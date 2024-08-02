Glorious Goodwood

Lucky 15 Tips for Day Five at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 4487/1 four-fold for Saturday

Glorious Goodwood
Tipman Tips has selected a Lucky 15 for day five at Goodwood

It's day five of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday and Tipman Tips has selected a Lucky 15 bet that can be backed at 4487/1...

Glorious Goodwood SuperBoost

You can now back James Doyle on board Dark Trooper in the 15.35 at Goodwood to finish in the top 10 in Betfair's Saturday SuperBoost!

Up from 4/91.44, this is now 1/12.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook! Back that below.

Recommended Bet

Back Dark Trooper to finish in the top-10 in the 15.35 at Goodwood

SBK1/1

Listen to Day Five Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

14:25 Goodwood - True Legend

True Legend ran a really good race here back in May and has shown he handles the track really well. He has been super consistent this year without getting his nose in front but if performance levels continue it's only a matter of time. Still on a good mark and dropped back to this 1m6f event looks a very positive move.

15:35 Goodwood - Lethal Levi

Lethal Levi a horse who's always contesting these top sprint handicaps and looks as if he's hitting form at the right time to go very close here. Up just the 1lb for a good second in Bunbury Cup and makes plenty of appeal again today if getting away nicely.

16:10 Goodwood - Mission To Moon

Mission To Moon is a two time course and distance winner and comes here in fine form with a good effort in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot. This speed track will suit more than Ascot did and he can take another step forward here today.

17:20 Goodwood - Rowayeh

Rowayeh finished an excellent third in this race last year when drawn 18 of 18 and gets a better draw this year so that's already a big positive. She ran her best race at Royal Ascot in the Kensington Palace, finishing fourth of 24, not getting a clear run so that can be given a boost too. Jim Crowley is booked as ever for these owners, who has a good record here and expected to be running into the money at the very least.

Recommended Bet

Back Back Tipman's Lucky 15 for Saturday at Goodwood

SBK4487/1

Now read more Glorious Goodwood articles for tips and insight

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at Ripon

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes the force may be with Luke at Ripon

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Lingfield

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Lingfield

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Ebor pick headlines huge price Yankee

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 3 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor