Joseph O'Brien: Desir Du Large will be in the mix at Galway on Wednesday

Will need to improve to be contention

17:10 - Persia

Persia has been progressing steadily over hurdles and ran well when touched off at Ballinrobe last week. This is a stronger race and he'll need to improve to go close in it, but he was a useful horse on the Flat and could well keep improving over hurdles.

Form says he'll be in the mix

17:45 - Desir Du Large

Desir Du Large hasn't been the easiest horse to train, but we've got a relatively clear run with him this year and he has been acquitting himself well in the main. He brings good experience to the table and his form entitles him to be in the mix.

No. 5 Desir Du Large (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Top Moon leads promising quintet

18:15 - Top Moon, Darasso, Assemble, Home By The Lee and A Wave Of The Sea

Top Moon has been knocking on the door in valuable handicap chases and it was great to see him get off the mark over fences at Wexford last time.

This trip will suit him well and he looks to have a fair chance if getting a bit of luck on the day.

Darasso has come back to form in the last couple of months, winning two of his last three starts. This is a much more competitive race and he has plenty of weight, but he has earned it. Hopefully he'll acquit himself well.

Assemble was running a solid race at Killarney when falling at the second-last fence last time. His run in the Paddy Power Plate at the Cheltenham Festival showed he can be competitive in races like this and hopefully he'll run well.

Home By The Lee was impressive when winning a valuable novices'' handicap chase at Naas in February and ran ok in the Irish Grand National. Getting back to this sort of trip might well suit him and if he gets into a good rhythm with his jumping, he might well outrun his big price.

A Wave Of The Sea is the first reserve. He has his stamina to prove for this longer trip, but he gives the impression that he'll stay it. He wouldn't be one to rule out if he gets a run.

Can improve on disappointing debut

18:45 - New Ross

New Ross was a little bit disappointing on his handicap hurdle debut last time, but he might have been inconvenienced by racing down the inner that day which seemed to be unfavoured.

He's better than he showed that day and it wouldn't surprise me if he ran better here.

His biggest test this summer

19:15 - Star Max

Star Max has been a model of consistently in novice chases all summer, but this is much more competitive and he'll be vulnerable to more progressive types than himself.

Must run to potential in competitive race

20:15 - Level Neverending

Level Neverending is a horse that has shown his share of ability at home and ran well on his debut at Tipperary. He should benefit from that experience, but he'll need to improve as this is a more competitive race.