Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Side with improving Grateful for Langtry honours on Saturday

Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes the feature race on Saturday

Free Wind and Caius Chorister top the market on the Sportsbook

Alan Dudman advises a 10/1 11.00 each-way play for the race

Saturday's Lillie Langtry Stakes over 1m6f is the feature versus the handicaps at Glorious Goodwood on the fifth and final day and rain is forecast at the weekend which puts a different spin on conditions over the previous four days - and looking at the market on Friday on the Sportsbook, I was a little surprised to see Free Wind slightly bigger at 3/14.00 with Caius Chorister nudging favouritism at 11/43.75.

We'll deal with Free Wind first, a mare rated 114 and owned by the Campbells Soup man George Strawbridge - who has been kept in training in search of that elusive Group 1. However, targets are thinning out to achieve that particular goal as she has only raced once this season - seen back in May in the Middleton and a 6L second behind Bluestocking.

Obviously that form looks stronger now, and the York run was over 1m2f - too short for her now, with John Gosden quoted as saying afterwards: "She needs a mile and a half now so I was very happy with her. She was doing all her best work in the final furlong and we'll step her up in trip. The Lancashire Oaks is the obvious race."

She could have Haydock at the end of this month as her number one target, and while coming into this race fresh, she might be past her peak. She looked laboured and rusty at York and was well beaten in the Lillie Langtry 12 months ago - but that was on a bog in heavy and was 15L behind Sumo Sam.

Another negative is Kieran Shoemark's record in Group 1 races, but he's on the best mare in terms of a rating, so it's another high pressure ride on the 6yo. And while age brings contentment, will it bring out her best here?

Caius Chorister (note commentators - it is pronounced "keys" in Latin) is another of the older brigade at five years of age and a hardy mare with fine career record of six wins and six seconds from her 20 runs on turf.

She should have won last year's Ebor and was most unlucky when short of room off 99, although scanning back to her 2022 form, she won a handicap from 68. Sixty eight! She might have been a good thing that day winning by 12L.

David Menuisier's mare gave herself no chance of staying in the Ascot Gold Cup last time as she was far too keen, and while the 1m6f looks her best trip, I do wonder if she quite has the class for this.

Her handler is excellent, I am a fan of his, and Wonderful Tonight was different class in this race three years ago, but Caius Chorister wouldn't quite be at that level and there is no redolence there, although to get the best out of her, forward tactics are the way to go. She's best when freewheeling in front in my opinion.

In terms of avarice, Wathnan lead the way with their big spending might, and much like Immanuel Kant - the philosopher who never left Konigsberg, this will be Melo Melo's first trip away from France.

Her second in last year's Prix Vermeille was a top level run behind Warm Heart and she showed surprising speed in that, but she hasn't appeared at her best in two runs this season - although she ran over 1m2f last time and that is nowhere near optimum for her.

On the Vermeille run it would be a huge "oui", but I worry if she needs it soft as she has never raced on anything quicker than good to soft. "Plus ca change".

Grateful is one of only two three-year-olds in the race and looks to have a much better chance than Oxford Comma - who is double the price at 20/121.00.

Aidan O'Brien, for all his prowess with fillies, has yet to win the race in it's short roll of honour, but Goodwood could be a track that could suit.

Grateful is possibly quirky, but quirky horses can go well around here and she's a strong traveller from what we have seen so far.

She was beaten 3L behind Hanalia in the Naas Oaks Trial earlier in the season, and that run looks worth upgrading now considering it was over 1m2f and the subsequent run of Hanalia in the Irish Oaks wouldn't be a negative.

The filly got off the mark in Group company last time winning the Stanerra Stakes, and while not the strongest Group 3 in the world, her body of work in that was good despite flashing her tail at the end. Indeed, the Stanerra Stakes is one that was used by O'Brien with Emily Dickinson - who was second in that before a third in the Lillie Langtry two years ago - and they look similar types in terms of their stamina.

I often say in my columns that fillies from this age range can improve rapidly, and with 1m6f looking her best trip, I think she can run a big race here with the 3yo weight for age allowance.

Recommended Bet

Back Grateful in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 10/1

The best of the rest

It would be rude not to doff the Panama hat to last year's winner Sumo Sam - who caused a big shock winning at 25/126.00.

However, conditions 12 months ago were more akin to the Eider Chase, and she's a soft ground horse who gallops all day. It's hard to see her replicating that run, especially as her latest was too bad to be true.

River Of Stars was second to Sumo Sam in last year's renewal, but judged on that bare form, Grateful would be a far more appealing bet at a similar price rather than the 12s here. She is tough, she stays and can also make the running.