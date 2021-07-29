To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Five good chances on Friday at the Galway Summer Festival

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has five runners at the Galway Summer Festival on Friday

Joseph O'Brien sends five runners to Ballybrit on the fifth day of the Galway Summer Festival and here he gives his views on them all...

"His jumping technique over hurdles suggests he'll enjoy fences and his schooling over them at home has been good."

- Joseph O'Brien on Busselton

He likes it here and his mark looks fair

17:00 - Flying Scotsman

Flying Scotsman won twice on the Flat at this meeting last season, so it's great to get him back to Ballybrit. He was a bit disappointing over hurdles during the winter, but got off the mark when running in a weaker maiden hurdle at Navan in June. His mark looks fair based on his Flat form, but he'll probably need to do more to compete on his handicap hurdle debut. Hopefully the return to Galway will bring out some improvement.

Useful hurdler set for a promising chase debut

18:05 - Busselton

Busselton showed useful form in juvenile hurdles last season, though was a bit disappointing in his last two starts. His jumping technique over hurdles suggests he'll enjoy fences and his schooling over them at home has been good. He gets plenty of weight as a four-year-old and can hopefully make a promising chasing debut.

He has a strong chance at these weights

18:40 - Darasso

Darasso acquitted himself really well to finish fifth in the Galway Plate on Wednesday and seems to have come out of that race well. If all remains well with him, we'll let him take his chance here and he'll look to have a strong chance at these weights.

A Wave Of The Sea would have a solid chance at his best

19:10 - A Wave Of The Sea and Choungaya

A Wave Of The Sea missed out on a run in the Galway Plate by one spot and is running here instead. He has been a bit inconsistent over fences, but he would have a solid chance on the pick of his form, so hopefully he brings his A-game.

Choungaya finally got off the mark over fences at Fairyhouse in February, but disappointed in his only subsequent start. His mark is a fair one based on his best form, but he's a hard one to have faith in given his overall profile.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Galway 30th Jul (2m6f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 30 July, 7.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Choungaya
Everlastingpromise
Born By The Sea
A Wave Of The Sea
Dunvegan
Cusp Of Carabelli
Sapphire Lady
Aramax
Shady Operator
The Big Lense
Popong
The Red Menace
Smoking Gun
Uisce Beatha
Pont Aven
Harrie
Roaring Bull
Rapid Response
Plan Of Attack
Mortal
Funky Dady
The Caddy Rose
Jerandme
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Joseph O'Brien