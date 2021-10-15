Champion Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Mishriff @ [2.72} in the Champions Stakes at Ascot on Saturday">Champion Stakes

15:50 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Addeybb (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)

High-class performer who has a good record in this race, finishing second in 2019 before going one place better in 2020. Recorded the fourth Group 1 victory of his career with a second successive win in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in April, responding well to a change of headgear (blinkers replacing cheekpieces). Missed several engagements due to unsuitable going since chasing home St Mark's Basilica in the Eclipse at Sandown in July but has gone well fresh in the past. Should give another good account for all that he seems ideally suited by softer ground.

2. Al Aasy (William Haggas/Jim Crowley)

Very smart performer who won the John Porter Stakes in April and the Aston Park Stakes in May, both at Newbury. Filled the runner-up spot on his next two starts in the Coronation Cup at Epsom in June and the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket in July, losing out only narrowly both times after travelling best. Gelded subsequently and produced a below-par display after 10 weeks off when fourth in the Legacy Cup back at Newbury last time, turning it in after looming up two furlongs out. Usually finds little for pressure and one to treat with caution.

3. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/Paul Mulrennan)

Smart performer who won the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in May and a listed contest in July, both at Sandown. Ran creditably under a Group 3 penalty when second in a listed race at Ayr last time, pulling clear of the rest. Has been a terrific servant to connections, but even his best form leaves him with plenty to find at this level.

4. Mishriff (John & Thady Gosden/David Egan)

Top-class performer who won the Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz in February and the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March. Below his best but still hit the frame on his next two starts, finishing third in the Eclipse at Sandown and second in the King George at this course, both in July. Proved at least as good as ever when regaining the winning thread in the Juddmonte International at York last time, forging clear in the final two furlongs to win by six lengths. Should get his optimum conditions and looks sure to play a leading role once again.

5. Adayar (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Top-class performer who won the Derby at Epsom in June and the King George at Ascot (by a length and three quarters from Mishriff) in July. Off 10 weeks subsequently (missed the Prix Niel due to an infection in a hind leg) and ran below form when fourth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp last time, tiring in the final furlong after racing keenly in front in testing conditions. Clearly capable of better when on song and shapes as if likely to be suited by a strongly-run contest at 1¼m. Must be considered a serious contender provided this doesn't come too soon after a hard race.

6. Bolshoi Ballet (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Very smart performer who won the Ballysax Stakes in April and the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial in May, both at Leopardstown. Bounced back from a below-par display in the Derby at Epsom in June when also winning the Belmont Derby in July, staying on well to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. Below form in two subsequent starts in the US, though, and this represents his toughest task yet now taking on older horses for the first time.

7. Dubai Honour (William Haggas/James Doyle)

Very smart performer who has improved in leaps and bounds since finishing fourth in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Completed a hat-trick subsequently in a handicap at Newmarket in July, the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville in August and the Prix Dollar at Longchamp earlier this month. Won in the style of a high-class performer on the latter occasion, showing a good turn of foot from rear to win readily by a length and a half. Remains open to more improvement and shouldn't be underestimated.

8. Foxes Tales (Andrew Balding/Silvestre de Sousa)

Very smart performer who won a maiden at Newbury in April, the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot in June and the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock in August. Proved at least as good as ever when second in the Legacy Cup at Newbury last time, leading briefly entering the final two furlongs and sticking to his task well to be beaten just a neck. Clearly going in the right direction, but this demands a career-best effort by a long way.

9. Mac Swiney (Jim Bolger/Kevin Manning)

Smart performer who produced a career best when winning the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh in May. Ran his best race in four subsequent starts when fifth in the Juddmonte International at York in August, though essentially not good enough. Likely to be a similar story here after finishing down the field in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown last time.

10. Sealiway (Cedric Rossi/Mickael Barzalona)

Very smart performer who has made good progress since being upped in trip. Filled the runner-up spot in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly in June and improved again after four months off when fifth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp last time, staying on well from rear. Still relatively fresh for the time of year and not without each-way claims, particularly if the going comes up soft (acts well on heavy going).



