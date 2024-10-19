Saturday Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Ascot on British Champions Day includes 66/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections at Ascot on British Champions Day

Consistent filly holds each-way claims in the competitive sprint

Outsider makes appeal in the feature race

Queen Of The Pride to reign at Group 1 level

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the brilliant stayer Kyprios in the opening race at Ascot on British Champions Day (13:20), and the horse is unbeaten so far this season, winning all six starts by at least one length.

The Betfair Sporstbook have super-boosted Kyprios's price to win again today by at least one length from 4/51.80 to 5/42.25. To take advantage of this price just click on the odd in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Kyprios to Win by 1+ lengths in 13:20 Ascot SBK 5/4

Andrew Balding-trained Alsakib is overpriced at odds of 66/167.00 in the opening race on the card, as he's a contender who is certain to enjoy the softer conditions on track as opposed to some of his rivals. While he faced an enormous task to beat some of his talented rivals towards the top of the market, a placed finish isn't out of the question considering the level of form he's shown when racing in softer conditions in the past.

He finished third to now 116-rated Royal Rhyme at Goodwood in softer conditions over an inadequate mile-and-a-quarter last year, before beating Shadow Dance to claim success over a mile-and-a-half at Newmarket. This season he is yet to race on ground softer than good to soft, but has still put in some good efforts when fourth to Belloccio in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, before beating subsequent Cumberland Lodge Stakes winner Al Qareem to win a Group Three at York.

Whilst he will need some of his rivals to disappoint, which is plausible in likely testing conditions, he is no forlorn hope at generous odds, and doesn't have too much to find on ratings with some of his main threats for the minor prizes.

Recommended Bet Back Alsakib E/W in 13:20 Ascot SBK 66/1

An incredibly competitive renewal of the British Champions Sprint Stakes sees hardy veteran Kinross head the market for the in-form team of Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan. Whilst he makes plenty of appeal for the win, in such a tough race with so many runners, Swingalong makes the most each-way appeal at a price of 11/112.00, with four places on offer.

The four-year-old filly is partnered by Billy Loughnane as she attempts to bounce back from an uncharacteristic disappointing effort in the Haydock Sprint Cup when last seen. She had previously been narrowly denied by Mill Stream when sent off at 22/123.00 in the July Cup, coming agonisingly close to landing a Group One prize which has so far evaded her.

She has been deserving of a win at the highest level considering she has been consistently performing in high-quality races, including when second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

No stranger to outrunning her odds, this Karl Burke-trained filly is tough and game, and she is always one to keep on side in similar contests. From an each-way angle, she is the pick of the field and would be a worthy winner.

Recommended Bet Back Swingalong E/W in 13:55 Ascot SBK 11/1

Roaring Lion filly Queen Of The Pride should shape better than in her previous outing in the Yorkshire Oaks, with the softer conditions certain to be in her favour in this Group One contest.

The ground was too quick for her when disappointing at York, struggling to keep up with the pacec and putting in a performance that was a sharp contrast to her previous Group Two success in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock.

She beat Tiffany by three-lengths on that occasion, staying on well to put her stamina to good use in the finish.The runner-up had slipped on the bend on a card that was later abandonded, however, Queen Of The Pride impressed enough to suggest she would have been tough to beat regardless.

With this testing ground likely to go against many of her rivals here, Queen Of The Pride makes the most appeal at the prices as she had previously looked a progressive filly who was ready to take her chance at Group One level.

She will enjoy the trip and conditions, and could be staying on best of all at the finish, capable of making the frame at enticing odds of 12/113.00 under Oisin Murphy for John and Thady Gosden.

Recommended Bet Back Queen Of The Pride E/W in 14:35 Ascot SBK 12/1

Whilst Economics and Calandagan look set to battle it out for the crown in the Champion Stakes, it is a race in which anything can happen and in which there has been many a surprise result in recent renewals.

Bay Bridge returned victorious at odds of 10/111.00 in 2022, with the previously unbeaten Baaeed bowing out in fourth when unable to pose a threat in the going conditions, whilst Sealiway returned the 12/113.00 winner in the previous year, with favourite Mishriff trailing home in fourth and second favourite Adayar in fifth. Magical was also beaten when attempting to retain her crown in the contest in 2020.

At the prices there are a number of outsiders who make each-way appeal, including the likes of Royal Rhyme at 33/134.00 and Nashwa at 66/167.00. However, it's Continuous who gets the nod at huge odds of 50/151.00, on the back of a run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe which turned out to be a non-event for the son of Heart's Cry.

In the Longchamp showpiece, the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt was held up in the rear of the field by Christophe Soumillon, who will partner Continuous for the third successive time in this race. The draw was an inconvenience in hindsight, as he was forced to take a patient approach towards the back, and was badly hampered by the ill-fated Haya Zark when almost coming down himself in the middle of the race. From then on, Continuous surrendered any chance of a repeat of his performance the year prior, when he managed to achieve a position of fifth, finishing quickly behind winner Ace Impact.

Whilst his form hasn't been as impressive this season, it's likely he had been building up to peak for the Arc, and the disappointing effort was no fault of his own. He should remain at peak fitness now, ready to perform to his best despite running over a trip shorter than ideal. The softer conditions should allow stamina to come into play, which will be a huge benefit to Continuous, and he is impossible to ignore at huge odds of 50/151.00.

Admittedly a long-shot, Continuous has the ability to be competitive for the minor honours at the least in this contest, given he was rated as high as 120 earlier in the season. He is a tough horse who possesses a touch of class and, whilst unlikely to be at the level of Economics at his very best, if things go his way he could certainly be in contention turning for home, with the more testing the conditions the better for him.