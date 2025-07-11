Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with four to back at up to 15/2

Mark has four selections on a packed day of racing

Unexposed Remmooz the best bet in York opener

He has a nice each-way selection to close proceedings

This Saturday sees a feast of ITV action and we kick off the column with Remmooz in the opening 1m handicap at York.

Owen Burrows' three-year-old retains plenty of potential having made just three career starts and he ran a fine race pitched into Group 3 company when fourth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Considering his relative inexperience, he shaped better than the bare result that day having been asked to come from further back than most.

That came on the back of him winning the first two starts of his career in novice company and he could prove to be leniently treated on his first start in a handicap from an opening mark of 98.

Recommended Bet Back Remmooz to Win 14:00 York SBK 3/1

Speaking of horses that are leniently treated, there's little doubt in my mind that More Thunder is still several steps ahead of the handicapper and he could make a mockery of his rating of 98 in the Bunbury Cup.

Not long ago this historic handicap was routinely so competitive that it also had its own consolation race, but that's not the case this year, with only 12 lining up to take a shot at the William Haggas-trained runner.

He's proven very progressive since being dropped in trip having joined the stable from the retired Sir Michael Stoute, winning his first two starts of the season over 6f before then getting going just a bit too late when second in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time.

He shaped there as if 7f could well be his ideal trip and it's not hard to envisage a scenario where he wins this with plenty in hand. More Thunder looks a Group horse in the making in my view, and he could well take this handsomely if the step up back up in trip unlocks even more improvement.

Recommended Bet Back More Thunder to Win 14:50 Newmarket SBK 6/4

I'm hoping the Haggas team can have more success in the following 1m handicap with the unexposed Raafedd.

This son of Teofilo created a big impression when winning in novice company on his third start at Newbury in May and was thought good enough to contest the incredibly competitive Britannia Sakes at Royal Ascot last time.

However, things didn't pan out well there, with the selection not ideally drawn and racing away from the group that provided the first 5 home, while he also met some substantial interference. It's easy to draw a line through that run and Raafedd retains plenty of potential while making just his fifth career start.

In terms of dangers, the Godolphin pair of Bedouin Prince and Fifth Column look the ones to concentrate on, with Ryan Moore making a rare appearance in the royal blue for the Gosden stable on the latter.

Recommended Bet Back Raafedd to Win 15:25 Newmarket SBK 3/1

Blue Day's career-best performance came over Ascot's 5f and he can get back on the up returned to that C&D in this good quality handicap.

Harry Charlton's sprinter shaped as if needing the run on his comeback on the all-weather at Kempton in April but stepped up markedly on that winning at this course later that same month, quickening to lead in the final 50 yards.

The selection wasn't disgraced next time, finishing second at Haydock having been a bit slowly away, while he possibly found softening ground against him at Hamilton last time.

I anticipate a quick return to form for Blue Day back under faster conditions and at a track we know he relishes, while five places on the Sportsbook gives us a good shot at this from an each-way perspective.