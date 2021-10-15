Horse Racing Tips: Saturday's best bets and ambassador insight

Joseph O'Brien: Wonderful Baron Samedi can run big race at Ascot

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien discusses his runners at Ascot and Leopardstown on a busy Saturday afternoon for his yard...

Joseph says: "Baron Samedi has been the most wonderful horse, winning seven times as he improved from basement-level handicapper to Group 2 winner. He ran a very good race to finish third in the Irish St Leger last time and that run confirmed to us that staying trips will be his game. This even stronger test of stamina combined with first-time cheekpieces should suit him and it wouldn't surprise to see him run a big race."

No. 1 (2) Baron Samedi SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: Looking forward to six solid rides on Champions Day at Ascot

The Qipco Champions Day meeting at Ascot is the last big race day of the season on the Flat, and Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has six good rides on the afternoon...

Ryan says: "It was a surprise, and an unexpected bonus to Snowfall's chances, that both Free Wind and La Petite Coco weren't declared for this but, to be honest, my filly was always the form horse anyway. Okay, she may not quite have been at her Group 1 and Classic-winning best in her last two starts in the Vermeille and Arc, but she certainly didn't run poorly on either occasion and those wide-margin wins at Epsom, the Curragh and York set a very high standard for the opposition to match here. Indeed, even a reproduction of the Arc run could well be good enough. In fact it probably will be. She is clearly the one to beat, and the only potential negative is the 13-day turnaround from Paris."

Kevin Blake's Saturday Racing Tips: Two each-way plays on British Champions Day

British Champions Day at Ascot brings the curtain down on another fantastic Flat season, and Kevin Blake has two each-way tips to consider in the QEII and Champion Stakes.

Kevin Blake says: "For the last three years, The Revenant has prepared for this race by running in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Paris-Longchamp, and while this year was the first one that he didn't win that race, he arguably put up his best performance of the lot by finishing a never-nearer second to Real World a fortnight ago.

"Whether it was overconfidence from Olivier Peslier or him not wanting to give The Revenant an overly-hard race, one got the distinct impression that the pair would have won had Peslier asked for full effort earlier than he did. As it was, he flew home to only be beaten by a short-neck."

No. 5 (2) The Revenant SBK 8/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Francis-Henri Graffard, France

Jockey: Olivier Peslier

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin returns with seven selections for a sizzling Saturday at Ascot

On a big day at Ascot we welcome back our lead tipster Tony Calvin who has seven picks right through the card.

Tony says: "I prefer Mishriff over Adayar in the Champion Stakes at 15:50 but neither are anything approaching an attractive price to my eye at the current odds, and Addeybb and Sealiway are the two I was drawn to from a win and place perspective, though I admit to having few on quid Al Aasy each-way at 25s in a moment of weakness on Thursday.

"I have come to my senses on Friday morning though, and I do think Addeybb is a cracking each-way punt at 8.515/2 with the Sportsbook and he gets my sole tipping vote. He is probably my bet of the card."

Champion Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.

Timeform say: "Top-class performer who won the Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz in February and the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March. Below his best but still hit the frame on his next two starts, finishing third in the Eclipse at Sandown and second in the King George at this course, both in July. Proved at least as good as ever when regaining the winning thread in the Juddmonte International at York last time, forging clear in the final two furlongs to win by six lengths. Should get his optimum conditions and looks sure to play a leading role once again."

Paul Nicholls: Pic is in good shape and can get back on track over fences

Paul Nicholls has five runners across three meetings on Saturday, and here the Betfair Ambassador gives the lowdown on all their chances...

Paul says: "Pic D'Orhy was a classy hurdler and we are making a fresh start with him over fences in the hope that he will do much better this time round. He was well beaten first time, then fell at Ascot in November before again disappointing at the same track where Harry Cobden felt his breathing was an issue. We sorted that out then kept him over hurdles for the rest of the campaign.

No. 1 Pic D'orhy (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 147

"Two miles, five furlongs on this big, galloping track should suit Pic D'Orhy, who won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury in 2020. We've done a lot of work on his jumping, and he is in good shape."