Olly Murphy: Brewinupastorm has each-way chance in Tingle Creek

Two at Sandown

He's a high-class horse on his day

14:25 - Brewin'upastorm

Brewin'upastorm drops back in trip and wears a tongue-tie. If he gets into a nice rhythm, I'd like to think he's got an outside each-way chance and he's in good form at home. He will probably need a couple of the big guns to underperform to be competitive, but he's a high-class horse on his day and I couldn't be happier with him.

First run in handicap company

15:35 - Nickolson

Nickolson has his first run in a handicap and seems in good form. He loves soft ground and is fairly streetwise, albeit he doesn't have much experience in this company. If handling the track and jumping well, hopefully he's got a good each-way chance.

No. 5 Nickolson (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 134

Two at Aintree

Step up in trip will suit

12:55 - Hunters Call

Hunters Call ran well in the Greatwood and steps up to two-and-a-half miles, which I think will suit him well. I'm really looking forward to running him and conditions should suit if the rain has arrived. He looks to have a fair handicap mark and he's another I'd be hoping can be in the frame.

No. 4 Hunters Call (Ire) EXC 5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 137

Normally comes on for his first run

13:30 - Calipso Collonges

Calipso Collonges has a nice weight on his back in the Becher and Danny McMenamin claims 3lb to make sure he's in the handicap. If he jumps round over these fences, I think he can go well at a big price but he normally comes on for his first run every year. He's in good form at home, though, and we're looking forward to running him.