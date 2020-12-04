- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: 134
Olly Murphy: Brewinupastorm has each-way chance in Tingle Creek
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has four runners across the cards at Sandown and Aintree, including Brewin'upastorm in the Betfair Tingle Creek...
"Brewin’upastorm is a high-class horse on his day and I couldn’t be happier with him"
Two at Sandown
He's a high-class horse on his day
Brewin'upastorm drops back in trip and wears a tongue-tie. If he gets into a nice rhythm, I'd like to think he's got an outside each-way chance and he's in good form at home. He will probably need a couple of the big guns to underperform to be competitive, but he's a high-class horse on his day and I couldn't be happier with him.
First run in handicap company
Nickolson has his first run in a handicap and seems in good form. He loves soft ground and is fairly streetwise, albeit he doesn't have much experience in this company. If handling the track and jumping well, hopefully he's got a good each-way chance.
Two at Aintree
Step up in trip will suit
Hunters Call ran well in the Greatwood and steps up to two-and-a-half miles, which I think will suit him well. I'm really looking forward to running him and conditions should suit if the rain has arrived. He looks to have a fair handicap mark and he's another I'd be hoping can be in the frame.
Normally comes on for his first run
Calipso Collonges has a nice weight on his back in the Becher and Danny McMenamin claims 3lb to make sure he's in the handicap. If he jumps round over these fences, I think he can go well at a big price but he normally comes on for his first run every year. He's in good form at home, though, and we're looking forward to running him.
