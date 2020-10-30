- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wetherby on Saturday...
"...remains open to further progress and is taken to open his account at the third time of asking."
Timeform on Ashtown Lad
Nine months on from his debut, in which he shaped as if better for the run, Ashtown Lad showed much improved form to finish second over this course and distance earlier in the month, making the winner, who had shown smart form in bumpers and who was sent off a short price, work very hard for the victory, the pair pulling nicely clear of the remainder. He remains open to further progress and is taken to open his account at the third time of asking.
Roskana sets a god standard in this contest and should take plenty of beating if ready to roll on her reappearance. Winner of the 2018/19 David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle, Roskana put up a couple of really good efforts in defeat last term, including in the Rekeel hurdle and then in last year's renewal of the Mares' Hurdle at the Festival. She is a consistent sort and makes plenty of appeal on her return to action.
Do Wanna Know - 15:55 Wetherby
Do Wanna Know looked a useful novice last term, taking his record when completing to two from two at Catterick in February, seeing off his rival with ease. He remains with potential for better and is a really interesting prospect making his handicap debut. He has the tongue strap applied for the first time and gets the vote to make a winning start in this code.
Smart Stat
ROKSANA - 14:45 Wetherby
28% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at WETHERBY since the start of the 2015/16 season
30% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at WETHERBY
Recommended bets
Ashtown Lad - 13:00 Wetherby
Roksana - 14:45 Wetherby
Do Wanna Know - 15:55 Wetherby
Weth 31st Oct (2m3f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 31 October, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ashtown Lad
|Brief Ambition
|Pennyforapound
|Kearney Hill
|Moon King
|Onchan
|Robincollette
|Whos The Guvnor
|Convivial
|Isidor Bonheur Yes
Weth 31st Oct (3m Grd2 Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 31 October, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lisnagar Oscar
|Roksana
|Next Destination
|Copperhead
|Decor Irlandais
|Chapmanshype
|Wholestone
|Kildisart
|The Dutchman
Weth 31st Oct (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 31 October, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arrivederci
|Do Wanna Know
|Garrettstown
|The Paddy Pie
|Eaglehill
|Imperial Knight
|Calum Gilhooley
|War Lord
|Henrietta Bell
|Group Stage
|The Some Dance Kid
|Always Resolute
|Look My Way
|Ballyhill
|Shang Tang
|Oistrakh Le Noir
|Enfin Phil
|Sakhees City
|Sams Gunner