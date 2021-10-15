Joseph O'Brien: Wonderful Baron Samedi can run big race at Ascot

Ascot

Two capable of running a big race

13:25 - Baron Samedi and Master Of Reality

Baron Samedi has been the most wonderful horse, winning seven times as he improved from basement-level handicapper to Group 2 winner. He ran a very good race to finish third in the Irish St Leger last time and that run confirmed to us that staying trips will be his game. This even stronger test of stamina combined with first-time cheekpieces should suit him and it wouldn't surprise to see him run a big race.

No. 1 (2) Baron Samedi SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Master Of Reality has been there and done it, nearly winning the Melbourne Cup a couple of years ago and paying his way since. His most recent run was a disappointing effort in the Irish St Leger, but he has been in good form since. The last time he ran at Ascot he gave Stradivarius a scare in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, so it would be brave to dismiss him. If he returns to his best, he'll run a good race.

Hoping he'll warm to shorter trip

14:00 - Thunder Moon

Thunder Moon was a top-class two-year-old last season and while he has been more miss than hit this season, he showed when a close second in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville in July that he retains plenty of ability. This will be the shortest trip he has ever run over, but it's worth a go as he just doesn't seem to stay a mile. We'd like the ground to dry out for him.

In with a chance especially with ease in the ground

16:30 - Raise You

Raise You is a horse with lots of ability. He was unlucky not to finish closer in the Galway Mile last time, as he couldn't get a clear run when he needed it. This type of race should suit him and the more ease there is in the ground, the better his chance. He isn't without a chance.

Leopardstown

Two for the future

13:30 - Clemmie C and Above The Curve

Clemmie C is a lovely big filly that made an encouraging debut in a maiden at Gowran Park a few weeks ago. While she is very much a filly for next year, she can hopefully improve enough from that experience to run a big race in this.

Above The Curve has a wonderful pedigree, being from the immediate family of Giant's Causeway and You'resothrilling. She is a full-sister to Thinking Of You who has earned black type for us. She'll come on from whatever she does, but hopefully she can show good promise for the future.

Good Heavens aiming to get off the mark

14:05 - Good Heavens and Point King

Good Heavens has run very well to finish second in his last two starts. He hasn't been doing anything wrong and will hopefully make a bold bid to get off the mark in this.

No. 5 (2) Good Heavens (Ire) EXC 1.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Point King is a colt from the family of Battle Of Marengo. He has shown some promise at home, but we won't burden him with big expectations on his debut. Hopefully he'll show good promise for the future.

Snapius aiming for solid performance

14:40 - Snapius and Cynisca

Snapius has run very well in both his starts in nurseries and can hopefully run another solid race here.

Cynisca hasn't gone on from the promise of her debut just yet, but this drop in class can only help her and the longer trip should suit too. Hopefully she can get back on track and run a good race.

Let's see how she gets on

15:15 - Pennine Hills

Pennine Hills has been acquitting herself well since making a winning debut back in July. She found five furlongs to be a bit sharp for her last time and while this trip might be a bit too far in the other direction, options for her are light on the ground, so we'll take a chance and see how she gets on.

Sense of Style can compete with the boys

15:45 - Mythical, Sense Of Style and So I Told You

Mythical was a little bit disappointing on his first start for us at Galway, but I'd be happy to forgive that and this course and distance should suit him better. This is a stronger race, but I'm hoping he'll show more this time.

Sense Of Style ran well to finish third in a Group 3 at Gowran Park last time. It seemed a particularly good run as it was hard for anything to come off the pace that day and she made a good go of doing so. This is a tough race against the boys, but she's capable of being competitive.

So I Told You ran better than the bare form suggests in a Listed race at Listowel last time as she never got much room in the straight. She needs to improve to get in the mix in a race yet this, but I think there is more improvement in her when things drop right.

Very good chance

16:20 - Zaynudin

Zaynudin has run well in both his starts since joining us. We took a chance by running him at Bellewstown in what looked a winnable race, but he struggled with the track. This track will suit him much better and the first-time blinkers should help sharpen him up, so he looks to have a very good chance.

No. 6 (13) Zaynudin (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Capable of improvement here

16:55 - Monty's Way

Monty's Way may have seemed a bit disappointing on his handicap debut at Listowel last time, but he was just too raw for a competitive race like that around a tight track. He will benefit from the experience and should be better suited by this track. It wouldn't be a surprise if he showed a good chunk of improvement.

Powerful enough to pass stamina test

17:25 - Powerful Aggie

Powerful Aggie came good in handicaps when winning in good style at Killarney last time. This longer trip and stronger test of stamina will suit her and while this is a much tougher race, I wouldn't be surprised if she can run a big race.