14:25 - Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

"This lightly-raced mare will be making just her fifth career start here and is clearly open to plenty more progression and the step up to an extended 3m could well show her in an even better light.

"The 7-y-o only made an impressive winning debut at Warwick in November 2021, where she came home 17 lengths clear of Queens River in a novice contest, where her fluent jumping in particular caught the eye."

No. 12 West Balboa (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 135

15:00 -Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

"He needs to bounce back from an ordinary run at Cheltenham where things didn't go his way.

"He just didn't perform that day but we know he is better than that and earlier in the season he completed a hat-trick with an easy success in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle at Newbury on January 31. I hope the ground is soft for Hermes Allen who will be suited by the flat track at Aintree."

No. 7 Hermes Allen (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

17:15 - Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

"Third in the 2021 Irish Grand National, and ninth last season after trying to take some fences home with him, he has not really troubled the judge this season. But he didn't run badly in the Paddy Power over 3m over Christmas and his run in the Bobbyjo Chase last time, after a two-month break, was obviously a tee-up for this. And it allowed today's jockey Simon Torrens to have a first sit on him.

"This is the first time this season that the tongue-tie has gone back on - he has worn it for most of his better efforts - and he just strikes me as the most overpriced horse in the race."

No. 27 Enjoy D'allen (Fr) SBK 40/1 EXC 75 Trainer: Ciaran Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 146

"I love the Grand National. It's a class race, and all that goes with it. All the history. And it's a great feeling, getting ready for the race again, knowing that I was lucky enough to win it before...

"Ain't That A Shame has a lovely profile for the race. He was unlucky to be just beaten in the Munster National at Limerick in October, and it wasn't my best day in the saddle when I finished fourth on him in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

"But he won nicely at Gowran the last day, and it was no harm that the runner-up came out and won at Fairyhouse there at the weekend. You don't really know how a horse will handle the track or the fences until you get out there, but he had a pop over the National fences at The Curragh, and he went well. I'd be confident that he will take to the fences fine."

No. 25 Ain't That A Shame (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 146

"He has long appealed as being a Grand National prospect, but he took his connections by surprise in proving to be good enough to compete at the highest level, beating A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December 2021 and not being beaten that far in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival later that season.

"While Galvin looked close to as good as ever when making a winning return at Punchestown earlier this season, an issue emerged with his back that required surgery to fix it. The recovery from that procedure meant that his preparation for the Cheltenham Festival was rushed and considering that, he ran a huge race to finish second to Delta Work in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase."

No. 3 Galvin (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 28 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 166

"Dunboyne finished behind Mr Incredible in the Kim Muir but has to be of interest here, having run a similar race to the above, and he completes the shortlist.

"He is well over-priced at 66/1 at the time of writing and just lacked the pace to get involved in the Kim Muir, having come from a mile off of the pace. He is quirky, but we are yet to see the best of him, and he will travel smoothly through this contest and rates a good each-way play."

No. 36 Dunboyne (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 110 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 143