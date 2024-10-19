Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/8 Bizakov's boy can prove the best bet on Champions Day at Ascot

Charyn is Champions Day stand-out bet

Calandagan to down Economics in Champion

Montassib has optimal conditions but back the Audience also!

Ryan Moore rides the brilliant stayer Kyprios in the opening race at Ascot on British Champions Day (13:20), and the horse is unbeaten so far this season, winning all six starts by at least one length.

Kyprios to Win by 1+ lengths in 13:20 Ascot

I couldn't find a bet in the opening contest. My gut says take on Kyprios 8/111.73, but then again, it has said that all season to no good effect.

Trawlerman 4/15.00 is the correct second favourite, and Al Nayyir 6/17.00 is some fresh meat to throw at the champion stayer, but the prices are prim and proper, and I saw no value angle.

I looked at the "money back" tab for three places for Trawlerman at 2/13.00, which looked like a fair bet--you get your stake bet if he finishes in the first three but doesn't win, and paid out at 2/13.00 if he does.

The best time to take on something is when the majority thinks it is not worth taking on. However, I didn't want to lay my cash out in this race, so I wouldn't expect you to either. That, after all, is precisely what this column is about.

Burdett Road's price has halved from 40/141.00 to 20/121.00. I can't believe he will stay this trip in, and he should be a million at this level. Belloccio would get the nod at the same price point, but it's a big ask for both.

This is a wide-open race, and this would be it if you tailor-make a race for Montassib - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. A stiff six furlongs on soft ground is right up his street, and the Betfair Sprint Cup winner will bid to become the first to double up since 1982.

It's devilishly difficult to find negatives with the William Haggas horse, who excelled at Haydock despite the conditions (good). He overcame the run of the race to fend off the useful Kind Of Blue, who held a better racing position, and today, he officially arrives in career-best form.

His record on soft ground over seven furlongs or shorter reads 111. He has run this course well in the past over a longer distance, and on his penultimate outing, he had the measure of Kinross in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.

There's lots to like about his chances, and how he picked up Marshman at Doncaster earlier in the season was remarkable. He may not be the typical sexy sprinter we are used to seeing, but this hasn't been a good year for the division, so perhaps it ends correctly with Montassib getting the job done.

If you had watched any of these races back in the last ten years, you would have wanted to be drawn middle to low. Montassib ticks that box in stall six, also. At the same time, he will need to negotiate a clear passage if the typical scenario occurs when they converge to the far rail. He still holds every chance, and 5/16.00 or bigger is perfectly acceptable under his optimal conditions.

Recommended Bet 13:55 Ascot - Back Montassib SBK 5/1

Audience - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a recommended saver for all. He would prefer the ground much quicker than today. However, he did run well at York last term on soft ground over seven, and he is bred to appreciate this six-furlong distance. He has the potential to stand head and shoulders above these.

Racing away from the other pace angles, likely against the rail, could favour him from stall two, and he has the potential to turn this into a procession.

The facts are that Audience is rated seven pounds clear of these rivals and rated 124, and he has minimal to find with Kinross from last year's meetings. His better positioning on the track could be the angle to see him beat today's favourite, so he looks well worth chancing at any double-figure odds.

Recommended Bet 13:55 Ascot - Back Audience SBK 10/1

This is another race where I considered having two bets, but this column would be as long as your arm if that were the case. Instead, I felt it was worth forgiving Queen Of The Pride - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - her flop in the Yorkshire Oaks when a 10/34.33 chance. She may have found the ground too fast there, but today's softer surface will be much more suitable. She is impeccably bred, and her dam won this in 2015, which is no more than a novelty fact.

She looked like a Group 1 filly landing the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock. She powered away from Tiffany that day despite clear signs of greenness, and I see no reason she can't uphold the form with the third favourite if she bounces back.

The market looks to have written her off too quickly, but the Gosdens have a good record in this race, and she has bundles of improvement to come. A stamina test is just what she needs. I hope Oisin Murphy pushes forward from stall 13 to give her every chance to play a significant role.

The other I was tempted to add to this column was Doha at 20/121.00, but that price has contracted into 11/112.00. She has a pedigree to die for and is open to much further improvement in that regard now that she is stepping up in distance. She didn't have the pace to challenge Tamfana in the Atalanta Stakes or Opera Singer in the Nassau at Goodwood, but she stayed on strongly in both of those, and a first crack at this trip can see her go well. Have a small saver, but don't worry, I won't be claiming this one as a victory.

Recommended Bet 14:35 Ascot - Back Queen Of The Pride SBK 15/2

I had no trouble landing on one in this race. Charyn - 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the stand-out candidate and is much better than these, even if the official figures suggest only two pounds separates him and two other rivals. Those rated close to him have seen his backside this season, and he has optimal conditions to end the season on a high, having improved all year to make up for the best miler in the country.

The ground is positive for him, despite what you may hear over the next couple of days. Timeform has him a perfect 100% 2-2 record on heavy ground, and he returns to the scene of his Queen Anne Stakes demolition job earlier this year at Royal Ascot. His two defeats have been in tactical races, but he still came out with extreme credit.

He has been excellent this term, and this is less deep than the numbers suggest. Tamfana is a filly on the upgrade, and is respected, but she has a way to go to match the outstanding Charyn at his best.

Everything looks in place for a big run, draw, ground, track, trip and the class of opposition for a strong NAP. I'd make him an EVENS chance, but he has been a little weak in the early markets, and you may even catch a touch of 2/13.00 - already 2.915/8 on the Betfair Exchange.

Recommended Bet 15:15 Ascot - Back Charyn SBK 13/8

Calandagan - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is where I have landed in this much talked about Champion Stakes, and you can read my runner-by-runner guide here.

I won't repeat myself, but he could be right out of the top draw. I like the Juddmonte form more than I do the Irish Champion form. The sectional numbers suggest the French raider is top-class and will have no issue with today's ground.

I have learned not to get too caught up with the pace of the race as the jockeys and trainers usually look at the same conundrum as the punters, and no one knows if connections will change tact at the last moment. That should work itself out. Still, even in a tactical affair, the selection has shown a brighter turn of foot in the race, and he can come out on top.

Recommended Bet 15:55 Ascot - Back Caladagan SBK 6/4

Regular readers of this column will know I am a sucker for new William Haggas headgear, and that is the case for his pair Elnajaam and Godwinson - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

However, it's the latter I like on today's surface, and he arrives following a low-key effort in the Cambridgeshire when unfavoured by the draw bias. It may pay to put a line through that and focus on his strong Goodwood effort when he scored with plenty in hand but idled once he hit the front. That begs the question, why not put the headgear on for the race at Newmarket? I think he may have been aimed at this.

He is a horse that is best delivered late, and he should be well suited for today's big field, intense pace scenario.

Earlier this season, I felt he had the potential to be a group horse, and after just a handful of runs, he still has time on his side. There's little doubt that he has been at his best when the ground is on the slower side, and stall 13 should be ideal for him.

He may not be Tom Marquand's choice, but Silvestre De Sousa has an excellent strike rate for this yard. The selection looks to have plenty in his favour, and he has gone under the radar for this contest.

Back him at 16/117.00 or bigger. He went off at 18/119.00 for the Cambridgeshire, so don't expect a price collapse.

Recommended Bet 16:35 Ascot - Back Godwinson SBK 20/1

I ran through this race for far too long. The Doncaster Lincoln winner, Mr Professor 33/134.00 now 12/113.00, came on my radar, but I couldn't bring myself to tip him following his price collapse. However, when you delve deeper, knowing he wants soft ground, you can write off 22 of his 32 runs because of good or better ground and the AW. That left his form figures on soft reading 12142331 over 1m or further.

However, the second vote goes to Padishakh - currently 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been catching the eye this season and put in a good shift at Ayr behind the useful Aragon Castle when denied on the line following a fast-finishing effort. That form ties in with many of those toward the head of the market, leaving him with less to find than the market suggests.

He wasn't put in the race at York last time, either that or I am seeing things. However, this may have also been his target. He should be well suited to a big field, and he will love it if there is a pace collapse.

Perhaps I have him all wrong, but his back form in France would suggest he is well-treated, and he has proven capable as recently as his penultimate outing. David O'Meara and Jason Watson partnered up to win this race two years ago with 80/181.00 chance Shelir, so I am happy to take a swing.

You can make cases for all of these, so it's worth backing the selection at BSP for small stakes.