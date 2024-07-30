Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Wednesday

Ryan Moore's analysis on his Day Two Glorious Goodwood Rides

Daryl Carter: "There are lots to consider here, and many have better days ahead. I am sure a mark of 80 will not be the ceiling of Clockmaker's - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ability, and he gets the vote with improvement expected now switched to handicaps.

"The three-year-old has yet to go without promise in two of his three outings. His debut was eye-catching behind the ill-fated but ever-so-smart Hidden Law. He cruised through his debut at Newbury and was outpaced in the closing stages by the winner, but he was only tenderly handled with his rider looking over his shoulder at the trailing rest of the field.

"I am still determining what happened at Yarmouth next time. Still, he shaped well 13 days ago at Leicester when fitted with the first-time hood, easily sluicing through the field. However, he made his move earlier than ideal in a slowly run race won by what could prove to be an exceptional horse in Ombudsman.

"The runner-up, Winston's Tipple, also looks very smart, but the selection was again tenderly handled, and he was crying out for a move back up in trip having been outpaced.

"Today, his improvement comes from switching to handicaps, moving up in distance, and the fast ground on offer at Goodwood. I expect Jamie Spencer to deliver him late. His Dam and Sire were both dual winners at this Sussex venue, and he has much more to come.

"He appeals at 14/115.00 or more extensive. However, I must mention that he is as big as 25/126.00 in places.

"Subsequent is an improver who will relish this race if it turns into a stamina test, and French Duke is the other that fears me, but surely the selection will prove better than this opening rating of 80."

Ryan Moore: "An open race but she did it well for me in Deauville last time and hopefully she will be just as effective on the expected quick ground around here, though there is some rain forecast on Wednesday and it was good ground in France. She already has a decent form chance."

Mark Milligan: "Aesterius was another I put up earlier in the week and he's actually a bigger price now than then, so if you aren't already on, now's the time to put that right as I rate him one of my bets of the week in the 5f Group 3 Molecomb Stakes.

"Although it's not one of the marquee two-year-old races of the year, the Molecomb can often throw up a smart sprinter, with Big Evs, Havana Grey and Kachy amongst those to have won it in the last decade or so, and Aesterius could well follow in their footsteps.

"Like French Duke, he's also owned by the up-and-coming Wathnan Stables outfit and cost a hefty £380k at the breeze-up sales before making a winning debut in a good time at Bath in May.

"Quickly moved up in grade for the Norfolk at Royal Ascot, he travelled sweetly through that race before finishing a good fifth to owner-mate Shareholder, shaping as if there was plenty more progression to come.

"The speedy juvenile confirmed that last time when tanking through the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown, leading over a furlong out and well in command after.

"Goodwood really lends itself to this type, his latent early pace and high cruising speed both being potent weapons on the downhill straight track.

"I'll be disappointed if Asterius can't get the job done and the currently available 5/23.50 looks a decent price."

Kevin Blake: "More so than anything else, the shape of the Sussex Stakes raises hopes that Henry Longfellow will get to dictate the race from the front end. Moore is world class in every scenario, but giving him the power to dictate a race multiplies his effectiveness, as we saw a couple of weeks ago when he rode the most magnificent of races to make all to win the Coronation Cup on Luxembourg.

"Notable Speech has a big question to answer following his disappointing effort in the St James's Palace Stakes. He looked a speed horse when winning the 2000 Guineas and is likely to be held up in cover here, so in tactical terms he might find himself in a disadvantageous position.

"Facteur Chevel might be the one to follow Henry Longfellow and he brings a high level of all-aged form to the table having won the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March. He looks to be the main danger to Henry Longfellow and if one is inclined towards a forecast, that might be a path to pursue.

"All told, I'm hoping and expecting that Henry Longfellow can make the running and prove very difficult for all his rivals to catch, with Facteur Chevel being the best of the rest."

Ryan Moore: "She has gone up 8lb for her last two wins, but that looks justified. I haven't ridden her before but hopefully she will be equally at home in these conditions."

James Mackie: "Coto De Caza for the Crisford operation looks to have obvious claims here showing improved form from her first to second.

"She made her debut at Lingfield on good to firm ground when only going down by a neck over 5f behind the reopposing Baileys Jubilation and Lucky Gift.

"The filly improved for that run on her second start at Beverley when bolting up by five lengths on soft ground over the same trip, showing her versatiltity in terms of ground conditions.

"There is much more to come from this juvenile and with showers expected at Goodwood ahead of Wednesday, she might handle the conditions better than most.

"The Crisford team are in fine form after being quiet earlier on in the season and they head into Wednesday running at a 29% strike rate for the last two weeks."

Tipman Tips: "Metaverse makes plenty of appeal up in class here and he's still very lightly raced compared to some of his rivals here.

"Tom Marquand's booking is positive and he's up just the 3lbs for his latest success. Both turf efforts have been very good and he should continue to take another step forward here today at a track that should suit his style."

