Lucky 15 Tips for Day Five at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 4487/1 four-fold for Saturday

True Legend kickstarts the Goodwood Day Five Lucky 15

Three more follow as Tipman Tips aims for big winner

Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 can be backed at 4487/1 4488.00

Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood SuperBoost

You can now back James Doyle on board Dark Trooper in the 15.35 at Goodwood to finish in the top 10 in Betfair's Saturday SuperBoost!

Up from 4/91.44, this is now 1/12.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook! Back that below.

Recommended Bet Back Dark Trooper to finish in the top-10 in the 15.35 at Goodwood SBK 1/1

Listen to Day Five Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

True Legend ran a really good race here back in May and has shown he handles the track really well. He has been super consistent this year without getting his nose in front but if performance levels continue it's only a matter of time. Still on a good mark and dropped back to this 1m6f event looks a very positive move.

Lethal Levi a horse who's always contesting these top sprint handicaps and looks as if he's hitting form at the right time to go very close here. Up just the 1lb for a good second in Bunbury Cup and makes plenty of appeal again today if getting away nicely.

Mission To Moon is a two time course and distance winner and comes here in fine form with a good effort in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot. This speed track will suit more than Ascot did and he can take another step forward here today.

Rowayeh finished an excellent third in this race last year when drawn 18 of 18 and gets a better draw this year so that's already a big positive. She ran her best race at Royal Ascot in the Kensington Palace, finishing fourth of 24, not getting a clear run so that can be given a boost too. Jim Crowley is booked as ever for these owners, who has a good record here and expected to be running into the money at the very least.