Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Newmarket July Meeting Day 3, Ascot and York

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Owen Burrows' three-year-old retains plenty of potential having made just three career starts and he ran a fine race pitched into Group 3 company when fourth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. Considering his relative inexperience, he shaped better than the bare result that day having been asked to come from further back than most.

That came on the back of him winning the first two starts of his career in novice company and he could prove to be leniently treated on his first start in a handicap from an opening mark of 98.

Recommended Bet Back Remmooz to Win 14:00 York SBK 3/1

8 (8) Run Boy Run J: George Wood

George Wood T: Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer F: 413-22429 SBK 13/2

EXC 10

Those looking for a bigger price may consider Run Boy Run who boasts form figures at this venue of 2211 and invariably goes well for George Wood. The four-year-old emerged with credit from the Buckingham Palace Stakes as he comfortably led home his side of the track, but was undone by those draw high who filled the first seven places.

Needless to say, stall two totally compromised the chances of victory for the son of Rajasinghe that day but he is better berthed here and he wasn't actually beaten that far by the favourite when they met on the Rowley Mile earlier this season.

Run Boy Run is no good thing, but he could be a decent vehicle for each-way doubles and place only players given his record at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Run Boy Run, Each-Way 4 Places, in 14:50 Newmarket SBK 15/2

11 (10) See That Storm (Ire) J: Callum Rodriguez

Callum Rodriguez T: Edward Bethell

Edward Bethell F: 23111-122 SBK 11/2

EXC 7.6

Activist could easily find copious amounts of improvement now that he tackles a longer trip for the first time and you could make a case for him being even shorter in the market than he is here.

However, Sea That Storm was probably beaten by a Pattern class performer himself last time in Burrito and, at a bigger price and with five places on offer, narrowly gains the nod.

The selection's consistency is one of his greatest attributes and he was arguably a shade unfortunate not to win the Zetland Gold Cup when losing out by a nose on his penultimate start.

He has a great record with Callum Rodriguez and this set up should be ideal for him to deliver another big performance.

Recommended Bet Back Sea That Strom, Each-Way 5 Places, in 15:10 York SBK 5/1

I'm hoping the Haggas team can have more success in the following 1m handicap with the unexposed Raafedd. This son of Teofilo created a big impression when winning in novice company on his third start at Newbury in May and was thought good enough to contest the incredibly competitive Britannia Sakes at Royal Ascot last time.

"However, things didn't pan out well there, with the selection not ideally drawn and racing away from the group that provided the first 5 home, while he also met some substantial interference. It's easy to draw a line through that run and Raafedd retains plenty of potential while making just his fifth career start."

Recommended Bet Back Raafedd to Win 15:25 Newmarket SBK 3/1

Acclamation filly Rockin' The Boat has shaped with potential in two handicaps to date, having previously shown promise in maiden company as a juvenile.

The three-year-old finished third to now 104-rated subsequent Group Three winner Tabiti, behind now 106-rated Group Three winner Zanzoun, when outrunning odds of 25/126.00 on debut at Newmarket, before finishing third to subsequent 1000 Guineas runner-up Flight at Sandown.

On handicap debut, the David Menuisier-trained contender caught the eye when sticking to the task well in fourth behind Silver Ghost, running a solo race on the far side in the closing stages from a slow start.

Based on that effort, she appeared a filly worth keeping onside and was then sent off as the 3/14.00 favourite for a mile contest at Sandown in which she placed third behind Wicked, an unexposed well-bred relative of Magna Grecia and St Mark's Basilica who fetched 600,000gns as a yearling.

There's plenty of substance to Rockin' The Boat's form as she rises in class from a 2lb higher mark of 82 here with Sean Levey in the saddle. The rider has an all-time strike-rate of 24 percent when aboard the yard's runners and could guide this filly to a maiden victory on her sixth start.

Recommended Bet Back Rockin' The Boat in 15:30 Ascot SBK SP

To me, this has the look of a July Cup to have a swing at one at a big price, so that is what I'm going to do. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Ides Of March is a horse I've been fond of for a while and indeed, he was my selection in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot off the back of two likeable runs in trials for the race. He proved very disappointing at Royal Ascot, but it was an odd race in which plenty of fancied runners ran well below form.

While it can be dangerous to file a run into the "too bad to be true" category without a viable reason for doing so, it can be justified when the price on their next run is so big that is compensates for that lack of explanation. That is very much the case with Ides Of March who is currently one of the outsiders of the entire field. Given that his form is closely matched with Whistlejacket who is amongst the market leaders, it really doesn't take that much of a leap of faith to see the case for Ides Of March being overpriced.