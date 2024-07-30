Lucky 15 Tips for Day Two at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 2716/1 four-fold for Wednesday
It's day two of Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday and Tipman has selected a Lucky 15 bet that can be backed at enormous odds...
-
French Duke gets day two four-fold underway
-
Three more follow as Tipman aims for big winner
-
Glorious Lucky 15 can be backed at 2716/1
-
Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood
Listen to Day Two Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...
13:50 Goodwood - French Duke
French Duke (Ire)
- J: James Doyle
- T: Roger Varian
- F: 84-26
French Duke has been progressing nicely with every run and finished a close sixth out of 19 in the King George Stakes at Royal Ascot 41 day's ago. This is a competitive race but it looks a slight ease in class and he is expected to improve further for top connections from a very smart pedigree.
14:25 Goodwood - Breege
Breege
- J: Jason Hart
- T: John & Sean Quinn
- F: 2542-3172
Looks a wide open race this one. Breege has not done a lot wrong so far and has shown some very consistent levels of form as well as the adaptability to perform at different tracks to a high level. He was third here in a listed race earlier this year and makes plenty of appeal now back down to 7f which looks his best trip.
16:10 Goodwood - Al Anoud
Al Anoud (Fr)
- J: Hector Crouch
- T: Ralph Beckett
- F: 11-23
Al Anoud is lightly raced, well bred and showing some nice progression lately. The conditions look as if they will have come good for him and he'll relish the fast ground. He could make a real fist of this from the front if he's allowed and be difficult to catch.
17:20 Goodwood - Metaverse
Metaverse (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: David Menuisier
- F: 6-6145221
Metaverse makes plenty of appeal up in class here and he's still very lightly raced compared to some of his rivals here. Tom Marquand's booking is positive and he's up just the 3lbs for his latest success. Both turf efforts have been very good and he should continue to take another step forward here today at a track that should suit his style.
Now read Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Maljoom can cause a Sussex surprise at Goodwood
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Two Runners: Pace and finish will suit Narmar
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips: Kevin Blake backs Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow for Sussex glory
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Maljoom can cause a Sussex surprise at Goodwood
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day Two Rides: Henry Longfellow can run a big race in the Sussex Stakes
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Glorious Goodwood Day One Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Tuesday