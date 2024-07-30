Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day Two Rides: Henry Longfellow can run a big race in the Sussex Stakes

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore has five rides on Day Two of Glorious Goodwood

Day Two of the Glorious Goodwood Festival sees the Group 1 Sussex Stakes and Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has five rides across the card. Read here his insight and analysis on all his chances across Wednesday afternoon...

Listen to Day Two Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

13:50 Goodwood - Gallantly

He obviously didn't run up to expectations in the King George V handicap last time but he has his chance off a mark of 88 on his earlier form, including a win for me at Chester.

14:25 Goodwood - Fair Angelica

An open race but she did it well for me in Deauville last time and hopefully she will be just as effective on the expected quick ground around here, though there is some rain forecast on Wednesday and it was good ground in France. She already has a decent form chance.

15:00 Goodwood - Usdi Atohi

She obviously showed a lot of improvement to win at Tipperary last time. More will be required here but she is clearly going the right way.

15:35 Goodwood - Henry Longfellow

Only six runners but all have their chance. The official ratings tell us that there is only 2lb between four, so it's a tight contest from a form perspective, and I am hoping that my colt comes forward again from his narrow defeat by Rosallion at Royal Ascot. He comes here in good shape, so we are hopeful, if not confident.

16:10 Goodwood - Elladonna

She has gone up 8lb for her last two wins, but that looks justified. I haven't ridden her before but hopefully she will be equally at home in these conditions.

Timeform Verdict

Henry Longfellow - 15:35 Goodwood

Henry Longfellow couldn't match Rosallion's telling burst when runner-up in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot but he won't have that rival to worry about at Goodwood after Rosallion was ruled out of the rematch on account of a respiratory infection.

Henry Longfellow benefited from an excellent, well-judged ride from Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot, but it would be little surprise were that to be the case again and tactics could prove crucial in a five-runner race with little to split Henry Longfellow and 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech on Timeform's ratings (Notable Speech is 2 lb clear but needs to bounce back from a lacklustre effort at Royal Ascot).

Now read more tips, previews and insight on Betting.Betfair

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Two Runners: Pace and finish will suit Narmar

  • Rachael Blackmore
Rachael Blackmore's Betfair column
Horse Racing Tips

Day Two Galway Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's three best bets for Tuesday

  • Brendan Duke
Galway Festival
Kevin Blake

Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips: Kevin Blake backs Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow for Sussex glory

  • Kevin Blake
Betfair horse racing tipster Kevin Blake

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Two Runners: Pace and finish will suit Narmar

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips: Kevin Blake backs Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow for Sussex glory

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Maljoom can cause a Sussex surprise at Goodwood

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day Two Rides: Henry Longfellow can run a big race in the Sussex Stakes

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Glorious Goodwood Day One Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Tuesday

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Glorious Goodwood Day Two Preview - "I can't believe he's 14/1"

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Glorious Goodwood Day One Preview - "Tiger Mask is heavily overpriced"

  • James Mackie

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

In Auguste Rodin We Can Not Trust

  • Editor
Weighed In

Elite Status - Making Sprinting Sexy Again

  • Editor