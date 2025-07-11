Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including July Cup fancy at Newmarket

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Talented mare can make her presence felt in the July Cup

David Menuisier-trained filly is one to note at Ascot

Rocket can Rock N Roll on the Roodee

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now

Experienced nine-year-old mare Theriverrunsdeep made her reappearance following a 278-day absence when recently seen at Tipperary, and is entitled to improve for the benefit of a run. She wasn't able to fire on that occasion but remains on a workable mark from a rating of 53.

Most effective on an all-weather surface, the daughter of Camacho can also be competitive on the Turf and won at Naas last summer under 5lb claiming Wesley Joyce when rated 47.

Her latest success was a convincing three-and-a-quarter-length victory for which she was given a 10lb rise but was still able to pose a threat when a creditable fifth of 15 runners at Navan on her subsequent start.

Not one to discount for Seamus O'Donnell, Theriverrunsdeep should take a step forward from her return to action and can outrun her odds of 20/121.00 under Seamie Heffernan, who has partnered her in three of her six wins to date.

Recommended Bet Back Theriverrunsdeep E/W in 14:07 Limerick SBK 20/1

Ancient Rome is on an attractive mark from a rating of 102, despite being 2lb higher than his current official rating, as he's 3lb lower than his previous success in a handicap, when winning the Chesterfield Cup on debut for Charlie Hills.

The dual Group Three winner, who placed twice at Group One level as a juvenile before finishing fourth to Modern Games in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, ran well when last seen at Sandown, finishing a close third to Flying Frontier last week.

The six-year-old hadn't been able to make a significant impression in his previous two starts this season, but returned to form recently and can be competitive once again under the in-form Rob Hornby.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Rome E/W in 15:10 York SBK 20/1

Acclamation filly Rockin' The Boat has shaped with potential in two handicaps to date, having previously shown promise in maiden company as a juvenile.

The three-year-old finished third to now 104-rated subsequent Group Three winner Tabiti, behind now 106-rated Group Three winner Zanzoun, when outrunning odds of 25/126.00 on debut at Newmarket, before finishing third to subsequent 1000 Guineas runner-up Flight at Sandown.

On handicap debut, the David Menuisier-trained contender caught the eye when sticking to the task well in fourth behind Silver Ghost, running a solo race on the far side in the closing stages from a slow start.

Based on that effort, she appeared a filly worth keeping onside and was then sent off as the 3/14.00 favourite for a mile contest at Sandown in which she placed third behind Wicked, an unexposed well-bred relative of Magna Grecia and St Mark's Basilica who fetched 600,000gns as a yearling.

There's plenty of substance to Rockin' The Boat's form as she rises in class from a 2lb higher mark of 82 here with Sean Levey in the saddle. The rider has an all-time strike-rate of 24 percent when aboard the yard's runners and could guide this filly to a maiden victory on her sixth start.

Recommended Bet Back Rockin' The Boat in 15:30 Ascot SBK 7/1

Ivan Furtado-trained Lincoln Rockstar performed well at the track in her sole previous effort here last summer, when second from a 3lb lower mark, and should be capable of posing a threat under Jason Watson.

When last seen on Newmarket's July Course, the five-year-old mare ran well for a long way before being hampered late on in a four-runner mile-and-a-half contest, but had previously finished a half-a-length second at odds of 14/115.00 in a Leicester race, proving she still retains ability.

Her first two runs of the season left a lot to be desired, but excuses could be made and she is back on her last winning mark from a rating of 71, holding each-way claims at odds of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Lincoln Rockstar E/W in 16:20 Chester SBK 20/1

Talented Mehmas mare Believing wasn't seen to best effect when a beaten 3/14.00 favourite in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, but wasn't in the best position late on and shouldn't be discounted after the effort.

Trained by George Boughey, Believing achieved a deserved Group One success at Meydan over 6f on her penultimate start and returns to that distance on this final appearance of her racing career. She's a generous price at odds of 17/29.50 considering her top class credentials.

Last season, she showed exceptional consistency, finishing fourth in both the hugely competitive King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal Meeting, before winning a Curragh Group Two, placing in Group One sprints at both the Glorious Goodwood Festival and York's Ebor Festival, narrowly beaten on both occasions, as well as in the Flying Five Stakes and the Prix de l'Abbaye.

She narrowly missed out on a top level success during her previous campaign but finally managed to break her duck at that level in the spring, and should be capable of bouncing back from an uncharacteristically disappointing effort, although she was only beaten five-lengths after running well for a long way, far from disgraced.

Making each-way appeal, Believing could cap off a magnificent career with another fantastic performance and would be a popular winner should she finish with her head in front come the line under Billy Loughnane.

Recommended Bet Back Believing E/W in 16:35 Newmarket SBK 17/2

Three-year-old gelding Rock N Roll Rocket made an impressive start to his racing career with success over subsequent Listed winner Powerful Nation, now rated 107, on debut in a Cork maiden, before being purchased for £125,000 prior to his appearance in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

He was unable to make an impression at Royal Ascot, subsequently sent into training with David Loughnane, leaving Jessica Harrington's yard, and it has taken some time for him to return to form, often acting too enthusiastically and struggling to settle.

At Southwell in December, the son of Far Above recorded his second career win when prevailing at odds of 18/119.00 under Rossa Ryan from his current rating of 72. He has won from a 2lb lower mark since and can bounce back from a disappointing Wolverhampton effort on his latest outing.

Rock N Roll Rocket warrants each-way consideration at a price of 14/115.00 and could prove worth keeping the faith in.

Recommended Bet Back Rock N Roll Rocket E/W in 16:55 Chester SBK 14/1

In the final race of Newmarket's July Festival, top-weight Claymore is one to note for Jane Chapple-Hyam in the concluding mile-and-a-half handicap.

A Group Three winner of the Hampton Court Stakes as a three-year-old, the now six-year-old gelding is on a comeback mission having failed to reach the heights of that victory since, winless in over three years, but has dropped significantly in the weights and in class.

From a mark of 91 at this level, the son of New Bay is the class of the field and could be capable of returning to the winners' enclosure by landing a third career success. He performed with credit on his penultimate start when second to Lavender Hill Mob, and can be forgiven for a less impressive effort at Chester when last seen, making him a contender to keep a close eye on in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Claymore in 17:10 Newmarket SBK 7/2

Juan Les Pins is now 11lb lower than his last winning mark, 16lb lower than when third in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot two years ago.

Since then, the Mick Appleby-trained gelding has been able to compete in Stakes company, placing twice at Listed level as well as finishing a length-and-a-half behind in Group Three company. In handicaps, he has struggled to be as effective but, considering he was rated 105 at the beginning of last season, he warrants each-way consideration from a low mark at this level.

In his previous two runs, the eight-year-old has struggled to feature with an unfavourable trip on both occasions, and should fare much better with some more luck in-running. He has proven he still retains some ability but things haven't gone his way so far this season.

This could be a nice opportunity for him to return to form and he shouldn't be ignored from a lenient mark considering the ability he has shown in the past.