Joseph O'Brien: Several solid chances at Naas and Cork this weekend

Saturday at Down Royal

Looks set to continue his good form

15:35 - Touch Of Oscar

Touch Of Oscar has been running well all season and we think he can still be competitive off this sort of mark. Conditions should be fine for him and I'd be hopeful that he'll run well.

Sunday at Naas

Reserve must improve

12:30 - Kalu Pande

Kalu Pande is a reserve here and if he gets in he'll need to improve substantially to make an impact.

No pressure on promising debutants

13:00 - Dunmain Power and Max Mayhem

Dunmain Power and Max Mayhem are two newcomers that have both shown some promise at home. They have just needed time to come to themselves and we won't be burdening them with big expectations on their debuts.

Fame And Acclaim is a solid chance

13:30 - Two runners in with a chance

Fame And Acclaim has had a great season, winning three times and improving into a stakes-class performer. He ran very well to finish third in a similar race to this last time and shaped a bit better than the result as he didn't get the clearest run. That form entitles him to a solid chance.

Raise You has taken time to find his feet for us, but his latest run at Leopardstown was much more like it. This shorter trip shouldn't be a problem for him and I'd be hopeful he'll run a big race.

She'd be a very popular winner

14:00 - A New Dawn

A New Dawn has been acquitting herself well without winning in stakes races for much of her career and she would be a very deserving winner of one of these. Her best form entitles her to be in the mix and it would be a very popular result with all of us here if she could find a way to win.

No. 5 (4) A New Dawn (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Capable of going close

14:35 - Sheer Chance

Sheer Chance ran a lovely race on her nursery debut at Leopardstown last time. That represented a good step in the right direction and if she can improve again, she's entitled to go close.

Looking to bounce back

15:05 - Memyselfandmoi

Memyselfandmoi put it all together when winning at Navan on her penultimate start, but couldn't quite repeat that effort over this course and distance last time. We'll be hoping she can bounce back and run well here.

Menagerie can get in the mix

15:40 - Menagerie and Smile At Me

Menagerie was touched off in a maiden at Cork last time and that represented a career-best effort from her. A repeat of that effort would put her in the mix here.

No. 14 (8) Menagerie (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Smile At Me is a well-bred filly that has been showing up well at home. She'll need this first racecourse experience and we'll just be looking for her to show promise for the future.

Cork on Sunday

Flat winner faces first hurdle

13:10 - King's Vow

King's Vow won four races on the Flat for us and has always looked like one that would make a hurdler. His schooling has been very good and, while that's no guarantee that they'll jump well in a race, we've been very happy with everything we've seen from him over them at home.

Another solid run expected from Anything Will Do

14:46 - Anything Will Do and Home By The Lee

Anything Will Do has made a smooth transition to chasing and has run well in winner's company since winning at Killarney in August. This course and distance should suit and we'll be hoping for another solid run.

Home By The Lee produced a remarkable effort to make a winning chasing debut at Limerick last time, as he looked beaten an awful long way from home, but JJ persevered and conjured a great finishing effort out of him to prevail. Coming back down in trip isn't ideal, but that first experience of fences will hopefully sharpen him up and he'll be able to handle it.

Capable of competing in hot company

15:20 - High Sparrow

High Sparrow is a horse that has always enjoyed a strong test of stamina, so this race should be to his liking. The company might be a bit hot for him, but we'll be hoping he'll acquit himself well.

One for the future

15:53 - Ellipsism

Ellipsism is making his seasonal reappearance here and we'll be happy if he runs a solid race and shows promise for the future.