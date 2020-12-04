Paul Nicholls: Two big chances in Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown

Tamaroc has talent while I think the world of Hitman

13:50 - Tamaroc Du Mathan & Hitman

Chasing was always going to be Tamaroc Du Mathan's game and his jumping was faultless when he made an impressive winning debut over fences in a novice handicap at Wincanton last month. This is obviously a big step up in class for Tamaroc Du Mathan who has taken a fair old time to mature. But he is still only five, the talent has always been there and he finished a close fifth in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury in February.

I think the world of Hitman who made a stunning debut for us in a decent novice Chase at Ffos Las 27 days ago. He has improved since then, jumped like a natural on Wednesday morning and the softer the ground at Sandown the more he will like it. While he does lack racing experience compared to some of his rivals he has a huge amount of talent and I'm very excited about him.

I won't be surprised if Greaneteen is in the mix while Politologue couldn't be in better shape

14:25 - Betfair Tingle Creek Chase - Greaneteen and Politologue

Greaneteen won the Haldon Gold Cup in determined style at Exeter, staying on stoutly. Although he has earned a crack at this Grade 1 Chase and has come on bundles since Exeter he does need to improve as Politologue is rated 10lbs higher than him. Greaneteen is what I call a strong staying two miler which is what you want for a race like this and it wouldn't surprise me to see him right in the mix.

You can forget Politologue's run in this a year ago because he'd had a hard race in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham beforehand. I changed the way I train him after that and you saw the real Politologue when he won the Champion Chase in March.

We know he is best fresh, he looks stunning, has had an away day and couldn't be in better shape. The more it rains at Sandown the more it will suit him.

Solo has it all to do but Eglantine should go well with ground in her favour

15:35 - Solo & Eglantine Du Seuil

Solo looks to be in the grip of the handicapper, has a seriously tough task carrying top weight in this as a four-year-old and is probably marking time until he goes chasing next season. I made a mistake in running Solo in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton as he wasn't as straight as I thought, found the going too quick for his liking and was run off his feet. I suspect he has it all to do at Sandown but he has to run somewhere.

Eglantine Du Seuil ran very nicely on her debut for us at Wincanton a month ago in a warm mares' race when I felt she needed the outing. She blew up late on there, is fitter and sharper now and will appreciate dropping back in trip in this competitive handicap. Soft ground is ideal for Eglantine Du Seuil and she should go well with Angus Cheleda's 7lbs claim coming in handy.