Henry VIII Novices' Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Henry VIII Novices' Chase

Sandown, 13:50 Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Eldorado Allen (Colin Tizzard/ Robbie Power)

Showed useful form over hurdles and has made a good start over fences, winning both outings. He jumped well in the main when scoring on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot and again put in a sure-footed round when following up at Cheltenham last month. He was a fortunate winner on that occasion as Gumball looked to have his measure before coming down at the second-last, but there was still a lot to like about the performance and he remains capable of better in this sphere.

No. 1 Eldorado Allen (Fr) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

2. Phoenix Way (Harry Fry/ Aidan Coleman)

Lightly-raced seven-year-old who landed the hat-trick nearly two years on from his first win when scoring on his chasing debut at Warwick last month. He won over a trip in excess of three miles over hurdles but showed plenty of speed over two miles at Warwick, cosily reeling in a rival who jumped superbly and had the advantage of the four-year-old allowance. An exciting prospect but this is much tougher.

3. Tamaroc du Mathan (Paul Nicholls/ Nico de Boinville)

Lightly raced over hurdles and instantly proved himself a better chaser with an impressive success in a novices' handicap on his first start over fences at Wincanton last month, justifying good support in the process. He jumped superbly, travelled powerfully and was in command the whole way up the straight under a motionless rider, establishing himself as an exciting prospect. This is much tougher, however, and Harry Cobden prefers Hitman.

4. Allmankind (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Was one of the best juvenile hurdlers around last season and completed a hat-trick when winning the Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in trademark style from the front. Signed off for the season with a good third in the Triumph Hurdle and, after seemingly needing the run on his reappearance over hurdles at Cheltenham in October, put in a flawless round of jumping to make a winning start over fences at Warwick. He should launch another bold bid.

No. 4 Allmankind SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

5. Ga Law (Jamie Snowden/ Gavin Sheehan)

Made no impact on his only outing over hurdles for this yard last season but created a good impression when winning a beginners' chase on his first start over fences at Fontwell in September. Built on that to follow up in handicap company at Exeter in October and produced a sparkling display to win the Grade 2 Rising Stars Novices' Chase at Wincanton last month, running his rivals ragged. Three chase victories have been achieved at around two and a half miles but he has plenty of speed and is well worth a crack at this.

6. Hitman (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Impressed when winning a juvenile hurdle in France in January and looked an exciting prospect on his chase debut and first start for Paul Nicholls at Ffos Las last month, scoring by 30 lengths. Travelled powerfully and had things under control from a long way out at Ffos Las, even before the favourite came down three out. Remains with the potential to do better.

