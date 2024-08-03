Glorious Goodwood Day Five Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets, SuperBoost and tipster insight for Saturday

Day Five tips from Daryl Carter, Mark Milligan, Alan Dudman and more

Lillie Langtry Stakes the feature race of the day

Insight, tips and analysis for Saturday's action

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day's racing on the fifth and final day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival.

Daryl Carter: "I'd be very surprised if Phantom Flight could hold up the Newbury form with Al Aasy, given he dictated a slow run race, clung on at the line, and is now up in trip. Still, this contest hasn't much pace on offer, but I hope James Doyle is more optimistic on Aimeric - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

"The selection has been knocking on the door in solid events, including over this course and distance, and finding King Of Conquest too good the last two times is just about the best recent form on offer. I suspect his connections are gunning for a victory at this level, and he looks like a solid improver who will relish the fast ground.

"He is possibly the strongest stayer in this event, and I couldn't stand it if he comes fast and late again, so hopefully, he is well positioned. Al Aasy didn't look at home here on his only visit and may be vulnerable trying to chase down the selection, so Aimeric is a confident bet to get the day off to a winning start at 7/24.50 or bigger."

Recommended Bet 13:50 Goodwood - Back Aimeric SBK 7/2

Mark Milligan: "I don't mind backing those towards the head of the weights at Goodwood, as the undulating and rather turning nature of the track means they often don't get running until well into the home straight.

"With that in mind, I'm siding with the progressive Fairbanks to shrug off a 6lb rise in this 1m 6f handicap.

"Andrew Balding's four-year-old has improved throughout the season, winning a handicap at Newcastle in June before posting good efforts at Hamilton and Royal Ascot.

"He progressed again when taking a valuable handicap at Newmarket's July meeting last time, impressing with how he went about things and soon having matters in hand when asked, whilst relishing the step up to this trip for the first time.

"Fairbanks took that off a mark of 94, but was value for extra, and the handicapper may have erred on the side of leniency by only putting him up to 100.

"His next logical target is the Ebor at York and I can see him taking this contest on the way to the Knavesmire."

Recommended Bet Back Fairbanks in the 14:25 Goodwood SBK 7/2

Alan Dudman: "Grateful is one of only two three-year-olds in the race and looks to have a much better chance than Oxford Comma - who is double the price at 20/121.00.

"Aidan O'Brien, for all his prowess with fillies, has yet to win the race in it's short roll of honour, but Goodwood could be a track that could suit.

"Grateful is possibly quirky, but quirky horses can go well around here and she's a strong traveller from what we have seen so far.

"She was beaten 3L behind Hanalia in the Naas Oaks Trial earlier in the season, and that run looks worth upgrading now considering it was over 1m2f and the subsequent run of Hanalia in the Irish Oaks wouldn't be a negative.

"The filly got off the mark in Group company last time winning the Stanerra Stakes, and while not the strongest Group 3 in the world, her body of work in that was good despite flashing her tail at the end. Indeed, the Stanerra Stakes is one that was used by O'Brien with Emily Dickinson - who was second in that before a third in the Lillie Langtry two years ago - and they look similar types in terms of their stamina.

"I often say in my columns that fillies from this age range can improve rapidly, and with 1m6f looking her best trip, I think she can run a big race here with the 3yo weight for age allowance."

Back Grateful in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 10/1

Tipman Tips: "Lethal Levi a horse who's always contesting these top sprint handicaps and looks as if he's hitting form at the right time to go very close here. Up just the 1lb for a good second in Bunbury Cup and makes plenty of appeal again today if getting away nicely."

Back Back Tipman's Lucky 15 for Saturday at Goodwood SBK 4487/1

Timeform: "The way Jehangeer powered home to win a six-furlong handicap at Thirsk last time suggests that he should relish this step up in trip to seven furlongs.

Jehangeer, who had shaped with encouragement when third on his handicap debut and seasonal reappearance at Newmarket in May, had been gelded and given a breathing operation prior to his run at Thirsk last month and he showed improved form.

He looked uncomfortable with the pace in the early stages but he found plenty and was never stronger than at the line, where he was ultimately well on top and registered a length-and-a-quarter success.

He's up 5lb here but remains with untapped potential over this longer trip, while his tall physique and excellent pedigree (brother to Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain) offers hope he can carry on improving. He's the only runner in this line-up with the Timeform 'p' to highlight he's a likely improver.

Recommended Bet Back Jehangeer in the 16:10 at Goodwood SBK 11/2

James Mackie: "Angelo Buonarroti is an extremely interesting runner in the penultimate event at the 2024 Glorious Goodwood Festival.

"Making his debut in the highly competitive Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, he ran a cracker to finish three lengths behind the winner Rashabar in ninth.

"He was a very expensive purchase from the Breeze ups, being bought for £1 million by Amo Racing. It showed how much they think of this horse by lumping him into one of the most competitive juvenile races of the season on debut.

"The son of Justify should improve for that first racecourse experience and could be a class above this field."

Recommended Bet Back Angelo Buonarroti in the 16:45 Goodwood SBK 11/8

Daryl Carter: "I'd be shocked if Native Warrior - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was not good enough to defy a mark of 93 now dipped in grade into a Class 3 0-95 from the plum draw in stall one.

"The three-year-old has improved with each run and arrives today with an outstanding effort behind him at Royal Ascot when third in the Britannia Stakes. He was undone by the lack of pace on his side of the track in a contest that saw the pace bias down the centre of the track.

"He cruised through the race and came from the latter part of midfield to finish off powerfully under the stands rail. The seventh has already won since from a rating of 96. That was a much deeper race than he faces today, and he was a very cosy winner at Nottingham before that over a subsequent scorer.

"Furthermore, his seasonal return behind Notable Speech looks like excellent form, considering the third-placed horse is now rated 110. His two-year-old form also looks very good. He was only narrowly denied by Point Sur at Newmarket last term, and that horse had previously finished three parts of a length behind the 105-rated Sons And Lovers.

"The form all adds up to Native Warrior getting the job done today against exposed rivals - Simply Sondheim rates the biggest threat. He was entered in the Golden Mile but pulled out, likely because of his wide draw in stall 14. Still, he looks like the best bet of the meeting - unfortunately for me, it comes in the last race of the meeting.

"Back him at 7/42.75 or bigger - he is as big as 4/15.00, 11/43.75 and 7/24.50, which I must flag up for a strong fancy of this nature. Also, please gamble responsibly."