Goodwood and Galway Cheat Sheet: Friday's tips and insight in one place

King George Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the King George Stakes at Goodwood on Friday and pick out their 1-2-3.

Timeform say: "Battaash was not at his imperious best (had joint surgery in winter) when resuming with fourth in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. Has won on soft and is still the one to beat in his bid for a fifth straight win in this race."

No. 3 (3) Battaash (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 123

Ryan Moore: Mogul will take all the beating if back to near his best

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides the favourite in the 16:10 at Goodwood on Friday so find out what he thinks of Mogul and the rest of his runners' chances.

Ryan says: "He won here last season and he would take all the beating if in the same form that saw him take care of In Swoop in the Grand Prix de Paris and win the Hong Kong Vase by 3 lengths afterwards. He hasn't hit that note in three runs this year and clearly didn't give his running at Epsom last time, but if the ground dries out sufficiently for him and he runs his race than he is a serious Group 1 horse taking on lesser rivals here."

No. 5 (1) Mogul SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 117

Friday Racing Tips: Back Passion for Goodwood Glory

Mark Milligan looks forward to the King George at Goodwood on Friday and backs a runner that he thinks can triumph later on the card.

Mark says: "Saeed bin Suroor's Passion And Glory was steadily progressive in 2019 before missing the whole of 2020. I'm happy enough to write off his pair of poor runs at Meydan at the start of this year (not every horse takes to the climate/conditions out there), and he's looked different again since returning to the UK.

"He's got firmly back on track of late, scoring in good style in handicaps at Lingfield and Ascot on his last two starts, showing smart form and recording good timefigures into the bargain.

"The step up to Group 3 company against a proven top-level performer in Mogul obviously demands more, though it's a chance I'm prepared to take."

No. 8 (9) Passion And Glory (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 112

