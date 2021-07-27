- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. Fitzgerald
- Age: 8
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Desir Du Large will be in the mix at Galway on Wednesday
It's a big Wednesday at the Galway Festival for Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien who discusses the chances of his 10 runners on the card...
"Desir Du Large hasn't been the easiest horse to train, but we've got a relatively clear run with him this year and he has been acquitting himself well in the main."
Will need to improve to be contention
Persia has been progressing steadily over hurdles and ran well when touched off at Ballinrobe last week. This is a stronger race and he'll need to improve to go close in it, but he was a useful horse on the Flat and could well keep improving over hurdles.
Form says he'll be in the mix
Desir Du Large hasn't been the easiest horse to train, but we've got a relatively clear run with him this year and he has been acquitting himself well in the main. He brings good experience to the table and his form entitles him to be in the mix.
Top Moon leads promising quintet
18:15 - Top Moon, Darasso, Assemble, Home By The Lee and A Wave Of The Sea
Top Moon has been knocking on the door in valuable handicap chases and it was great to see him get off the mark over fences at Wexford last time.
This trip will suit him well and he looks to have a fair chance if getting a bit of luck on the day.
Darasso has come back to form in the last couple of months, winning two of his last three starts. This is a much more competitive race and he has plenty of weight, but he has earned it. Hopefully he'll acquit himself well.
Assemble was running a solid race at Killarney when falling at the second-last fence last time. His run in the Paddy Power Plate at the Cheltenham Festival showed he can be competitive in races like this and hopefully he'll run well.
Home By The Lee was impressive when winning a valuable novices'' handicap chase at Naas in February and ran ok in the Irish Grand National. Getting back to this sort of trip might well suit him and if he gets into a good rhythm with his jumping, he might well outrun his big price.
A Wave Of The Sea is the first reserve. He has his stamina to prove for this longer trip, but he gives the impression that he'll stay it. He wouldn't be one to rule out if he gets a run.
Can improve on disappointing debut
New Ross was a little bit disappointing on his handicap hurdle debut last time, but he might have been inconvenienced by racing down the inner that day which seemed to be unfavoured.
He's better than he showed that day and it wouldn't surprise me if he ran better here.
His biggest test this summer
Star Max has been a model of consistently in novice chases all summer, but this is much more competitive and he'll be vulnerable to more progressive types than himself.
Must run to potential in competitive race
Level Neverending is a horse that has shown his share of ability at home and ran well on his debut at Tipperary. He should benefit from that experience, but he'll need to improve as this is a more competitive race.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Galway 28th Jul (2m5f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 July, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Desir Du Large
|Lasparas
|Rayapour
|True Faith
|Courting Flow
|Chicago Time
|Digby
|Rebel Rose
|Lonesome Boatman
|Champagne Monarch
|Bilboa River
|Metersandmasks
|Cream Sparkles
|Sweet Scotch
|Desert Maid
|Dream Believe
|Sevvy Christiano
|Return Fire
|Flora Brown
|Mr Frontier
|Howishedizzy
|Captain Cal
|Lucy Van Pelt
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today