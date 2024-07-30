Lucky 15 Tips for Day Two at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 2716/1 four-fold for Wednesday

French Duke has been progressing nicely with every run and finished a close sixth out of 19 in the King George Stakes at Royal Ascot 41 day's ago. This is a competitive race but it looks a slight ease in class and he is expected to improve further for top connections from a very smart pedigree.

Looks a wide open race this one. Breege has not done a lot wrong so far and has shown some very consistent levels of form as well as the adaptability to perform at different tracks to a high level. He was third here in a listed race earlier this year and makes plenty of appeal now back down to 7f which looks his best trip.

Al Anoud is lightly raced, well bred and showing some nice progression lately. The conditions look as if they will have come good for him and he'll relish the fast ground. He could make a real fist of this from the front if he's allowed and be difficult to catch.

Metaverse makes plenty of appeal up in class here and he's still very lightly raced compared to some of his rivals here. Tom Marquand's booking is positive and he's up just the 3lbs for his latest success. Both turf efforts have been very good and he should continue to take another step forward here today at a track that should suit his style.