Ryan Moore: Order of Australia takes on strong opponents in Sussex Stakes

Has chance to end losing streak

13:50 - Glen Again

He has run three consistent races in defeat since winning at Nottingham on his return, and the handicapper hasn't treated him too harshly for those runs. We know trip and ground are fine, so he has his chance.

Form gives him a chance against strong opponents

15:00 - Armor

I liked him when I won on him at Doncaster back in April and he clearly came on for that when fifth to Chipotle in the Windsor Castle last time. That run gives him an each-way chance against the form horses Chipotle and Fearby, and hopefully being drawn 11 of 11 and facing ease in the ground for the first time don't prove to be negatives.

Another surprise win would go down nicely

15:35 - Order Of Australia

Poetic Flare is the rightful short-priced favourite after what he did at Royal Ascot - we are all in trouble if he reproduces that run - and you have to respect the Group 1-winning fillies Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern down the bottom. But both of ours have chances at their best.

Order Of Australia obviously surprised us when beating two stablemates in the Breeders' Cup Mile and he probably wasn't far off that level when winning the Minstrel Stakes under a penalty for me at the Curragh last time. Drying ground from hereon in will be in his favour.

No. 4 (1) Order Of Australia (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 119

Further progress would put her in the mix

16:10 - Vertiginous

She came on a ton for her Bath debut second when fifth in the Queen Mary and, if she progresses again and handles the cut in the ground, then she has a fair chance in a competitive-looking race.

Ready for the step up in trip

16:45 - Seattle Rock

She finally got off the mark when winning for me at Newbury and that has been the springboard to two decent efforts since. There are no secrets from the handicapper with her - her fourth off this mark last time tells you that - but she has course form, handles ease and her pedigree suggests the step up in trip is well worth trying.