ground specialist in Arrest, and a repeat of that form will give her as good a chance as any in here."

Daryl Carter: "Charyn has been excellent this term, and this is less deep than the numbers suggest. Tamfana is a filly on the upgrade, and is respected, but she has a way to go to match the outstanding Charyn at his best.

"Everything looks in place for a big run, draw, ground, track, trip and the class of opposition for a strong NAP. I'd make him an EVENS chance, but he has been a little weak in the early markets, and you may even catch a touch of 2/1 - already 2.9 on the Betfair Exchange."

Kevin Blake: "While there is always scope for an unexpected outcome on testing ground at the backend of the season, Economics is sufficiently low mileage this year to raise strong hopes that he will be able to produce his best on the day.

"The shape of the race appeals as being more likely to suit him than Calandagan and that is enough to swing the argument in his favour in my mind at least. Buckle up, it promises to be a cracker.

Daryl Carter: "Earlier this season, I felt he had the potential to be a group horse, and after just a handful of runs, he still has time on his side. There's little doubt that he has been at his best when the ground is on the slower side, and stall 13 should be ideal for him.

"He may not be Tom Marquand's choice, but Silvestre De Sousa has an excellent strike rate for this yard. The selection looks to have plenty in his favour, and he has gone under the radar for this contest. Back him at 16/1 or bigger. He went off at 18/1 for the Cambridgeshire, so don't expect a price collapse."

