Goodwood and Galway Cheat Sheet: Wednesday's tips and insight in one place

Ryan Moore: Order of Australia takes on strong opponents in Sussex Stakes

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore shares exclusive insight on his quintet of rides at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday including Order of Australia in the Sussex Stakes...

Ryan says: "Poetic Flare is the rightful short-priced favourite after what he did at Royal Ascot - we are all in trouble if he reproduces that run - and you have to respect the Group 1-winning fillies Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern down the bottom. But both of ours have chances at their best.

"Order Of Australia obviously surprised us when beating two stablemates in the Breeders' Cup Mile and he probably wasn't far off that level when winning the Minstrel Stakes under a penalty for me at the Curragh last time. Drying ground from hereon in will be in his favour."

No. 4 (1) Order Of Australia (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 119

Sussex Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday and pick out their 1-2-3.

Timeform say: "Poetic Flare has thrived on his racing this year, emulating his sire Dawn Approach by winning the 2000 Guineas. Put a blip in the French 2000 Guineas behind him with a good second to stablemate Mac Swiney in the Irish 2000 Guineas before storming to victory in the St James's Palace. His winning margin of four-and-a-quarter lengths was the widest in that race in the last 30 years, and, looking a natural miler, he'll take all the beating."

No. 9 (2) Poetic Flare (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.4 Trainer: J. S. Bolger, Ireland

Jockey: K. J. Manning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 122

Wednesday Racing Tips: Duhail could spring Sussex Stakes surprise

Mark Milligan is backing an outsider in the big race at Goodwood on Wednesday as well as a Ryan Moore ride earlier on the card.

Mark says: "An outsider worthy of a long look is Andre Fabre's French raider Duhail. At first glance, his form looks a notch below the level needed to win a race like this, though dig a little deeper and there's a bit of substance there.

No. 2 (4) Duhail (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 21 Trainer: A. Fabre, France

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 114

"I'm something of a sucker for Andre Fabre's UK raiders and I can't resist a little each-way play on this one at 33/1, given the master French trainer's strike-rate in this country. This son of Lope De Vega will handle whatever ground conditions are thrown at him, and Jim Crowley - who rides Goodwood particularly well - is an interesting jockey booking.

"To sum up, Poetic Flare should win if he produces his best, though the possibility of very testing ground does bring others into the equation, and Duhail is worth an interest to small stakes."

Joseph O'Brien: Desir Du Large will be in the mix at Galway on Wednesday

It's a big Wednesday at the Galway Festival for Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien who discusses the chances of his 10 runners on the card.

Joseph says: "Desir Du Large hasn't been the easiest horse to train, but we've got a relatively clear run with him this year and he has been acquitting himself well in the main. He brings good experience to the table and his form entitles him to be in the mix."

No. 5 Desir Du Large (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Galway Festival Tips: Kevin Blake is backing a big run from Off You Go on Wednesday

The Galway Festival gets into groove on Wednesday and, while it remains a tough betting event as always, Kevin Blake is here to make a strong case for backing two runners...

Kevin says: "Trained by Cathal Byrnes, the eight-year-old has been a tremendous servant to his connections in valuable handicaps, winning the Ladbrokes Hurdle at Leopardstown twice and the Leopardstown Handicap Chase. Course form is always a plus at Galway and Off You Go ticks that box having made his only start at Galway a winning one over hurdles back in 2018.

"Off You Go is highly likely to have been targeted at this race ever since his solid run in the Irish Grand National and with his trainer being in good form in recent weeks, a big run from him would not at all surprise."