Joseph O'Brien: Five good chances on Friday at the Galway Summer Festival

He likes it here and his mark looks fair

17:00 - Flying Scotsman

Flying Scotsman won twice on the Flat at this meeting last season, so it's great to get him back to Ballybrit. He was a bit disappointing over hurdles during the winter, but got off the mark when running in a weaker maiden hurdle at Navan in June. His mark looks fair based on his Flat form, but he'll probably need to do more to compete on his handicap hurdle debut. Hopefully the return to Galway will bring out some improvement.

Useful hurdler set for a promising chase debut

18:05 - Busselton

No. 11 Busselton (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Busselton showed useful form in juvenile hurdles last season, though was a bit disappointing in his last two starts. His jumping technique over hurdles suggests he'll enjoy fences and his schooling over them at home has been good. He gets plenty of weight as a four-year-old and can hopefully make a promising chasing debut.

He has a strong chance at these weights

18:40 - Darasso

Darasso acquitted himself really well to finish fifth in the Galway Plate on Wednesday and seems to have come out of that race well. If all remains well with him, we'll let him take his chance here and he'll look to have a strong chance at these weights.

A Wave Of The Sea would have a solid chance at his best

19:10 - A Wave Of The Sea and Choungaya

A Wave Of The Sea missed out on a run in the Galway Plate by one spot and is running here instead. He has been a bit inconsistent over fences, but he would have a solid chance on the pick of his form, so hopefully he brings his A-game.

Choungaya finally got off the mark over fences at Fairyhouse in February, but disappointed in his only subsequent start. His mark is a fair one based on his best form, but he's a hard one to have faith in given his overall profile.

