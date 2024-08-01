Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Warrior is Goodwood's best bet bar none

Daryl says his NAP is the best bet of the entire Goodwood meeting @ 5/2 3.50

Back Aimeric to gain a deserved success

True Legend and Great Bedwyn a two-pronged attack

I'd be very surprised if Phantom Flight could hold up the Newbury form with Al Aasy, given he dictated a slow run race, clung on at the line, and is now up in trip. Still, this contest hasn't much pace on offer, but I hope James Doyle is more optimistic on Aimeric - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The selection has been knocking on the door in solid events, including over this course and distance, and finding King Of Conquest too good the last two times is just about the best recent form on offer. I suspect his connections are gunning for a victory at this level, and he looks like a solid improver who will relish the fast ground.

He is possibly the strongest stayer in this event, and I couldn't stand it if he comes fast and late again, so hopefully, he is well positioned. Al Aasy didn't look at home here on his only visit and may be vulnerable trying to chase down the selection, so Aimeric is a confident bet to get the day off to a winning start at 7/24.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Goodwood - Back Aimeric SBK 7/2

Align The Stars was a last-time winner in this column; everything played out perfectly for him. The one concern with him is whether this course is favourable. He looked outpaced here on his only visit, and today's quicker surface is a slight concern for a speed-favouring track. True Legend - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is in career-best form, and he did remarkably well in an attempt to give 21 lb to our improver in Tactician at Ascot. He finished his race off very well, and he holds an excellent record at this venue.

He has finished second on both starts on the Sussex downs and has been beaten less than two lengths combined. Furthermore, he was denied a clear run on both occasions and finished strongly. The cheekpieces go back on today for the first time this season--he won when fitted for the first time last year, and he has plenty of handicapping scope. His time is near, and he must be backed with optimal conditions at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Goodwood - Back True Legend SBK 10/1

Great Bedwyn - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the other to give serious consideration. He won cosily at Newbury last time when I went against him, and he holds significant potential up to this trip for the first time.

I am certain he will achieve a rating of 100, and he can boast a course victory at Goodwood. Expect him to come late on the scene down the outside with a strong late run under Pat Dobbs.

This mark of 88 is well within his compass, and four-year-olds hold a brilliant record. Back him at 7/18.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Goodwood - Back Great Bedwyn SBK 12/1

Caius Chorister - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was better than the bare result at Ascot last time when a non-stayer over 2m4f. Still, she did remarkably well to stay in there until the final two furlongs with the best stayers around after she pulled hard for much of the race.

Today, she is a drop in grade and back against her own sex, and she returns to Goodwood, where she has run some excellent races in the past. This season, she has been in career-best form, and she holds the strongest staying form bar none, with narrow defeats to Coltrane and Sweet William in two of her three starts. The move slightly back in trip is a positive, and she remains unexposed as a stayer.

Her three-length defeat in the Ebor last year only adds to her form claims, and I expect her to go forward in this contest.

Back her at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Goodwood - Back Caius Chorister SBK 7/2

I'd be shocked if Native Warrior - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was not good enough to defy a mark of 93 now dipped in grade into a Class 3 0-95 from the plum draw in stall one.

The three-year-old has improved with each run and arrives today with an outstanding effort behind him at Royal Ascot when third in the Britannia Stakes. He was undone by the lack of pace on his side of the track in a contest that saw the pace bias down the centre of the track.

He cruised through the race and came from the latter part of midfield to finish off powerfully under the stands rail. The seventh has already won since from a rating of 96. That was a much deeper race than he faces today, and he was a very cosy winner at Nottingham before that over a subsequent scorer.

Furthermore, his seasonal return behind Notable Speech looks like excellent form, considering the third-placed horse is now rated 110. His two-year-old form also looks very good. He was only narrowly denied by Point Sur at Newmarket last term, and that horse had previously finished three parts of a length behind the 105-rated Sons And Lovers.

The form all adds up to Native Warrior getting the job done today against exposed rivals - Simply Sondheim rates the biggest threat. He was entered in the Golden Mile but pulled out, likely because of his wide draw in stall 14. Still, he looks like the best bet of the meeting - unfortunately for me, it comes in the last race of the meeting.

Back him at 7/42.75 or bigger - he is as big as 4/15.00, 11/43.75 and 7/24.50, which I must flag up for a strong fancy of this nature. Also, please gamble responsibly.