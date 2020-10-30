Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Ashtown Lad - 13:00 Wetherby

Nine months on from his debut, in which he shaped as if better for the run, Ashtown Lad showed much improved form to finish second over this course and distance earlier in the month, making the winner, who had shown smart form in bumpers and who was sent off a short price, work very hard for the victory, the pair pulling nicely clear of the remainder. He remains open to further progress and is taken to open his account at the third time of asking.

No. 1 Ashtown Lad (Ire) EXC 1.09 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Roksana - 14:45 Wetherby

Roskana sets a god standard in this contest and should take plenty of beating if ready to roll on her reappearance. Winner of the 2018/19 David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle, Roskana put up a couple of really good efforts in defeat last term, including in the Rekeel hurdle and then in last year's renewal of the Mares' Hurdle at the Festival. She is a consistent sort and makes plenty of appeal on her return to action.

No. 9 Roksana (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: -

Do Wanna Know - 15:55 Wetherby

Do Wanna Know looked a useful novice last term, taking his record when completing to two from two at Catterick in February, seeing off his rival with ease. He remains with potential for better and is a really interesting prospect making his handicap debut. He has the tongue strap applied for the first time and gets the vote to make a winning start in this code.