</a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-03">03 April 2023</time></li> <li>8:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one", "name": "Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one", "description": "Get the views of expert tipster Daryl Carter on the full 2023 Grand National field in our runner-by-runner guide to the big one at Aintree", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-03T12:23:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-03T14:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Get the views of expert tipster Daryl Carter on the full 2023 Grand National field in our runner-by-runner guide to the big one at Aintree Daryl takes a look at each runner with his in-depth guide to the Grand National A Gordon Elliott runner is "well overpriced" at 66/1 Gavin Cromwell's grey stands out in the market Corach Rambler 11/2f to win the National A hot prospect for this contest, after having made history by winning back-to-back Ultima Handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival and is officially ten pounds well in the handicap. He had a Mildmay course win here at Aintree last year and has done nothing but progress since then. He is hard to pick holes in, but he did idle in the closing stages of the Ultima Handicap, and Aintree's long home straight would have to be a concern for backers. His hold-up racing style could cause problems in a field size such as this, and he will need plenty of luck in running. Still, he ticks plenty of boxes for this contest outside of his short price, and he will travel through this race looking like the winner for much of it, no doubt. Massive player. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Noble Yeats 8/1 to win the National Last year's winner will attempt to repeat the feat from a handicap rating of 166, and along with the previous year's runner-up, Any Second Now, he would be the highest-rated horse to win the Grand National in at least a decade. He does at least have age on his side over that rival, and this progressive eight-year-olds only run beyond 3m2f resulted in victory here. He has improved his form this season and has been crying out to go back out in distance signalled by his most recent strong finishing fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He has strong claims despite the weight burden, and it would be a huge surprise should he not at least fill the frame. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Delta Work 10/1 to win the National He landed his second cross-country victory when outbattling stablemate Galvin at this year's Cheltenham Festival. He was an excellent third in this contest 12 months ago, having come from further back than ideal and is fairly handicapped on the balance of his form. He is a very useful horse on his day and is sure to give his running again off just one pound lower 12 months on, but he might prove vulnerable to a more progressive rival. He does, however, have rock-solid each-way claims. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Any Second Now 12/1 to win the National He is now 11 years old but was an excellent runner-up on his second attempt in this event last year to Noble Yeats and has been sparingly raced this season with this the ultimate target. He arrives on the back of a good victory at Navan over 2 1/2 miles, but the handicapper has dropped him in the weights despite the win. He will now officially run seven pounds out of the handicap off of a rating of 167 which is eight pounds higher than he was last year and 19 pounds higher than the average rated winner of this contest in the last nine years. He has a very stiff task, but it is ultra-reliable, and he clearly likes this venue. Given his weight, hitting the frame would be a big result for connections. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Longhouse Poet 12/1 to win the National Longhouse Poet travelled smoothly through this contest last term but lacked the pace in the closing stages and finished a creditable sixth. There's little reason to think he could enhance that positioning this year off of the same mark, but he is a strong traveller and another with solid place claims. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Mr Incredible (pictured above) 12/1 to win the National He ran a scorcher in the Kim Muir handicap at the Cheltenham Festival when given far too much to do from the rear of the field. A sloppy error at the final flight saw him lose momentum, but he picked up well to the line suggesting that a significant stamina test such as this would prove right up his street. He looks on a very workable rating of 145 (two pounds well in) on the latest evidence, and spring ground will see him to better effect than the soft he encountered on his latest outing. This is a progressive seven-year-old with untapped potential over extreme distances and has shown a touch of class when with his former handler Henry De Bromhead he is only going to improve now in the hands of Willie Mullins. He has a far bigger performance, and he makes plenty of appeal. Big, big player. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Gaillard Du Mesnil 14/1 to win the National He took advantage of being a second season Novice when scoring at the Cheltenham Festival in the National Hunt Chase and needed every yard of that 3m6f distance to get up and win. That run confirmed his stamina, and his effortless travelling style will be well suited to this contest. The British handicapper dropped him one pound for the effort, so he is effectively out of the handicap, but this distance could bring about further improvement, providing that race hasn't left a mark. If it hasn't, it's challenging to see him out of the frame with luck in running and aged just seven; there's surely more to come from him--sound claims. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Our Power 16/1 to win the National Has racked up two good victories this season, claiming some valuable prizes at Kempton and Ascot, and connections decided to skip Cheltenham in favour of this event. He has been kept fresh by design, having shown his best form after a break, but his stamina is no given, having clung on after hitting the front at Kempton last time, and he is likely to be found wanting at the business end. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Galvin (pictured above) 16/1 to win the National He had looked regressive this season until the spark reignited when sent over the cross-country course at the Cheltenham Festival, and an excellent second-placed effort there to Delta Work now makes him of some interest. A former classy customer and a Grade 1 Savills Chase winner in 2021, he has stacks of stamina. His three efforts beyond 3m saw him score in the National Hunt Chase, a fourth in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup and the latest second in the Cross Country Chase. Surprisingly this is his first visit to the Liverpool venue in his career, but his small stature and hefty weight could be a cause for concern over these large fences. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Vanilier 16/1 to win the National He has generally struggled since winning the 2021 Albert Bartlett two seasons ago. His only win over fences came in a poorly contested Grade 2 novice event at Punchestown last season. He bounced right back to form with a fast-finishing second when chasing home the classy 157-rated Kemboy when attempting to give him eight pounds at Fairyhouse on his latest start. That was a cracking effort considering he would be 20 lb better off if meeting that rival in a handicap such as this. There's room for improvement in the jumping department, but he is starting to get his act together, and the recent fitting of the cheek-pieces has certainly helped. He comes good in the spring and will enjoy a quicker surface while he has left the impression there is a bigger performance in him. He looks like one of the better-treated runners in the field in handicapping terms off of a rating of 147, and he must have a big chance. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Le Milos (pictured above) 16/1 to win the National Dan Skelton trained and was an excellent winner of the Ladbroke Trophy at Newbury on his penultimate start and warmed up for this event with a second at Kelso, having looked a little rusty. This has been his target since Newbury, and he is a progressive young chaser, having won five of his ten starts over fences. There are nagging doubts over his stamina, having been collared late at Kelso, and he is likely to prove vulnerable to stronger stayers at the finish. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds The Big Dog 20/1 to win the National The Big Dog may be a ten-year-old, but he continues to run well and claimed third place in the Welsh National earlier this season. The softer the ground, the better for him, but it would be disappointing should younger legs not have the edge on him when push comes to shove in the finish - likeable sort, but not good enough. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Capodanno 20/1 to win the National Capadanno has a 50% strike rate when running on good or better ground and finished last season with a strong Champion Novice Chase victory at Punchestown. He has only been seen once this term over 2 1/2 miles when second to owner-mate Janadil. However, that was a trip short of his best, and he was returning from a seasonal break, so that run should have put him spot-on for this contest. He is only a seven-year-old and very lightly raced after just six career starts over fences and has come good in the spring. He makes an appeal at big odds for a master trainer in Willie Mullins, and the suspicion is there is a more considerable effort in him yet. Fair claims. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Lifetime Ambition 20/1 to win the National Capadanno and The Big Dog outstayed Jessica Harrington's Irish raider on the last two occasions he attempted three miles and now has an uphill task to turn the form around with those over this extreme distance. His jumping can be a cause for concern, but it's the distance that will likely see him beaten here--little chance. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Aint That A Shame 25/1 to win the National He represents the excellent Henry De Bromhead, who won this two years ago with Minella Times and will likely be the choice of Racheal Blackmore. He travelled strongly and ran well in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December and returned from a short break with a bloodless victory at Gowren Park 35 days ago over 2 1/2 miles. He is very lightly raced for a nine-year-old and is open to significant improvement, but whether that improvement comes at this extreme distance remains the question. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Fury Road 25/1 to win the National Fury Road has a very in-and-out profile, and it is challenging to back him with any confidence, particularly going beyond three miles for the first time in his career. He is just 1-8 over three miles under rules, and his sole victory came in first-time cheek-pieces, so he would only pique the interest should connections decide to switch his headgear to the blinkers. He ran well enough here in a Novice Chase behind the smart Ahoy Senor at this meeting last term over the conventional fences, but it's a guessing game of what to expect from him. Risky. Latest Sportsbook Odds Royal Pagaille 33/1 to win the National Royale Pagaille has already proven his ability to carry a big weight to success when landing the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase in January 2022. His lofty rating of 163 should prove no barrier to success here. However, he is best known for his exploits on deep ground, and he has found the top level all too much in the past 12 months. This is a totally different test from what he has been used to, and with no experience over the national fences and the prospect of quick spring ground, it's hard to make strong claims for the nine-year-old. He would be a surprise winner. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Carefully Selected 33/1 to win the National Willie Mullins' 11-year-old got back to winning ways at Gowran Park when scoring in the Thyestes Chase on his penultimate start but found the competition all too hot when attempting to back that up in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse last time. He is lightly raced but would be a surprise winner with his big target of the season been and gone, while the career-best needed is probably an unfair ask of the older horse. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Favourites have just a 15% win rate in the Randox Health Grand National. Coko Beach 33/1 to win the National Coko Beach likely did too much too soon in this race last year when making the running and only managing a well-beaten eighth, but he comes into this contest in much better form this time, having scored in the Punchestown Grand National Trial by five lengths. The slight concern is that he does run the Punchestown track well, and backing up that effort elsewhere has been an issue in the past. Still, he is only eight years old, and there could be further progress in him, but he lacks the class of some of these and his claims aren't overly compelling. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Velvet Elvis 33/1 to win the National He has not been harshly treated by the British handicapper and has faced some tough tasks this season in Ireland but acquitted himself well. However, many of those good efforts have come in smaller fields, and this scenario may not be a good fit. He found little for pressure in the Irish National last term, and his jumping can be a little scrappy for a contest like this. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Envoi Allen 40/1 to win the National A classy sort and a three-time Cheltenham Festival winner, but this stamina test is surely a step too far. He was a game-winner of the Ryanair Chase on his latest outing over 2m4f, and he has won a Grade 1 contest over 3m, but that race was so slowly run that it hardly confirmed his stamina. I would be astonished if he won this contest. Non-stayer. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Sam Brown (pictured above) 40/1 to win the National Sam Brown has not proven the most reliable but has had some tough tasks in good company this season, and his excellent third in the Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby suggests he is not as dependent on soft ground as first thought. He needs to prove his stamina for this distance, but he was an emphatic winner at this meeting last year in a strong handicap over three miles, and he is very lightly raced for an 11-year-old, having had issues earlier in his career. He is not one totally to write off, but he doesn't look like a winner in waiting. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Darasso 40/1 to win the National Darasso has winning form over various distances, but he was a big eye-catcher in the Kerry National Handicap over 3m in September, finishing to good effect. Despite having form on soft ground, his best efforts have come on yielding or better, and the combination of good ground and this extreme distance could see him to good effect. He is a dark horse and one not to underestimate. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds The Shunter 40/1 to win the National Proved disappointing on his latest effort at Kelso when well behind Le Milos and has looked like a regressive ten-year-old. Highly unlikely to stay this distance having failed to see out the three miles on the first attempt latest. No chance. Latest Sportsbook Odds Eva's Oskar (pictured above) 40/1 to win the National He ran with extreme credit at Newcastle over 4m last time and is ultra-reliable. He only found Corach Rambler two lengths too good at Cheltenham in December 2021, and the market has been too quick to dismiss him. He does save his best for Cheltenham, but he has left the impression there is a big pot in him. He may find himself out of his depth against some top-notch performers, but it wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see him claim a place should he take to these fences. Each-way claims. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Roi Mage 40/1 to win the National The eleven-year-old has a great attitude but probably has his best days behind him, and he doesn't look particularly well-treated off of this rating of 149. Smaller fields look like his forte, and he would go down as an unlikely winner. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Fortescue 40/1 to win the National Fortescue was only a 28/1 chance for this contest last year when unseating at the fourth last when out of contention, and he was better than the bare result in the Grand National Trial at Haydock on his latest start. Still, this is an uphill task for the nine-year-old despite having a good fourth under his belt in the Becher Chase over 3m2f. He could outrun his odds but is not the most obvious of winners. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds 465 yards is the distance between the last fence and the winning post! The Big Breakaway 50/1 to win the National He was last seen pulling up in the Ultima Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, but this galloping track is probably more up his street. He ran a career-best at Chepstow on his penultimate start to finish runner-up in the Welsh Grand National, and although it seems he has been around forever, he is still only eight. He has been more miss than hit in the last 12 months, but his finishing effort at Chepstow suggests this extreme stamina test will suit, and he is no forlorn hope as the market suggests. Big player if bouncing back from Cheltenham. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Dunboyne 50/1 to win the National Dunboyne is not one to trust fully, but he has shown glimmers of promise in selective starts, and if he is on a going day today, an improvement could be forthcoming. He has a bit to find with a few of these, but his short-head second to Carefully Selected in the Thyestes Chase on his penultimate start suggests stamina won't be an issue. He was tenderly handled on his latest start once his chance had gone, but there was a moment where he picked up quite takingly, and he gave off similar vibes to that of last year's winner Noble Yeats. Most of his career has been spent over trips too short, and he is a lively outsider. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Minella Trump 50/1 to win the National A northern raider with a prolific strike rate scoring in eight of his 12 chase starts, but he has been expertly placed by his master trainer Donald McCain in far weaker contests than this, and today is a whole different ball game. No chance. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Gin On Lime 50/1 to win the National Gin On Lime got no further than the second when a 16/1 chance for the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but she caught the eye back at Listowel in September on her first attempt at three miles in first-time cheek-pieces. She will appreciate the return to spring ground, but she needs to raise her game considerably to mix it with some of these, and she is not a sure-fire stayer. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Hill Sixteen 50/1 to win the National A ten-year-old who showed up well for a long way in the Becher Chase over these fences in December but failed to see out the 3m2f distance on that occasion. That performance was a far cry away from his excellent nose second to Snow Leopardess in the same race in 2021, and he looks to be showing signs of decline, having run poorly on his first start after a wind operation at Kelso latest. Vulnerable to improving horses. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds 63% of horses will not complete the course that has 30 fences to be jumped. Mister Coffey 50/1 to win the National Mister Coffey represents powerhouse yard Nicky Henderson who has this race missing from his exceptional CV, but his representative could only manage third in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. A rating of 145 back in a handicap here is not beyond him, but the concern is that he failed to take to these fences in the Topham Chase on this card last year despite being heavily backed into favouritism. He could be an each-way player, but he lacks a change of gear and is hard to recommend in this discipline, having cost punters plenty of cash already. Risky. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Escaria Ten 66/1 to win the National He finished ninth in this race last year, beaten 75 lengths, and has become an exposed chaser with a strike rate of just 1-11 over fences. Given his early promise, he has been frustrating in the main, and it would be a shock to see a jolt of improvement to win this--little chance. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Diol Ker 66/1 to win the National Noel Meade's runner is fairly treated on the balance of his form and caught the eye with a strong finishing effort in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December in first-time blinkers. That headgear didn't have the same effect next time when hampered by a faller mid-race at Punchestown, but it would be folly to write him off on that basis. It's hard to find many negatives with one at such big odds if on a going day, and he is one of the likelier outsiders. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds A Wave Of The Sea 66/1 to win the National A Wave Of The Sea has been highly tried for a seven-year-old with 37 races under his belt and has never won beyond 2m4f. His stamina has to be a big question mark - little chance Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Enjoy D'allen 66/1 to win the National He got no further than the first in this contest last year when unseating his rider, but a few quietly fancied him. It's very hard to have any confidence in his current run of form this time, and he has not won since January 2021. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Cloudy Glen 66/1 to win the National A really likeable sort who returned to action with an excellent third to Quick Wave in the Grand National Trial at Haydock when travelling like the winner for much of the contest. Typically he failed to reproduce that performance next time in the Ultima Handicap, confirming that he is best when fresh when running off a break. He has a stiff task in this company. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Gabby's Cross 66/1 to win the National Gabby's Cross is another representative of Henry De Bromhead and has given the impression that he has a good pot in him this season. He has caught the eye staying on in three-mile contests, but most of them have been very steadily run, and the only time he got a true test of stamina at three miles, he was well held. Still, the return to a sounder surface will only aid his cause, and he is not yet fully exposed. Interesting. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Back On The Lash 80/1 to win the National Back On The Lash has his big day in the Cheltenham Cross Country handicap each year, and it's rare for him to back up such an effort in the same season. A loveable horse but an improbable winner. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Punitive 80/1 to win the National Punitive was behind stablemate Gevrey on his final start for Henry De Bromhead last February but made a bright start for Gordon Elliott, including landing a 3m5f handicap at Fairyhouse in December but hasn't replicated that the last twice. He is too unreliable to trust in a competitive contest such as this. Look elsewhere. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Cape Gentleman 100/1 to win the National Cape Gentleman's jumping has been the downfall of an otherwise solid campaign over the last 18 months, and he has proven his versatility over various distances and disciplines. He hasn't given the impression that he is crying out for a test of stamina like this, though. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Battleoverdoyen 100/1 to win the National A once very useful chaser for Gordon Elliott, who has lost his way of late and has been disappointing four times when travelling from Ireland to the UK. Impossible to fancy unless he gets a private jet. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Recite A Prayer 100/1 to win the National He was well held in the Becher Handicap Chase and has shown little worthwhile form to think he can play a hand in the finish. It will take more than the magic of Willie Mullins to get him over the line. No chance. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Francky Du Berlais 100/1 to win the National Francky Du Berlais refused at the final fences in the Cross Country at the Cheltenham Festival and will make his fourth appearance over these fences (first in the National). He is exposed and would be a shock winner Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Defi Bleu 100/1 to win the National He will be well suited to this stamina test on the evidence of his recent runs beyond three miles at Punchestown and Cork this term and could outrun his lofty odds. He jumps well, which is a huge asset in this contest, but he is handicapped about right, and he is getting no younger at the age of ten, so he is passed over for win purposes. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds 1973 was the year that Red Rum scored his first of three Grand National wins. In 1974 he successfully defended his crown. Red Rum finished runner up in both 1975, 1976 but he returned to Aintree in 1977 to complete the historic treble. Gevrey 100/1 to win the National He has produced his very best during the spring months from March into April and was a big eye-catcher in the Plate Handicap over 2m4f at the Cheltenham Festival when a strong finishing fourth having come from further back than ideal. His only attempt beyond 2m5f was a fourth of seven at Perth in September, but he has now shaped as though this trip is worth a try. His overall form needs some work to be landing this, as his triple-digit odds suggest but don't underestimate him, there could be significant improvement to come. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Milan Native 100/1 to win the National A ten-year-old who pulled up in this contest last year when a 50/1 chance and has looked out of love with the game and is regressive this season. Impossible to fancy. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Born By The Sea 100/1 to win the National Beaten a combined distance of 148 lengths in his last four outings, and even on his best form, he would struggle in this company. Avoid. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Darrens Hope 100/1 to win the National She has claims on her best form from last season, but since the turn of the year, she has beaten just one rival home in four starts and failed to complete two of those--hardly the best prep for a race of this nature. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Secret Reprieve (pictured above) 100/1 to win the National He looked to have the world at his feet when landing the 2021 Welsh Grand National but has failed to reproduce that effort and has been poorly campaigned since then. He is no forlorn hope if on a going day, but his 2022 efforts suggest he won't be winning this. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Fakiera 150/1 to win the National He is only eight but in the doldrums at the moment and a Maiden over fences after ten starts. Impossible to fancy on his chase form. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds It was the closest finish in the 165 year history of the Grand National. A photo was needed to separate Neptune Collonges from Sunnyhillboy. It was deemed that Neptune Collonges had snatched victory by the slimmest of margins. Mortal 150/1 to win the National A once very useful chaser, but now aged eleven, signs of decline have been evident this season, and he has not won for two years - hard to suggest this is the time he will bounce back to his very best. Avoid. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Captain Cattistock 150/1 to win the National He stays longer than the mother-in-law and has a good strike rate over fences (5-20), but this is far deeper waters than he has been in, and this looks far too competitive to enhance that strike rate. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Fantastikas 150/1 to win the National Has 37 lengths to find with Corach Rambler on his Ultima Handicap run and has never convinced with his stamina over three miles, let alone this extreme test. A complete non-stayer. Latest Sportsbook Odds Latest Exchange Odds Big race verdict A tremendous renewal with plenty of classy sorts, including last year's winner Noble Yeats, who still has more to offer and will relish the return to Aintree and will surely be in the frame even off of this lofty weight. He is priced accordingly, as is your favourite Corach Rambler, whose claims are there for all to see after a fantastic Ultima Handicap victory--putting him ten pounds well in for this contest. However, the Grand National is an altogether different discipline, and he is not guaranteed to take to this test, so relying on the fact that he is "well handicapped" on his efforts over the conventional fences may prove costly for punters. He can be left alone at his short Sportsbook odds. Darasso, The Big Breakaway, Gaillard Du Mesnil, and Diol Ker must all be seriously considered. The average rating of the winner in this contest in the last nine years is 148, and one of the best-handicapped horses in this contest is surely Gavin Cromwell's 147-rated VANILLIER, who bounced right back to form at Fairyhouse. He is a second-season chaser whose jumping let him down during his novice season, but that is considerably better nowadays, and he remains lightly raced over fences. The likely yielding ground will see him to good effect, and the cheek-pieces have improved him the last twice, and this trip looks sure to suit. Next on the list is Mr Incredible, who has a big pot in him off of this rating of 145 and has left the impression there is plenty more to come. He stays very well; this has been his ultimate target all season, and his lightly raced profile is very attractive. The return to the better ground will see him in the best light, and he has excellent claims of hitting the frame. Dunboyne finished behind Mr Incredible in the Kim Muir but has to be of interest here, having run a similar race to the above, and he completes the shortlist. He is well over-priced at 66/1 at the time of writing and just lacked the pace to get involved in the Kim Muir, having come from a mile off of the pace. He is quirky, but we are yet to see the best of him, and he will travel smoothly through this contest and rates a good each-way play. My Grand National Prediction: Vanillier Mr Incredible Noble Yeats Dunboyne Capodanno Daryl Carter takes a look at the Grand National entries and provides his verdict. href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Grand%20National%20Runner-by-Runner%20Guide%3A%20Daryl%20Carter%20finds%20a%2066%2F1%20bet%20for%20the%20big%20one&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a Get the views of expert tipster Daryl Carter on the full 2023 Grand National field in our runner-by-runner guide to the big one at Aintree

Daryl takes a look at each runner with his in-depth guide to the Grand National
A Gordon Elliott runner is "well overpriced" at 66/1
Gavin Cromwell's grey stands out in the market href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Grand National</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>A Gordon Elliott runner is "well overpriced" at 66/1</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Gavin Cromwell's grey stands out in the market</strong></h3> </li> <hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Corach Rambler</h3> <h4>11/2f to win the National</h4> <p>A hot prospect for this contest, after having made history by winning back-to-back Ultima Handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival and is officially ten pounds well in the handicap. He had a Mildmay course win here at Aintree last year and has done nothing but progress since then.</p> <p>He is hard to pick holes in, but he did idle in the closing stages of the Ultima Handicap, and Aintree's long home straight would have to be a concern for backers. His hold-up racing style could cause problems in a field size such as this, and he will need plenty of luck in running.</p> <p>Still, he ticks plenty of boxes for this contest outside of his short price, and he will travel through this race looking like the winner for much of it, no doubt. Massive player.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Noble Yeats</h3> <h4>8/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Last year's winner will attempt to repeat the feat from a handicap rating of 166, and along with the previous year's runner-up, Any Second Now, he would be the highest-rated horse to win the Grand National in at least a decade.</p> <p>He does at least have age on his side over that rival, and this progressive eight-year-olds only run beyond 3m2f resulted in victory here. He has improved his form this season and has been crying out to go back out in distance signalled by his most recent strong finishing fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.</p> <p>He has strong claims despite the weight burden, and it would be a huge surprise should he not at least fill the frame.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Delta Work</h3> <h4>10/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He landed his second cross-country victory when outbattling stablemate Galvin at this year's Cheltenham Festival. He was an excellent third in this contest 12 months ago, having come from further back than ideal and is fairly handicapped on the balance of his form.</p> <p>He is a very useful horse on his day and is sure to give his running again off just one pound lower 12 months on, but he might prove vulnerable to a more progressive rival. He does, however, have rock-solid each-way claims.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Any Second Now</h3> <h4>12/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He is now 11 years old but was an excellent runner-up on his second attempt in this event last year to Noble Yeats and has been sparingly raced this season with this the ultimate target.</p> <p>He arrives on the back of a good victory at Navan over 2 1/2 miles, but the handicapper has dropped him in the weights despite the win. He will now officially run seven pounds out of the handicap off of a rating of 167 which is eight pounds higher than he was last year and 19 pounds higher than the average rated winner of this contest in the last nine years.</p> <p>He has a very stiff task, but it is ultra-reliable, and he clearly likes this venue. Given his weight, hitting the frame would be a big result for connections.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Longhouse Poet</h3> <h4>12/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Longhouse Poet travelled smoothly through this contest last term but lacked the pace in the closing stages and finished a creditable sixth. There's little reason to think he could enhance that positioning this year off of the same mark, but he is a strong traveller and another with solid place claims.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><p><img alt="Mr Incredible 1280 x 704.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Mr%20Incredible%201280%20x%20704.600x330.png" width="1280" height="704" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Mr Incredible (pictured above)</h3> <h4>12/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He ran a scorcher in the Kim Muir handicap at the Cheltenham Festival when given far too much to do from the rear of the field. A sloppy error at the final flight saw him lose momentum, but he picked up well to the line suggesting that a significant stamina test such as this would prove right up his street.</p> <p>He looks on a very workable rating of 145 (two pounds well in) on the latest evidence, and spring ground will see him to better effect than the soft he encountered on his latest outing.</p> <p>This is a progressive seven-year-old with untapped potential over extreme distances and has shown a touch of class when with his former handler Henry De Bromhead he is only going to improve now in the hands of Willie Mullins.</p> <p>He has a far bigger performance, and he makes plenty of appeal. Big, big player.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Gaillard Du Mesnil</h3> <h4>14/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He took advantage of being a second season Novice when scoring at the Cheltenham Festival in the National Hunt Chase and needed every yard of that 3m6f distance to get up and win.</p> <p>That run confirmed his stamina, and his effortless travelling style will be well suited to this contest. The British handicapper dropped him one pound for the effort, so he is effectively out of the handicap, but this distance could bring about further improvement, providing that race hasn't left a mark.</p> <p>If it hasn't, it's challenging to see him out of the frame with luck in running and aged just seven; there's surely more to come from him--sound claims.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Our Power</h3> <h4>16/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Has racked up two good victories this season, claiming some valuable prizes at Kempton and Ascot, and connections decided to skip Cheltenham in favour of this event.</p> <p>He has been kept fresh by design, having shown his best form after a break, but his stamina is no given, having clung on after hitting the front at Kempton last time, and he is likely to be found wanting at the business end.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><p><img alt="Galvin Delta Work 1280 x 853.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Galvin%20Delta%20Work%201280%20x%20853.600x400.png" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Galvin (pictured above)</h3> <h4>16/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He had looked regressive this season until the spark reignited when sent over the cross-country course at the Cheltenham Festival, and an excellent second-placed effort there to Delta Work now makes him of some interest.</p> <p>A former classy customer and a Grade 1 Savills Chase winner in 2021, he has stacks of stamina. His three efforts beyond 3m saw him score in the National Hunt Chase, a fourth in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup and the latest second in the Cross Country Chase.</p> <p>Surprisingly this is his first visit to the Liverpool venue in his career, but his small stature and hefty weight could be a cause for concern over these large fences.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Vanilier</h3> <h4>16/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He has generally struggled since winning the 2021 Albert Bartlett two seasons ago. His only win over fences came in a poorly contested Grade 2 novice event at Punchestown last season.</p> <p>He bounced right back to form with a fast-finishing second when chasing home the classy 157-rated Kemboy when attempting to give him eight pounds at Fairyhouse on his latest start.</p> <p>That was a cracking effort considering he would be 20 lb better off if meeting that rival in a handicap such as this. There's room for improvement in the jumping department, but he is starting to get his act together, and the recent fitting of the cheek-pieces has certainly helped.</p> <p>He comes good in the spring and will enjoy a quicker surface while he has left the impression there is a bigger performance in him. He looks like one of the better-treated runners in the field in handicapping terms off of a rating of 147, and he must have a big chance.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><p><img alt="Le Milos 1290 x 901.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Le%20Milos%201290%20x%20901.600x422.png" width="1280" height="901" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Le Milos (pictured above)</h3> <h4>16/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Dan Skelton trained and was an excellent winner of the Ladbroke Trophy at Newbury on his penultimate start and warmed up for this event with a second at Kelso, having looked a little rusty.</p> <p>This has been his target since Newbury, and he is a progressive young chaser, having won five of his ten starts over fences. There are nagging doubts over his stamina, having been collared late at Kelso, and he is likely to prove vulnerable to stronger stayers at the finish.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>The Big Dog</h3> <h4>20/1 to win the National</h4> <p>The Big Dog may be a ten-year-old, but he continues to run well and claimed third place in the Welsh National earlier this season. The softer the ground, the better for him, but it would be disappointing should younger legs not have the edge on him when push comes to shove in the finish - likeable sort, but not good enough.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Capodanno</h3> <h4>20/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Capadanno has a 50% strike rate when running on good or better ground and finished last season with a strong Champion Novice Chase victory at Punchestown. He has only been seen once this term over 2 1/2 miles when second to owner-mate Janadil.</p> <p>However, that was a trip short of his best, and he was returning from a seasonal break, so that run should have put him spot-on for this contest. He is only a seven-year-old and very lightly raced after just six career starts over fences and has come good in the spring.</p> <p>He makes an appeal at big odds for a master trainer in Willie Mullins, and the suspicion is there is a more considerable effort in him yet. Fair claims.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Lifetime Ambition</h3> <h4>20/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Capadanno and The Big Dog outstayed Jessica Harrington's Irish raider on the last two occasions he attempted three miles and now has an uphill task to turn the form around with those over this extreme distance. His jumping can be a cause for concern, but it's the distance that will likely see him beaten here--little chance.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Aint That A Shame</h3> <h4>25/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He represents the excellent Henry De Bromhead, who won this two years ago with Minella Times and will likely be the choice of Racheal Blackmore.</p> <p>He travelled strongly and ran well in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December and returned from a short break with a bloodless victory at Gowren Park 35 days ago over 2 1/2 miles.</p> <p>He is very lightly raced for a nine-year-old and is open to significant improvement, but whether that improvement comes at this extreme distance remains the question.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Fury Road</h3> <h4>25/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Fury Road has a very in-and-out profile, and it is challenging to back him with any confidence, particularly going beyond three miles for the first time in his career.</p> <p>He is just 1-8 over three miles under rules, and his sole victory came in first-time cheek-pieces, so he would only pique the interest should connections decide to switch his headgear to the blinkers.</p> <p>He ran well enough here in a Novice Chase behind the smart Ahoy Senor at this meeting last term over the conventional fences, but it's a guessing game of what to expect from him. Risky.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Royal Pagaille</h3> <h4>33/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Royale Pagaille has already proven his ability to carry a big weight to success when landing the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase in January 2022. His lofty rating of 163 should prove no barrier to success here.</p> <p>However, he is best known for his exploits on deep ground, and he has found the top level all too much in the past 12 months.</p> <p>This is a totally different test from what he has been used to, and with no experience over the national fences and the prospect of quick spring ground, it's hard to make strong claims for the nine-year-old. He would be a surprise winner.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Carefully Selected</h3> <h4>33/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Willie Mullins' 11-year-old got back to winning ways at Gowran Park when scoring in the Thyestes Chase on his penultimate start but found the competition all too hot when attempting to back that up in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse last time.</p> <p>He is lightly raced but would be a surprise winner with his big target of the season been and gone, while the career-best needed is probably an unfair ask of the older horse.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><blockquote> <p><strong>Favourites have just a 15% win rate in the Randox Health Grand National.</strong></p> </blockquote><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Coko Beach</h3> <h4>33/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Coko Beach likely did too much too soon in this race last year when making the running and only managing a well-beaten eighth, but he comes into this contest in much better form this time, having scored in the Punchestown Grand National Trial by five lengths.</p> <p>The slight concern is that he does run the Punchestown track well, and backing up that effort elsewhere has been an issue in the past. Still, he is only eight years old, and there could be further progress in him, but he lacks the class of some of these and his claims aren't overly compelling.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Velvet Elvis</h3> <h4>33/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He has not been harshly treated by the British handicapper and has faced some tough tasks this season in Ireland but acquitted himself well.</p> <p>However, many of those good efforts have come in smaller fields, and this scenario may not be a good fit. He found little for pressure in the Irish National last term, and his jumping can be a little scrappy for a contest like this.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Envoi Allen</h3> <h4>40/1 to win the National</h4> <p>A classy sort and a three-time Cheltenham Festival winner, but this stamina test is surely a step too far. He was a game-winner of the Ryanair Chase on his latest outing over 2m4f, and he has won a Grade 1 contest over 3m, but that race was so slowly run that it hardly confirmed his stamina. I would be astonished if he won this contest. Non-stayer.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><p><img alt="Sam Brown 1280 x 865.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sam%20Brown%201280%20x%20865.600x407.png" width="1280" height="868" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Sam Brown (pictured above)</h3> <h4>40/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Sam Brown has not proven the most reliable but has had some tough tasks in good company this season, and his excellent third in the Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby suggests he is not as dependent on soft ground as first thought.</p> <p>He needs to prove his stamina for this distance, but he was an emphatic winner at this meeting last year in a strong handicap over three miles, and he is very lightly raced for an 11-year-old, having had issues earlier in his career. He is not one totally to write off, but he doesn't look like a winner in waiting.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Darasso</h3> <h4>40/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Darasso has winning form over various distances, but he was a big eye-catcher in the Kerry National Handicap over 3m in September, finishing to good effect.</p> <p>Despite having form on soft ground, his best efforts have come on yielding or better, and the combination of good ground and this extreme distance could see him to good effect. He is a dark horse and one not to underestimate.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>The Shunter</h3> <h4>40/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Proved disappointing on his latest effort at Kelso when well behind Le Milos and has looked like a regressive ten-year-old. Highly unlikely to stay this distance having failed to see out the three miles on the first attempt latest. No chance.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><p><img alt="Eva's Oskar 1280 x 845.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Eva's%20Oskar%201280%20x%20845.600x368.png" width="1280" height="786" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Eva's Oskar (pictured above)</h3> <h4>40/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He ran with extreme credit at Newcastle over 4m last time and is ultra-reliable. He only found Corach Rambler two lengths too good at Cheltenham in December 2021, and the market has been too quick to dismiss him.</p> <p>He does save his best for Cheltenham, but he has left the impression there is a big pot in him. He may find himself out of his depth against some top-notch performers, but it wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see him claim a place should he take to these fences. Each-way claims.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Roi Mage</h3> <h4>40/1 to win the National</h4> <p>The eleven-year-old has a great attitude but probably has his best days behind him, and he doesn't look particularly well-treated off of this rating of 149. Smaller fields look like his forte, and he would go down as an unlikely winner.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Fortescue</h3> <h4>40/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Fortescue was only a 28/1 chance for this contest last year when unseating at the fourth last when out of contention, and he was better than the bare result in the Grand National Trial at Haydock on his latest start.</p> <p>Still, this is an uphill task for the nine-year-old despite having a good fourth under his belt in the Becher Chase over 3m2f. He could outrun his odds but is not the most obvious of winners.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><blockquote> <p><strong>465 yards is the distance between the last fence and the winning post!</strong></p> </blockquote><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>The Big Breakaway</h3> <h4>50/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He was last seen pulling up in the Ultima Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, but this galloping track is probably more up his street. He ran a career-best at Chepstow on his penultimate start to finish runner-up in the Welsh Grand National, and although it seems he has been around forever, he is still only eight.</p> <p>He has been more miss than hit in the last 12 months, but his finishing effort at Chepstow suggests this extreme stamina test will suit, and he is no forlorn hope as the market suggests. Big player if bouncing back from Cheltenham.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Dunboyne</h3> <h4>50/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Dunboyne is not one to trust fully, but he has shown glimmers of promise in selective starts, and if he is on a going day today, an improvement could be forthcoming.</p> <p>He has a bit to find with a few of these, but his short-head second to Carefully Selected in the Thyestes Chase on his penultimate start suggests stamina won't be an issue.</p> <p>He was tenderly handled on his latest start once his chance had gone, but there was a moment where he picked up quite takingly, and he gave off similar vibes to that of last year's winner Noble Yeats. Most of his career has been spent over trips too short, and he is a lively outsider.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Minella Trump</h3> <h4>50/1 to win the National</h4> <p>A northern raider with a prolific strike rate scoring in eight of his 12 chase starts, but he has been expertly placed by his master trainer Donald McCain in far weaker contests than this, and today is a whole different ball game. No chance.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Gin On Lime</h3> <h4>50/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Gin On Lime got no further than the second when a 16/1 chance for the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but she caught the eye back at Listowel in September on her first attempt at three miles in first-time cheek-pieces.</p> <p>She will appreciate the return to spring ground, but she needs to raise her game considerably to mix it with some of these, and she is not a sure-fire stayer.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Hill Sixteen</h3> <h4>50/1 to win the National</h4> <p>A ten-year-old who showed up well for a long way in the Becher Chase over these fences in December but failed to see out the 3m2f distance on that occasion.</p> <p>That performance was a far cry away from his excellent nose second to Snow Leopardess in the same race in 2021, and he looks to be showing signs of decline, having run poorly on his first start after a wind operation at Kelso latest. Vulnerable to improving horses.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><blockquote> <p><strong>63% of horses will not complete the course that has 30 fences to be jumped.</strong></p> </blockquote><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Mister Coffey</h3> <h4>50/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Mister Coffey represents powerhouse yard Nicky Henderson who has this race missing from his exceptional CV, but his representative could only manage third in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.</p> <p>A rating of 145 back in a handicap here is not beyond him, but the concern is that he failed to take to these fences in the Topham Chase on this card last year despite being heavily backed into favouritism.</p> <p>He could be an each-way player, but he lacks a change of gear and is hard to recommend in this discipline, having cost punters plenty of cash already. Risky.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Escaria Ten</h3> <h4>66/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He finished ninth in this race last year, beaten 75 lengths, and has become an exposed chaser with a strike rate of just 1-11 over fences. Given his early promise, he has been frustrating in the main, and it would be a shock to see a jolt of improvement to win this--little chance.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Diol Ker</h3> <h4>66/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Noel Meade's runner is fairly treated on the balance of his form and caught the eye with a strong finishing effort in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December in first-time blinkers.</p> <p>That headgear didn't have the same effect next time when hampered by a faller mid-race at Punchestown, but it would be folly to write him off on that basis. It's hard to find many negatives with one at such big odds if on a going day, and he is one of the likelier outsiders.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>A Wave Of The Sea</h3> <h4>66/1 to win the National</h4> <p>A Wave Of The Sea has been highly tried for a seven-year-old with 37 races under his belt and has never won beyond 2m4f. His stamina has to be a big question mark - little chance</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><p><img alt="Aintree runners at fence inc Tiger Roll right 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Aintree%20runners%20at%20fence%20inc%20Tiger%20Roll%20right%201280.600x338.jpg" width="4743" height="2668" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Enjoy D'allen</h3> <h4>66/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He got no further than the first in this contest last year when unseating his rider, but a few quietly fancied him. It's very hard to have any confidence in his current run of form this time, and he has not won since January 2021.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Cloudy Glen</h3> <h4>66/1 to win the National</h4> <p>A really likeable sort who returned to action with an excellent third to Quick Wave in the Grand National Trial at Haydock when travelling like the winner for much of the contest.</p> <p>Typically he failed to reproduce that performance next time in the Ultima Handicap, confirming that he is best when fresh when running off a break. He has a stiff task in this company.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Gabby's Cross</h3> <h4>66/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Gabby's Cross is another representative of Henry De Bromhead and has given the impression that he has a good pot in him this season. He has caught the eye staying on in three-mile contests, but most of them have been very steadily run, and the only time he got a true test of stamina at three miles, he was well held. Still, the return to a sounder surface will only aid his cause, and he is not yet fully exposed. Interesting.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Back On The Lash</h3> <h4>80/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Back On The Lash has his big day in the Cheltenham Cross Country handicap each year, and it's rare for him to back up such an effort in the same season. A loveable horse but an improbable winner.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Punitive</h3> <h4>80/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Punitive was behind stablemate Gevrey on his final start for Henry De Bromhead last February but made a bright start for Gordon Elliott, including landing a 3m5f handicap at Fairyhouse in December but hasn't replicated that the last twice. He is too unreliable to trust in a competitive contest such as this. Look elsewhere.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Cape Gentleman</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Cape Gentleman's jumping has been the downfall of an otherwise solid campaign over the last 18 months, and he has proven his versatility over various distances and disciplines. He hasn't given the impression that he is crying out for a test of stamina like this, though.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Battleoverdoyen</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>A once very useful chaser for Gordon Elliott, who has lost his way of late and has been disappointing four times when travelling from Ireland to the UK. Impossible to fancy unless he gets a private jet.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Recite A Prayer</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He was well held in the Becher Handicap Chase and has shown little worthwhile form to think he can play a hand in the finish. It will take more than the magic of Willie Mullins to get him over the line. No chance.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Francky Du Berlais</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Francky Du Berlais refused at the final fences in the Cross Country at the Cheltenham Festival and will make his fourth appearance over these fences (first in the National). He is exposed and would be a shock winner</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Defi Bleu</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He will be well suited to this stamina test on the evidence of his recent runs beyond three miles at Punchestown and Cork this term and could outrun his lofty odds. He jumps well, which is a huge asset in this contest, but he is handicapped about right, and he is getting no younger at the age of ten, so he is passed over for win purposes.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><blockquote> <p><strong>1973 was the year that Red Rum scored his first of three Grand National wins. In 1974 he successfully defended his crown. Red Rum finished runner up in both 1975, 1976 but he returned to Aintree in 1977 to complete the historic treble. </strong></p> </blockquote><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Gevrey</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He has produced his very best during the spring months from March into April and was a big eye-catcher in the Plate Handicap over 2m4f at the Cheltenham Festival when a strong finishing fourth having come from further back than ideal.</p> <p>His only attempt beyond 2m5f was a fourth of seven at Perth in September, but he has now shaped as though this trip is worth a try. His overall form needs some work to be landing this, as his triple-digit odds suggest but don't underestimate him, there could be significant improvement to come.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Milan Native</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>A ten-year-old who pulled up in this contest last year when a 50/1 chance and has looked out of love with the game and is regressive this season. Impossible to fancy.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Born By The Sea</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Beaten a combined distance of 148 lengths in his last four outings, and even on his best form, he would struggle in this company. Avoid.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Darrens Hope</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>She has claims on her best form from last season, but since the turn of the year, she has beaten just one rival home in four starts and failed to complete two of those--hardly the best prep for a race of this nature.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><p><img alt="Secret Reprieve 1280 x 818.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Secret%20Reprieve%201280%20x%20818.600x383.png" width="1280" height="818" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Secret Reprieve (pictured above)</h3> <h4>100/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He looked to have the world at his feet when landing the 2021 Welsh Grand National but has failed to reproduce that effort and has been poorly campaigned since then. He is no forlorn hope if on a going day, but his 2022 efforts suggest he won't be winning this.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Fakiera</h3> <h4>150/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He is only eight but in the doldrums at the moment and a Maiden over fences after ten starts. Impossible to fancy on his chase form.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><blockquote> <p><strong>It was the closest finish in the 165 year history of the Grand National. A photo was needed to separate Neptune Collonges from Sunnyhillboy. It was deemed that Neptune Collonges had snatched victory by the slimmest of margins.</strong></p> </blockquote><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Mortal</h3> <h4>150/1 to win the National</h4> <p>A once very useful chaser, but now aged eleven, signs of decline have been evident this season, and he has not won for two years - hard to suggest this is the time he will bounce back to his very best. Avoid.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Captain Cattistock</h3> <h4>150/1 to win the National</h4> <p>He stays longer than the mother-in-law and has a good strike rate over fences (5-20), but this is far deeper waters than he has been in, and this looks far too competitive to enhance that strike rate.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Fantastikas</h3> <h4>150/1 to win the National</h4> <p>Has 37 lengths to find with Corach Rambler on his Ultima Handicap run and has never convinced with his stamina over three miles, let alone this extreme test. A complete non-stayer.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Latest Sportsbook Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110?nodeId=31440762">Latest Exchange Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><h2>Big race verdict</h2><p></p><p>A tremendous renewal with plenty of classy sorts, including last year's winner <strong>Noble Yeats,</strong> who still has more to offer and will relish the return to Aintree and will surely be in the frame even off of this lofty weight.</p><p>He is priced accordingly, as is your favourite <strong>Corach Rambler</strong>, whose claims are there for all to see after a fantastic Ultima Handicap victory--putting him ten pounds well in for this contest.</p><p>However, the Grand National is an altogether different discipline, and he is not guaranteed to take to this test, so relying on the fact that he is "well handicapped" on his efforts over the conventional fences may prove costly for punters.</p><p>He can be left alone at his short Sportsbook odds. Darasso, The Big Breakaway, Gaillard Du Mesnil, and Diol Ker must all be seriously considered.</p><p>The average rating of the winner in this contest in the last nine years is 148, and one of the best-handicapped horses in this contest is surely Gavin Cromwell's 147-rated <strong>VANILLIER</strong>, who bounced right back to form at Fairyhouse.</p><p>He is a second-season chaser whose jumping let him down during his novice season, but that is considerably better nowadays, and he remains lightly raced over fences. The likely yielding ground will see him to good effect, and the cheek-pieces have improved him the last twice, and this trip looks sure to suit.</p><p>Next on the list is <strong>Mr Incredible</strong>, who has a big pot in him off of this rating of 145 and has left the impression there is plenty more to come. He stays very well; this has been <strong>his ultimate target all season</strong>, and his lightly raced profile is very attractive. The return to the better ground will see him in the best light, and he has <strong>excellent claims</strong> of hitting the frame.</p><p><strong>Dunboyne </strong>finished behind Mr Incredible in the Kim Muir but has to be of interest here, having run a similar race to the above, and he completes the shortlist.</p><p>He is well over-priced at 66/1 at the time of writing and just lacked the pace to get involved in the Kim Muir, having come from a mile off of the pace. He is quirky, but we are <strong>yet to see the best of him</strong>, and he will travel smoothly through this contest and rates a good each-way play.</p><h3><strong>My Grand National Prediction:</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><ol> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901&_gl=1*1lk4mub*_ga*MTEwMzc2MDU0LjE2NzYzNzg0NDk.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MDUxOTgwNy4yNDU2LjEuMTY4MDUxOTgxNS41Mi4wLjA." target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Vanillier</strong></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901&_gl=1*1lk4mub*_ga*MTEwMzc2MDU0LjE2NzYzNzg0NDk.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MDUxOTgwNy4yNDU2LjEuMTY4MDUxOTgxNS41Mi4wLjA." target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Mr Incredible</strong></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901&_gl=1*1lk4mub*_ga*MTEwMzc2MDU0LjE2NzYzNzg0NDk.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MDUxOTgwNy4yNDU2LjEuMTY4MDUxOTgxNS41Mi4wLjA." target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Noble Yeats</strong></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1108&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901&_gl=1*1lk4mub*_ga*MTEwMzc2MDU0LjE2NzYzNzg0NDk.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MDUxOTgwNy4yNDU2LjEuMTY4MDUxOTgxNS41Mi4wLjA." target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Dunboyne</strong></a></li> <li><a Extra Place Races!

The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets.

Recommended bets

Back Vanillier to win the Grand National at 16/1
Back Mr Incredible to win the Grand National at 12/1
Back Dunboyne each-way in the Grand National at 66/1 The Masters
Football
Racing
Cricket