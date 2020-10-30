Charlie Hall Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Ballyoptic (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Proved better than ever last season, winning a handicap chase at Chepstow on his reappearance and following up in this race, making his fitness tell in testing conditions. Went off the boil after, but bounced back to his best in no uncertain terms when winning a listed event at Ascot on his final start. This year's Charlie Hall looks deeper, and he has a penalty, but trainer has an excellent record in this race (won it six times).

2. Cyrname (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Top-class chaser who impressed when winning a handicap chase and the Betfair Ascot Chase (both at Ascot) in 2018/19 and inflicted a first defeat on Altior over obstacles when landing the 1965 Chase (by two and a quarter lengths) at the same course on his reappearance last season. Suffered heavy defeats on his last two starts in the King George at Kempton and the Ascot Chase (started 11/4-on but was beaten when taking a heavy fall at the final fence), however, and his best form has come at right-handed tracks. Also has to prove his stamina for 3m, but he sets a tall standard on his best form and is the one to beat.

3. Definitly Red (Brian Ellison/ Henry Brooke)

Likeable sort who won this race in 2018/19 (by two lengths from Black Corton) and produced a career best to follow up in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree. Only fourth in this last season, but held his form well, and was an impressive winner of a listed event at Kelso in first-time cheekpieces on his final start. Goes particularly well when the ground is testing, so any rain will help.

4. Vinndication (Kim Bailey/ David Bass)

High-class form over fences. Won the Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot and shaped encouragingly when fourth to The Conditional in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time, making his effort earlier than ideal. Should have even more to offer this season and doesn't look out of place in this field.

5. Sam Spinner (Jedd O'Keeffe/ Joe Colliver)

Grade 1-winning hurdler who won all three starts over fences as a novice last season, notably the December Novices' Chase at Doncaster last time by 38 lengths from Windsor Avenue. Suffered a pelvic injury afterwards, but has been targeted at this race and remains open to improvement as a chaser, for all he will need to jump more fluently at this level.

6. Aye Right (Harriet Graham/ Callum Bewley)

Went well for a long way before unseating in the December Novices' Chase won by Sam Spinner on his chasing debut, and looked a good prospect when winning at Newcastle on his next start. Found the RSA at the Cheltenham Festival too much, but shaped with promise when second on his handicap debut over an inadequate 2m1f at Kelso last time. Likeable second-season chaser who shouldn't be underestimated here.

7. Keeper Hill (Warren Greatrex/ Adrian Heskin)

Surprise winner of a graduation event at Haydock (by half a length from Midnight Shadow) on his return last season, and produced his best effort when one and a quarter lengths second to Frodon in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton. Fresh may be the time to catch him, but his jumping isn't assured over fences and he has a bit to find.

8. Mister Whitaker (Mick Channon/ Jonathan Burke)

Goes particularly well at Cheltenham, winning the Silver Trophy Chase (Limited Handicap) there in 2018/19, and proved at least as good as ever when three lengths third to Simply The Betts in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate. Yet to prove himself at 3m, though.

9. Saint Xavier (Richard Hobson/ Kielan Woods)

Has shown fairly useful form over hurdles and fences but ran poorly in a French Grade 3 chase in June on his sole run for Patrice Quinton and looks to face a very stiff task in this company on his return for another new stable.

10. La Bague Au Roi (Warren Greatrex/ Adam Wedge)

Smart mare at here best, but she struggled for consistency last season (pulled up in this race on return). She shaped with some promise on her recent return at Perth and would likely have finished second had she not made a late blunder, but she has her work cut out in this field.