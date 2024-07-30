Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day Two Rides: Henry Longfellow can run a big race in the Sussex Stakes

Ryan Moore has four rides on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood

Henry Longfellow can go close in Group 1 Sussex Stakes

Fair Angelica can be just as good on quick ground

Gallantly on a handy mark

He obviously didn't run up to expectations in the King George V handicap last time but he has his chance off a mark of 88 on his earlier form, including a win for me at Chester.

An open race but she did it well for me in Deauville last time and hopefully she will be just as effective on the expected quick ground around here, though there is some rain forecast on Wednesday and it was good ground in France. She already has a decent form chance.

She obviously showed a lot of improvement to win at Tipperary last time. More will be required here but she is clearly going the right way.

Only six runners but all have their chance. The official ratings tell us that there is only 2lb between four, so it's a tight contest from a form perspective, and I am hoping that my colt comes forward again from his narrow defeat by Rosallion at Royal Ascot. He comes here in good shape, so we are hopeful, if not confident.

She has gone up 8lb for her last two wins, but that looks justified. I haven't ridden her before but hopefully she will be equally at home in these conditions.

Timeform Verdict

Henry Longfellow - 15:35 Goodwood

Henry Longfellow couldn't match Rosallion's telling burst when runner-up in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot but he won't have that rival to worry about at Goodwood after Rosallion was ruled out of the rematch on account of a respiratory infection.

Henry Longfellow benefited from an excellent, well-judged ride from Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot, but it would be little surprise were that to be the case again and tactics could prove crucial in a five-runner race with little to split Henry Longfellow and 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech on Timeform's ratings (Notable Speech is 2 lb clear but needs to bounce back from a lacklustre effort at Royal Ascot).