Ryan Moore: Mogul will take all the beating if back to near his best

Needs to step up on recent form

14:25 - Khartoum

He was pretty impressive when winning at Naas for me in May and put his below-par Jersey Stakes run behind him when just touched off in a decent Listed race at the Curragh last time. He will obviously need to step up on that form to be winning this - Baaeed has looked a very good horse, and may be a fair bit better than this class - but conditions will suit.

Strong recent form and ground should be fine

15:00 - Johan

I haven't sat on him before but he returned to form when winning at Salisbury last time, and I think he could still be competitive here off a 4lb higher mark as that looks strong handicap form. A lot of horses went into that race in good nick and obviously the fourth Migration came out and bolted up here on Tuesday. Good or good to soft ground would be fine for him, and we will just have to see how his draw in two pans out, won't we.

Ground won't be a problem but Battaash the one to beat

15:35 - Keep Busy

She is a very talented sprinter on her day and she would have an each-way shot on her fifth in the King's Stand, and her Group 1 form at the back-end of last season. She can handle any ground the weather throws at her, but clearly Battaash and the other form horses present a sizeable problem for her.

A serious Group 1 horse at his best

16:10 - Mogul

No. 5 (1) Mogul SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 117

He won here last season and he would take all the beating if in the same form that saw him take care of In Swoop in the Grand Prix de Paris and win the Hong Kong Vase by 3 lengths afterwards. He hasn't hit that note in three runs this year and clearly didn't give his running at Epsom last time, but if the ground dries out sufficiently for him and he runs his race than he is a serious Group 1 horse taking on lesser rivals here.

Hopefully handicapper hasn't caught up with him yet

17:20 - Wink Of An Eye

He obviously comes in here on a real roll, and the pertinent question is has the handicapper caught up with him now after raising him 17lb for his three victories. I would hope not, as he did win emphatically at Sandown last time and is just 7lb higher here. He steps up a furlong in trip here but I can't see that being an issue, and he has form with ease and on quicker ground.

