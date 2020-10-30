Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and expert insight for this weekend

- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 161
Saturday ITV Racing Tips - Tony Calvin's four to back
The National Hunt season steps up another sizeable gear on Saturday with top class racing from Ascot, Wetherby and Down Royal on ITV. Tony Calvin goes through the televised races in his preview.
He says: "His seasonal reappearance form figures read 11411, and that fourth was a one-and-a-half length fourth in a Silver Trophy at Chepstow where Sam Spinner was just three-quarters-of-a-length ahead of him getting 9lb from the selection."
Wholestone at 8/1 each-way with Betfair Sportsbook in 14:45 at Wetherby
Paul Nicholls - Black Corton can be in the thick of things at Ascot
It's a busy day for Paul Nicholls at Ayr, Wetherby and Ascot, with yard stars Cyrname and Black Corton running.
He says: "Black Corton is full of life as usual and I am hoping that the wind op he had in the summer might just tease a bit of improvement from him."
Saturday at Wetherby - Timeform's three best bets
There are rich pickings to be had at Wetherby on Saturday so Timeform pick out their three best bets for the card at the West Yorkshire course...
"Ashtown Lad remains open to further progress and is taken to open his account at the third time of asking."
Gordon Elliott - Samcro and Ballyadam set for Down Royal on Saturday
It's a big day for Gordon Elliott as he saddles no fewer than 18 runners on Down Royal's high class card on Saturday, including stable star Samcro and exciting novice hurdler Ballyadam...
He says: "Samcro in very good form and everyone is very happy with him at home and he does tend to run well fresh so I'm hoping he will be right there at the finish. We'll keep him to this sort of trip for the season."
Charlie Hall Chase - Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, which goes off at 15:20, and pick out their 1-2-3.
They say: "Cyrname sets a tall standard on his best form and is the one to beat..."
Joseph O'Brien - Solid chances at Naas and Cork
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has one runner on Saturday before a big Sunday at Naas and Cork which includes plenty of promising chances.
"Menagerie was touched off in a maiden at Cork last time and that represented a career-best effort from her. A repeat of that effort would put her in the mix here."
He says: Naas, 15:40 on Sunday - Menagerie
Ascot 31st Oct (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 31 October, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Commanche Red
|Whatmore
|Black Corton
|Regal Encore
|Mister Malarky
|Valtor
|Adrien Du Pont
|Townshend
|Might Bite
|Flying Angel
|Blaklion
|Django Django
|Walk In The Mill
|Militarian
