Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and insight on Betfair Tingle Creek day

Paul Nicholls Exclusive: Two big chances in the Betfair Tingle Creek

It's a big day at Sandown for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, who will saddle two exciting prospects in the Grade 1 Novice Chase before trying to land the big one, the Betfair Tingle Creek.

He says: "We know Politologue is best fresh, he looks stunning, has had an away day and couldn't be in better shape. The more it rains at Sandown the more it will suit him."

Politologue 5.69/2 in the Betfair Tingle Creek (14:25 Sandown)

Olly Murphy: Brewinupastorm has each-way chance in the Betfair Tingle Creek

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has four runners across the cards at Sandown and Aintree, including Brewin'upastorm in the Betfair Tingle Creek. Our man thinks his runner is in with an each-way chance.

He says: "Brewin'upastorm is a high-class horse on his day and I couldn't be happier with him."

Brewin'upastorm 28.027/1 in the Betfair Tingle Creek

Kevin Blake on the Betfair Tingle Creek: The Altior conundrum

The Betfair Tingle Creek takes centre stage at Sandown this Saturday and without question the headline act is Altior. Kevin Blake assesses his chances.

He says: "His presence at the head of the betting makes this a difficult contest to have a strong view on, but he is unlikely to need to be at his very best to make a winning return to action."

Altior 1.875/6 in the Betfair Tingle Creek

Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's hoping he's Cracked It on Betfair Tingle Creek day

The weather may be miserable but the racing is top class at Aintree and Sandown on Betfair Tingle Creek Day, so find out where Tony Calvin is putting his money.

"This race has apparently been the plan for a while - in a Racing Post stable tour in mid-November trainer Harry Fry said: "He'll go for a Listed handicap hurdle at Sandown in early December and we'll hope for very soft ground" - and the booking of 7lb claimer Kevin Brogan seals the deal as far as I am concerned."

Jolly's Cracked It at 8/1 each-way with Betfair Sportsbook in 15:35 at Sandown

Henry VIII Novices' Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown and pick out their 1-2-3.

"Eldorado Allen showed useful form over hurdles and has made a good start over fences, winning both outings. He jumped well in the main when scoring on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot and again put in a sure-footed round when following up at Cheltenham last month."

Eldorado Allen 4.216/5 in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase, 13:50 at Sandown

Gordon Elliott: Andy Dufresne will be suited by Navan on Saturday

It's not all about Sandown on Saturday and, for Betfair ambassador Gordon Elliott, a busy weekend begins at Navan.

He says: "I think the switch to a big, galloping track like this will suit him well and I'm hoping he is the one that they will all have to beat."

Andy Dufresne in the 14:18 at Navan

Paul Nicholls: Bang-in-form Frodon has a big chance at Aintree

Paul Nicholls also has some big chances at Aintree and Chepstow, including Frodon in the Grade 2 Many Clouds Chase.

He says: "My best chance is Frodon in the 14:40 at Aintree. He is bang in form while his main rivals have questions to answer."