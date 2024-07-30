Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips: Kevin Blake backs Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow for Sussex glory

Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow team up again

The Qatar Sussex Stakes (15:35 on Wednesday) is always one of the highlights of the Flat season. It is a race that has defined some of the great careers and indeed has been a breed-shaping race over the decades.

Unfortunately, as this piece was being written, news broke that Rosallion has been ruled out of the race due to a minor setback. This is a real blow to the race as he was the one that held Henry Longfellow and Notable Speech based on their recent clashes, but his absence does give the race a more open look and it very much remains a fascinating contest to try and decipher.

Ryan Moore's ride may make the running

From a pace perspective, the headline conclusion is that there isn't much to be found on paper. Maljoom (1) helped make the running on his penultimate start, but that was very much in response to a lack of pace in the race and his connections reportedly concluded that he wasn't suited by making the running, so such tactics are unlikely to be repeated here.

Facteur Cheval (4) has raced prominently in the past, but is usually ridden with a bit more restraint than that and has shown no interest in making the running. Notable Speech (2) and Sonny Liston (5) are both habitually held up. Henry Longfellow (3) is the final runner in the field and he is another that has never made the running, but he does appeal as being the most likely one to give it a go here.

Unbeaten in three starts as a juvenile including a wide-margin success in the National Stakes, Henry Longfellow would have been considered one of the most exciting prospects in Europe in any other year, but he ended up somewhat in the shadow of City Of Troy through the winter. Rather than starting his campaign in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, he was pointed to the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp.

Many of Aidan O'Brien's three-year-olds seemed to need their first run, but the main issue for Henry Longfellow that day was that he got precious little luck in running after being dropped into cover.

Sent back into battle for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, many seemed to feel that his best chance of getting the better of Rosallion and Notable Speech might have evaporated away when the forecast rain disappeared and the ground came up good-to-firm, but that didn't prove to be the case.

Ridden more positively by Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore, he sat outside the leader with no cover and settled quite well. Travelling well into the straight, Moore took his time before asking for full effort, but Henry Longfellow responded well and laid down the gauntlet to the pursuing Rosallion. In the end, Rosaillon pulled it out of the fire and got up to beat Henry Longfellow by a neck. The post-race focus was understandably on Rosallion, but it would be a mistake to underestimate the merit in Henry Longfellow's performance.

That represented not just a huge step up on what we saw from him at Longchamp, but it also rated as a career-best effort. Given that it was just his fifth start of his life and his first truly competitive race of the year, there is every chance that he could come on from both the run and the experience.

More so than anything else, the shape of the Sussex Stakes raises hopes that Henry Longfellow will get to dictate the race from the front end. Moore is world class in every scenario, but giving him the power to dictate a race multiplies his effectiveness, as we saw a couple of weeks ago when he rode the most magnificent of races to make all to win the Coronation Cup on Luxembourg.

Notable Speech has a big question to answer following his disappointing effort in the St James's Palace Stakes. He looked a speed horse when winning the 2000 Guineas and is likely to be held up in cover here, so in tactical terms he might find himself in a disadvantageous position.

Facteur Chevel might be the one to follow Henry Longfellow and he brings a high level of all-aged form to the table having won the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March. He looks to be the main danger to Henry Longfellow and if one is inclined towards a forecast, that might be a path to pursue.

All told, I'm hoping and expecting that Henry Longfellow can make the running and prove very difficult for all his rivals to catch, with Facteur Chevel being the best of the rest.