Paul Nicholls: Pic is in good shape and can get back on track over fences

Ffos Las 16:00 - Pic D'Orhy

He was a classy hurdler and we are making a fresh start with him over fences in the hope that he will do much better this time round. He was well beaten first time, then fell at Ascot in November before again disappointing at the same track where Harry Cobden felt his breathing was an issue. We sorted that out then kept him over hurdles for the rest of the campaign.

No. 1 Pic D'orhy (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 147

Two miles, five furlongs on this big, galloping track should suit Pic D'Orhy, who won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury in 2020. We've done a lot of work on his jumping, and he is in good shape.

Ffos Las 16:35 Diego Du Charmil

He is a wonderfully versatile horse, equally smart over hurdles and fences and paid his way once again last season by winning the Sussex Champion Hurdle in good style. Diego is one of mine that handles quicker ground and given that he is fairly treated on a mark of 148 this valuable handicap hurdle was a handy target for him at this stage of the season. It's a competitive race but he's ready to go ahead of his next target, a £100,000 two mile Chase at Ascot in November.

Ffos Las 17:40 - Kayf Toi

He is going to be a stayer in time and kept on strongly in the straight when fourth to Luttrell Lad on his debut in a decent bumper at Taunton in March. He just gallops and stays but as he is a bit backward mentally another bumper run will do him the world of good before he switches to hurdles next time.

Market Rasen 15:20 - Red Risk

He didn't progress after a bright start for us in this race a year ago at Market Rasen where he jumped for fun before tiring late on. He didn't really build on that so I was relieved to hear he was suffering from an entrapped epiglottis which obviously affected his breathing. Red Risk is back fit and well now and should run tidily though like a lot of mine at the moment he will improve for the run.

Stratford 13:45 - Don Alvaro

He is a big, backward horse who had the one run for us at Cheltenham in April after joining us from Philip Hobbs. He is one for the future and will improve for the experience.