Two tips for Grand National day from Kevin Blake

Kev fancies Flooring Porter to resume winning ways

Galvin selected to win the big one after promising Cheltenham run

Here we go! In our mad world of horse racing, there is no challenge quite like trying to find the winner of the Grand National at Aintree.

It is a puzzle that has transfixed millions of people for decades and the attraction of it is the difficulty. No matter how skilled and experienced the judge, finding the winner of the Grand National remains one of the greatest thrills in the game.

Back Porter to floor Liverpool Hurdle rivals

Flooring Porter - 15:35 Aintree

Before moving onto the main event, one makes appeal to me in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (15:35) in the shape of the Gavin Cromwell-trained Flooring Porter.

No. 4 Flooring Porter (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

The eight-year-old isn't without his quirks, but he is without question one of the most talented staying hurdlers in training having won the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021 and 2022.

While Flooring Porter failed to complete the hat-trick in this year's race, there were mitigating factors. It is well publicised that he had a significantly interrupted preparation and it was a rush to get him to Cheltenham.

Considering that preparation, it was a surprise to see Danny Mullins being quite aggressive from the front considering more measured front-running tactics had been utilised in previous years. Despite this, Flooring Porter stuck to his task really well and was beaten just 3½ lengths.

He can be expected to come on from that run and he won't need to improve much to return to winning ways in this contest.

Back Flooring Porter to Win 15:35 Aintree 4/1

Looks sure to improve from Cheltenham

Galvin - 17:15 Aintree

Onto the big one, the Randox Grand National (17:15). The race has always been impossibly competitive, but the modern era of the race has arguably seen the competition levels lifted to an all-time high.

A greater depth of high-class horses now contest it and the jumping test isn't nearly as extreme as it once was which results in more horses being competitive for longer. As a result of the changes to it, some of the old reliable means to narrow down the field are not as applicable as they once were, so finding the winner is perhaps even more difficult than ever.

Now, with my excuses already on paper, the one I am selecting is the Gordon Elliott-trained Galvin.

No. 3 Galvin (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 166

He has long appealed as being a Grand National prospect, but he took his connections by surprise in proving to be good enough to compete at the highest level, beating A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December 2021 and not being beaten that far in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival later that season.

While Galvin looked close to as good as ever when making a winning return at Punchestown earlier this season, an issue emerged with his back that required surgery to fix it.

The recovery from that procedure meant that his preparation for the Cheltenham Festival was rushed and considering that, he ran a huge race to finish second to Delta Work in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase.

He seems sure to improve from that run and while he has plenty of weight to carry, he has earned it, and it wouldn't at all surprise if he runs a big race.