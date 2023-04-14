</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-newcastle-in-form-strikers-can-land-8/1-bet-builder-130423-719.html">Aston Villa v Newcastle: In-form strikers can land 8/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-this-weekend-priced-from-11-10-to-a-14-1-bet-builde-130423-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets this weekend priced from 11/10 to a 14/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/middlesbrough-v-norwich-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-riverside-110423-766.html">Middlesbrough v Norwich: Entertainment expected at The Riverside</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Grand National</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html">Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-free-bet-offers-extra-places-a-rachael-blackmore-superboosts-and-more-for-the-big-day-at-aintree-140423-205.html">Grand National 2023: Free bet offers, extra places and a Rachael Blackmore Superboost for the big day at Aintree </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-tony-calvin-adds-fresh-84-1-shot-to-grand-national-bets-140423-166.html">Aintree Tips: Tony Calvin chasing Grand National glory once again with two big odds bets </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Grand National</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/">Racecards</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-festival-2023-betting-guide-antepost-tips-and-everything-you-need-to-know-060423-200.html">Grand National Festival 2023: Everything you need to know in our must-see guide</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html">Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-tony-calvin-adds-fresh-84-1-shot-to-grand-national-bets-140423-166.html">Aintree Tips: Tony Calvin chasing Grand National glory once again with two big odds bets </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-day-3-runners-aint-that-a-shame-the-headline-runner-on-grand-national-saturday-130423-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore Day 3 Runners: Ain't That A Shame the headline runner on Grand National Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-in-play-tips--big-drifter-lowry-added-to-the-portfolio-130423-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hovland out in front again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-long-odds-golf-tips-is-svensson-set-for-another-sea-island-success-110423-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Is Svensson set for another Sea Island success? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-swerve-the-masters-contenders-at-harbour-town-100423-167.html">RBC Heritage: Swerve the Masters contenders at Harbour Town </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-punjab-kings-tips-punjab-top-bat-options-at-big-prices-140423-206.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings Tips: Punjab top bat options at big prices </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-first-t20-tips-hosts-can-rack-up-the-runs-130423-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand First T20 Tips: Hosts can rack up the runs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-finishers-to-make-hay-at-eden-gardens-120423-171.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Finishers to make hay at Eden Gardens</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-5-tips-wide-open-tournament-after-djokovic-exit-140423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day 5 Tips: Wide open tournament after Djokovic exit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-four-tips-rublev-price-attractive-against-khachanov-130423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Four Tips: Rublev price attractive against Khachanov</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-three-tips-continue-to-oppose-zverev-with-bautista-agut-undervalued-120423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Three Tips: Continue to oppose Zverev with Bautista-Agut undervalued</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Grand National.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Grand National Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Aintree Racing Tips: Kevin Blake is going for a 20/1 shot in the Grand National</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-blake/">Kevin Blake</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-14">14 April 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Aintree Racing Tips: Kevin Blake is going for a 20/1 shot in the Grand National", "name": "Aintree Racing Tips: Kevin Blake is going for a 20/1 shot in the Grand National", "description": "Kevin Blake loves nothing more than trying to unravel the puzzle of the Grand National, and this year he has landed on a 20/1 shot in the hope of a successfu...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-14T16:27:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-14T16:10:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Kevin Blake loves nothing more than trying to unravel the puzzle of the Grand National, and this year he has landed on a 20/1 shot in the hope of a successful tip... Two tips for Grand National day from Kevin Blake Kev fancies Flooring Porter to resume winning ways Galvin selected to win the big one after promising Cheltenham run Here we go! In our mad world of horse racing, there is no challenge quite like trying to find the winner of the Grand National at Aintree. It is a puzzle that has transfixed millions of people for decades and the attraction of it is the difficulty. No matter how skilled and experienced the judge, finding the winner of the Grand National remains one of the greatest thrills in the game. Back Porter to floor Liverpool Hurdle rivals Flooring Porter - 15:35 Aintree Before moving onto the main event, one makes appeal to me in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (15:35) in the shape of the Gavin Cromwell-trained Flooring Porter. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/4/#flooring-porter-ire" title=""] The eight-year-old isn't without his quirks, but he is without question one of the most talented staying hurdlers in training having won the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021 and 2022. While Flooring Porter failed to complete the hat-trick in this year's race, there were mitigating factors. It is well publicised that he had a significantly interrupted preparation and it was a rush to get him to Cheltenham. Considering that preparation, it was a surprise to see Danny Mullins being quite aggressive from the front considering more measured front-running tactics had been utilised in previous years. Despite this, Flooring Porter stuck to his task really well and was beaten just 3½ lengths. He can be expected to come on from that run and he won't need to improve much to return to winning ways in this contest. Back Flooring Porter to Win 15:35 Aintree 4/1 Looks sure to improve from Cheltenham Galvin - 17:15 Aintree Onto the big one, the Randox Grand National (17:15). The race has always been impossibly competitive, but the modern era of the race has arguably seen the competition levels lifted to an all-time high. A greater depth of high-class horses now contest it and the jumping test isn't nearly as extreme as it once was which results in more horses being competitive for longer. As a result of the changes to it, some of the old reliable means to narrow down the field are not as applicable as they once were, so finding the winner is perhaps even more difficult than ever. Now, with my excuses already on paper, the one I am selecting is the Gordon Elliott-trained Galvin. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#galvin-ire" title=""] He has long appealed as being a Grand National prospect, but he took his connections by surprise in proving to be good enough to compete at the highest level, beating A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December 2021 and not being beaten that far in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival later that season. While Galvin looked close to as good as ever when making a winning return at Punchestown earlier this season, an issue emerged with his back that required surgery to fix it. The recovery from that procedure meant that his preparation for the Cheltenham Festival was rushed and considering that, he ran a huge race to finish second to Delta Work in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase. He seems sure to improve from that run and while he has plenty of weight to carry, he has earned it, and it wouldn't at all surprise if he runs a big race. Back Galvin, Each/Way 6 Places, in Grand National @ 20/1 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kevin Blake Aintree.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kevin Blake Aintree.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kevin Blake Aintree.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Blake", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_blake" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kevin Blake Aintree.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kevin Blake Aintree.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kevin Blake Aintree.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kevin Blake Aintree.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair Tipster Kevin Blake"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Kevin Blake likes a 20/1 shot in Saturday's Grand National</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681575300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394401" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681575300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394401">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Aintree%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Kevin%20Blake%20is%20going%20for%20a%2020%2F1%20shot%20in%20the%20Grand%20National&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html&text=Aintree%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Kevin%20Blake%20is%20going%20for%20a%2020%2F1%20shot%20in%20the%20Grand%20National" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Kevin Blake loves nothing more than trying to unravel the puzzle of the Grand National, and this year he has landed on a 20/1 shot in the hope of a successful tip...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Two tips for Grand National day from Kevin Blake</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Kev fancies Flooring Porter to resume winning ways</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Galvin selected to win the big one after promising Cheltenham run</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here we go! In our mad world of horse racing, there is no challenge quite like trying to find the winner of the <strong>Grand National at Aintree</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is a puzzle that has transfixed millions of people for decades and the attraction of it is the difficulty. No matter how skilled and experienced the judge, finding the winner of the Grand National remains <strong>one of the greatest thrills in the game</strong>. </span></p><h2><strong>Back Porter to floor Liverpool Hurdle rivals</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681569300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394336"><strong>Flooring Porter - 15:35 Aintree</strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Before moving onto the main event, one makes appeal to me in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681569300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394336">JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (15:35)</a> in the shape of the Gavin Cromwell-trained <strong>Flooring Porter</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="flooring-porter-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/4/#flooring-porter-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/flooring-porter-ire/000000508935/">Flooring Porter (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00858638.png" alt="Flooring Porter Syndicate silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32267008&bssId=25013912&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356394336&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681569300000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831750">6.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gavin-patrick-cromwell-ireland/000000028571/">Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/d-e-mullins/000000014459/">D. E. Mullins</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The eight-year-old isn't without his quirks, but he is without question <strong>one of the most talented staying hurdlers in training</strong> having won the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021 and 2022.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Flooring Porter failed to complete the hat-trick in this year's race, there were mitigating factors. It is well publicised that he had a significantly interrupted preparation and it was a rush to get him to Cheltenham. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Considering that preparation, it was a surprise to see <strong>Danny Mullins</strong> being quite aggressive from the front considering more measured front-running tactics had been utilised in previous years. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite this, Flooring Porter stuck to his task really well and was beaten just 3½ lengths.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>He can be expected to come on from that run</strong> and he won't need to improve much to return to winning ways in this contest.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Flooring Porter to Win 15:35 Aintree</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681569300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394336" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><h2><strong>Looks sure to improve from Cheltenham</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681575300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394401">Galvin - 17:15 Aintree</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Onto the big one, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681575300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394401">Randox Grand National (17:15)</a>. The race has always been impossibly competitive, but the modern era of the race has arguably seen the competition levels lifted to an all-time high.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A greater depth of high-class horses now contest it and the jumping test isn't nearly as extreme as it once was which results in more horses being <strong>competitive for longer</strong>. As a result of the changes to it, some of the old reliable means to narrow down the field are not as applicable as they once were, so finding the winner is perhaps <strong>even more difficult than ever</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Now, with my excuses already on paper, the one I am selecting is the Gordon Elliott-trained <strong>Galvin</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="galvin-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#galvin-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/galvin-ire/000000484574/">Galvin (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00017452.png" alt="Mr R. A. Bartlett silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32267008&bssId=19629450&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356394401&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681575300000">18/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766">30</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gordon-elliott-ireland/000000042535/">Gordon Elliott, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/davy-russell/000000013448/">Davy Russell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 166</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He has long appealed as being a Grand National prospect, but he took his connections by surprise in proving to be <strong>good enough to compete at the highest level</strong>, beating A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December 2021 and not being beaten that far in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival later that season.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Galvin looked close to as good as ever when making a winning return at Punchestown earlier this season, an issue emerged with his back that required surgery to fix it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The recovery from that procedure meant that his preparation for the Cheltenham Festival was rushed and considering that, <strong>he ran a huge race</strong> to finish second to Delta Work in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He seems <strong>sure to improve from that run</strong> and while he has plenty of weight to carry, he has earned it, and it wouldn't at all surprise if he runs a big race.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Galvin, Each/Way 6 Places, in Grand National @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681575300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394401" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">20/1</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name"><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKHRB10G10STAT&_gl=1*b7e0sa*_ga*MTEwMzc2MDU0LjE2NzYzNzg0NDk.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MTMxMDgxOS4yNDgxLjEuMTY4MTMxNDM2Ny40OS4wLjA." target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet £10 Get £10 at Aintree</a>!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Get a £10 free bet when you bet £10 on racing multiples with the Betfair Sportsbook on UK&Ire action. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKHRB10G10STAT&_gl=1*10ukdpm*_ga*MTM5Mzg5ODE4Mi4xNTYzNTI5NjIz*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MTQ5MDE0Ni4yMzc1LjEuMTY4MTQ5MTYyNS4yMC4wLjA.">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681569300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394336"><strong>Back Flooring Porter to Win 15:35 Aintree @ 4/1</strong></a><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681575300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394401">Back Galvin e/w 6 places in 17:15 Aintree @ 20/1</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681575300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394401" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32267008&raceTime=1681575300000&dayToSearch=20230415&marketId=924.356394401">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Aintree%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Kevin%20Blake%20is%20going%20for%20a%2020%2F1%20shot%20in%20the%20Grand%20National&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Faintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html&text=Aintree%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Kevin%20Blake%20is%20going%20for%20a%2020%2F1%20shot%20in%20the%20Grand%20National" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html">Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grand National 1280 x 905.450x318.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Grand%20National%201280%20x%20905.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-free-bet-offers-extra-places-a-rachael-blackmore-superboosts-and-more-for-the-big-day-at-aintree-140423-205.html">Grand National 2023: Free bet offers, extra places and a Rachael Blackmore Superboost for the big day at Aintree </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/rachael blackmore betfair long shot on track 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael%20blackmore%20betfair%20long%20shot%20on%20track%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-tony-calvin-adds-fresh-84-1-shot-to-grand-national-bets-140423-166.html">Aintree Tips: Tony Calvin chasing Grand National glory once again with two big odds bets </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Grand National fence.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Grand%20National%20fence.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-naps-five-tips-from-our-writers-ahead-of-aintrees-feature-race-140423-1057.html">Grand National NAPs: Five tips from our writers ahead of Aintree's feature race</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Aintree field and stand.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Aintree%20field%20and%20stand.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-day-three-cheat-sheet-the-best-bets-for-the-grand-national-140423-204.html">Aintree Racing Tips Day 3 Cheat Sheet: The best bets for Grand National day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Aintree big field at fence.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Aintree%20big%20field%20at%20fence.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-springwell-bay-looks-a-big-price-140423-790.html">Aintree Racing Tips: Springwell Bay looks a big price</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/a6bcbb60982212ca7b587d888454e4369992c30d.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/a6bcbb60982212ca7b587d888454e4369992c30d.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">More Grand National Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class="active "> Grand National Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659795;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250HorseRacing/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&cachebuster=1681505775" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659795;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659795;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250HorseRacing/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Aintree Festival betting
Grand National Antepost betting
Horse Racing betting
Aintree Welcome Offer
Horse Racing Education
Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing
Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading
How to bet in-running on Horse Racing
How to spot a 'steamer' in a race
What is each-way betting?
The basics of Horse Racing betting
Timeform Knowledge
Ante-Post Betting Advice
Pool Betting & Placepot Advice
Each Way & Place Betting Advice
Staking and the Kelly Criterion
Horse Racing Probability Advice
How to read a Horse race
How to use Timeform Ratings
How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting
US Track Guides
Charles Town Track Guide
Delta Downs Track Guide
Emerald Downs Track Guide
Evangeline Downs Track Guide
Fort Erie Track Guide
Hawthorne Track Guide
Louisiana Downs Track Guide
Meadowlands Track Guide
Monmouth Park Track Guide
Mountaineer Park Track Guide
Penn National Track Guide
Prairie Meadows Track Track
Presque Isle Downs Track Guide
Remington Park Track Guide
Ruidoso Downs Track Guide
Sam Houston Race Park Track Guide
Turfway Park Track Guide
Will Rogers Downs Track Guide
Woodbine Track Guide
Zia Park Track Guide
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Horse Racing
Grand National Tips
Aintree Racing Tips: Kevin Blake is going for a 20/1 shot in the Grand National
Football
Grand National
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket