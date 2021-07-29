King George Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

King George Stakes

15:35 Goodwood, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Arecibo (Robert Cowell/ Jamie Spencer)

Has been transformed for new connections this term, scoring twice and also Group-1 placed (second in King's Stand at Royal Ascot). Good second in Sprint Stakes at Sandown last time and not ruled out.

2. Art Power (Tim Easterby/ Silvestre de Sousa)

High-class colt. Yet to score in 2021 but he arrives on the back of excellent efforts when making the frame in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot and July Cup at Newmarket. Goes very well on soft. Considered.

3. Battaash (Charlie Hills/ Jim Crowley)

Not at his imperious best (had joint surgery in winter) when resuming with fourth in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. Has won on soft and is still the one to beat in his bid for a fifth straight win in this race.

4. Good Effort (Ismail Mohammed/ Ray Dawson)

Smart horse. Excellent second in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle but he came in last of 19 in the July Cup at Newmarket back on turf. Others are much preferred.

5. Liberty Beach (John Quinn/ Jason Hart)

Smart filly who returned with victory in Haydock's Temple Stakes before finishing a good sixth of 16 to Oxted in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. Likeable sort who handles the mud well and can't be dismissed.

6. Ornate (David Griffiths/ Phil Dennis)

Useful gelding who scored twice on the AW in the winter. Below par in a C&D handicap here on Tuesday and others are much preferred.

7. Stone of Destiny (Andrew Balding/ David Probert)

Won the Portland at Doncaster last season and showed he can cut it in pattern company when eighth in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot and fourth in the Sprint Stakes at Sandown since. No forlorn hope.

8. Zargun (Scott Dixon/ Ben Curtis)

Useful gelding but it's now 20 runs since his last win in 2019. Below par in a handicap over C&D on Tuesday so it's easy to look elsewhere.

9. Glass Slippers (Kevin Ryan/ Tom Eaves)

Smart mare who ended 2020 with a neck second in the Prix de l'Abbaye before landing the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland. Off eight months but goes well in the mud and can't be discounted on her seasonal return.

10. Keep Busy (John Quinn/ Ryan Moore)

Smart filly. Fine fifth in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot before landing a listed race at Ayr. Not at her best when seventh to Came From The Dark in the Sprint Stakes at Sandown last time but is the sort to bounce back.

11. Dragon Symbol (Archie Watson/ Oisin Murphy)

Won his first four starts and improved again when runner-up in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot (lost the race in the Stewards' room) and July Cup at Newmarket. Goes on heavy ground and has good claims back in trip.

12. Ubettabelieveit (Nigel Tinkler/ Rowan Scott)

Landed the Group 2 Flying Childers at Doncaster during an excellent two-year-old campaign. Well beaten in Chantilly Group 3 and King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot this term, though, so he has plenty to prove now.

13. Suesa (Francois Rohaut/ William Buick)

Unbeaten in four runs at Chantilly, bagging a pair of Group 3s this spring, but she came in only eighth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on her British debut. Has won in the mud and remains with potential.