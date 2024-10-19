British Champion Stakes Runner-by-Runner Guide: A Group 1 victory awaits 6/4 French raider at Ascot

Economics and Calandagan clash excites

Los Angeles is interesting under heavy ground conditions

Every runner looked at in the Champion Stakes

This season, the three-year-old's unbeaten run includes a demolition job in the Dante at York and a Group 2 victory in France. William Haggas' Economics heads today's betting following an excellent win in the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown 35 days ago, where he fended off last year's dual Derby winner August Rodin by a neck.

The margin of victory for Economics in the Irish Champion Stakes possibly doesn't do him justice, having been poorly placed outside the field for much of the contest. Typically, Leopardstown favours those who ride prominently, and his rider, Tom Marquand, was aware of this factor when pushing his mount wide to be up with the gallop. In turn, he covered more ground than his rivals in victory and has more to offer after just five racecourse appearances.

The concern is the Irish Champion winning distance. Only three lengths separated all bar Hans Andersen, and the third Shin Emperor didn't get the clearest of runs at the winner and closed at the finish. It's worth remembering that Auguste Rodin wasn't previously at his best this season. A comprehensive defeat on seasonal return to White Birch perhaps forgivable, but he scrapped home in the Group 1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes from Zarakem, who finished no better than 11th in the Juddmonte International. Royal Rhyme was four lengths off Auguste Rodin in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes and only three behind in the Irish Champion, so it may be suitable to question the form.

The heavy ground is another unknown for the short-priced favourite, Economics, but his heavy-set nature suggests it should be fine. Still, for a strong favourite, he does leave you with a few niggling doubts, for all his potential must be respected.

As for price, I have no qualms him just edging favourtism.

The French raider has improved significantly since his seasonal return defeat. He landed his last four before being poorly placed and behind only City Of Troy in a remarkable Juddemonte International Stakes. The three-year-old thumped his rivals at Ascot at the Royal Meeting before delivering a career-best at York 59 days ago. All roads have led to this race since then, and he was worth a considerable upgrade at York.

The sectionals tell that he was undone by his hold-up position 59 days ago, but that didn't stop him from putting in an outstanding performance to finish runner-up. In the Juddemonte International, he clocked the final three furlongs half a second quicker than the winner, City Of Troy, and he clocked a 10.75 sectional inside the eighth furlong - faster than anything else in the race.

His excellent turn of foot to get down to a sectional time of 10.75 has not been seen outside of Royal Ascot from any of this year's Group 1 milers (take with a pinch of salt because of ground), and he backed it up with a ninth furlong quicker than everything in the race at 11.0.

The form of Juddemonte International looks strong. The fourth, Bluestocking, won her next two, including a comprehensive victory in the Arc, beating Irish Champion Stakes pair Los Angeles (3rd) and Shin Emperor (12th). Ghostwriter is another horse that ties both Economics and Calandagan in together, and that line of form favours the French raider.

Calandagan's course experience will help him here. While his improvement may have come on a quicker surface, he has no issue with heavy ground conditions.

There's lots to like and 6/42.50 is tempting.

He put in an excellent effort to finish third in the Arc 13 days ago, and connections turned him out relatively quickly for this assignment. This race may come too soon, but I have always felt he doesn't hold the stamina for 1m4f, and ten furlongs was his trip.

Today's combination of ten furlongs and heavy ground could be the correct formula that sees him reach the top level. He has work to do on the bare form, but he wasn't far behind Economics in the Irish Champion despite an unfavoured track position, and he is not one to write off under what could prove optimal conditions.

A French gelding with plenty of miles on the clock but a winner of 15 of his 23 starts. However, it would be highly disappointing if this seven-year-old landed this Group 1; his optimal distance is possibly a bit further than this, and he was put in his place two starts behind Dubai Honour. Looks very underpriced at 10/111.00.

It's worth ignoring his last run at York 59 days ago when he was behind Los Angeles. He suffered a tactical race at the rear of a five-runner field. His previous run at that venue, which failed to record a top-speed figure, has a similar feel.

Still, he has work to do on the form, but a case can be built through Jayarebe at Ascot when he did not get the run of the race again. Excuses are wearing thin, and the overwhelming feeling is that a top-class horse would have overcome these hurdles. He is not to be written off.

He has twice proven that he needs to improve at this level, behind the top two in this market, and there is little reason he can reverse the form. He should be 33/134.00.

The market has quickly dismissed last year's Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan winner after a lacklustre display in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Dollar 14 days ago. There's every chance he is not as good as he once was at six, and he has a bit to find, even in his best form. However, he will have his supporters and if you do like him, the 25/126.00 will probably not hang around.

He had a horror show in France in the Arc when badly hampered early doors, but he needs to improve significantly on what he has shown this season, although a small case can be made.

She wants fast ground and a 1m to be seen at her best and today's conditions couldn't be more contrasting. Easily passed over.

He has improved all season and could yet make into a Group 1 performer but this is not his race to show it.

Likely to run against her own sex.

Has no chance on all known form.

Daryl Carter's Champion Stakes Verdict

This is set to be a fascinating race, but Calandagan 6/42.50 impressed at the Royal meeting and went one better in my book when chasing home City Of Troy, which was arguably the greatest Juddmont International we have ever seen. His downfall could be that he is a hold-up horse and vulnerable to tactical race.

However, the sectionals he clocked match the brilliant visual performance, and that race is arguably the strongest single piece of form on offer. He is rated two pounds higher than Economics. He is proven under today's conditions, so it's exceptionally tough to find a solid reason to be against him, and if I were making a book, I'd have him around 11/102.11 and Economics around 6/42.50.

I expect Economics to put up a brave fight and Los Angeles to be in the mix, but Calandagan has all the tools to deal with his rivals and land his first of likely many Group 1s.