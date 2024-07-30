Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips: Speech a Notable price in the Sussex Stakes

Mark has three bets on Wednesday

I made the case for French Duke in my antepost column a few days ago and I've no reason to desert him now the final decs are in, even though his price is a bit shorter than it was then.

Although still a maiden, Roger Varian's French Duke really caught the eye when sixth to Going The Distance in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, and he makes plenty of appeal in this 1m 4f handicap.

Despite not getting his head in front in four starts, this well-bred son of Sea The Stars looks favourably handicapped off 88 and was a lot better than the bare result last time having taken a fierce grip in the race.

The way he moved smartly into contention around half a mile from home that day was most eye-catching, before his earlier exertions just took their toll late on.

French Duke will clearly need to settle better if he's to fulfill his potential, but he's been declared in a first-time hood, which should enable James Doyle to get him switched off a touch more in the early stages.

Provided he gets some cover and travels kindly, the turn of foot he exhibited to sweep past the majority of the field at Ascot could well come into play.

Recommended Bet Back French Duke in the 13:50 Goodwood SBK 5/1

Aesterius was another I put up earlier in the week and he's actually a bigger price now than then, so if you aren't already on, now's the time to put that right as I rate him one of my bets of the week in the 5f Group 3 Molecomb Stakes.

Although it's not one of the marquee two-year-old races of the year, the Molecomb can often throw up a smart sprinter, with Big Evs, Havana Grey and Kachy amongst those to have won it in the last decade or so, and Aesterius could well follow in their footsteps.

Like French Duke, he's also owned by the up-and-coming Wathnan Stables outfit and cost a hefty £380k at the breeze-up sales before making a winning debut in a good time at Bath in May.

Quickly moved up in grade for the Norfolk at Royal Ascot, he travelled sweetly through that race before finishing a good fifth to owner-mate Shareholder, shaping as if there was plenty more progression to come.

The speedy juvenile confirmed that last time when tanking through the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown, leading over a furlong out and well in command after.

Goodwood really lends itself to this type, his latent early pace and high cruising speed both being potent weapons on the downhill straight track.

I'll be disappointed if Asterius can't get the job done and the currently available 5/23.50 looks a decent price.

Recommended Bet Back Aesterius in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 5/2

The Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is Wednesday's Goodwood highlight, and the showpiece race of the entire week, and it should have been round three of the Notable Speech/Rosallion match up, and a more than able supporting actor in Henry Longfellow. However, Rosallion has been ruled out with a respiratory infection.

Rosallion has come on in leaps and bounds, and has been made an odds-on favourite on the back of wins in both the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes.

However, before that he'd been put in his place when second to Notable Speech in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and I feel the Godolphin horse hasn't been given the respect he deserves in the betting.

Unbeaten in four starts prior to Royal Ascot, Notable Speech simply ran a flat race and wasn't anywhere near 100% for whatever reason.

It's worth noting he was sent off 6/42.50 favourite there but we can now back him at around 5.59/2 on the Exchange, a price that would have unthinkable if he was coming here straight off that Guineas success.

If you take the view, as I do, that the Ascot run just needs a line striking through it, then Notable Speech has to be the bet at current prices.